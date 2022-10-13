Biden administration admits it asked the Saudis to delay a production cut, but denies it did so for political reasons. Instead of begging the Saudis to maintain or increase high levels of oil production, the Biden administration could have simply allowed for expanded domestic production. It didn’t because it’s controlled by pro-scarcity environmentalists. Biden has thus delivered the worst of all worlds: a coming shortage of oil, the de-industrialization of Europe, and a stronger alliance between the Saudis and Russia. Civilization depends on cheap energy, and we are right to expect that our political leaders put the provision of it above electoral politics.
White House “Desperate… Panicking” Over Saudis and Oil
Some news sources are claiming that the WH admitted to wanting the delay until after the midterms. And National Economic Council Director Brian Deese refused to answer the question when asked. WH NEC Head on Whether Biden Admin. Asked OPEC to Delay Cut: I’m Not Going to ‘Disclose Private Conversations’ (breitbart.com)
When it comes to who to believe these days, our government, or the Saudis? I’ll go with the later.
The people running our government are scum who have repeatedly lied on every major question. From COVID, to the economy, to crime, to energy. So why would any person believe a thing they say without strong evidence? I mean Brandon can’t even be truthful about how his son died!
So you still believe the democrats and their presses lies.
Despite the lies about COVID and it’s transmission and the “vaccines”. Despite the fact that they are proven liars about Trump collusion with the Russians. Despite their lies about the current inflation and it’s cause. And despite their BS about catastrophic climate change while continuing to follow a policy that has brought us closer to nuclear war than anything since the Cuban Missile Crisis! I mean even some of AOCs democrat zombies are catching on. But not you apparently!
AOC Gets Absolutely NUKED by Protesters for Becoming Part of the ‘Establishment,’ Funding ‘Nuclear War’ | MRCTV
Re “… delivered the worst of all worlds.”
Who can remember 1979?
Who will remember today’s turn toward the Oil War of 2022+ ?
— RLW
P.S. for link to complete KSA statement in context, recommend this report:
https://amgreatness.com/2022/10/12/saudi-arabia-releases-statement-confirming-that-biden-pressured-kingdom-to-delay-cuts-in-oil-production-until-after-election/