Fed Up British Drivers Unglue Climate Protestors the Hard Way

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Faced with repeated police inaction towards disruptive climate protestors, a handful of British drivers have taken the law into their own hands, dragging “Just Stop Oil” protestors from the streets.

‘Where’s the Police?’ – Public Drag Climate Activists Blocking Traffic Out of Road Themselves By JACK MONTGOMERY 9 Oct 2022 Members of the public lost patience with ‘Just Stop Oil’ climate change activists blocking traffic in London, dragging them bodily from the road in the absence of police action. Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion splinter group Just Stop Oil, who have previouslyblockaded oil depots and glued themselves to historic paintings, had sprawled themselves across the road to prevent ordinary commuters from travelling in London as part of what they have described as an ongoing “occuptation” of the capital until their demands that no new oil or gas extraction licences be granted are met. Police have often failed to act swiftly during such actions, with members of the public angered at seeing law enforcement protect protesters or even actively assist them in accessing and blocking major highways in the past. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/10/09/wheres-the-police-public-drag-climate-activists-blocking-traffic-out-road-themselves/

“Just Stop Oil” video of the incidents;

Yesterday, a group of Just Stop Oil supporters remained resolutely nonviolent when confronted by the understandably frustrated members of the public. One supporter required emergency medical treatment due to having been removed from the road by a member of the public. pic.twitter.com/H5ypjdibiD — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 9, 2022

This action echoes the recent action of a DC commuter rushing to help her sick mum, who used the threat of a gun to get through the protest line.

I don’t advise anyone to copy these actions. The people dragging or threatening protestors could face prosecution, fines, civil suits and possible jail time.

But none of this would have happened if the police were doing their job right.

I fully support the right of climate protestors to stage a march, or wave a few banners from the sidewalk. But nobody should be allowed to indefinitely block roads and disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

It is time for police chiefs to step up and let their officers do their jobs, before someone gets killed.

