New Push to De-Platform Climate Dissent Fueled by JunkScience Tweets

Steve Milloy

The climate mafia recently renewed its pressure campaign on social media companies to to silence online dissent. I’ve noticed a pattern. Maybe you’ll spot it, too.

That’s the renew campaign, as reported by Bloomberg.

I first noticed what was going on with this August 26, 2022 Reuters report (Web | PDF).

The article focuses on some tweets of mine where I use the alarmists own temperature data against them.

Then there was this Agence France Press (AFP) report on October 6, 2022. (Web | PDF)

Again, the article featured a tweet of mine. Note that AFP actually drew an “X” over my tweet!

The tic-tac-toe move came today with this AP report. (Web | PDF)

Here, the AP spotlights my tweet but can’t bring itself to mention my name. An image of the tweet is below.

My guess is that the climate mafia is trying to amass “fact-checked” wire service articles that they can take to Twitter to have me deplatformed.

JunkScience.com readers know that the Washington Post has already tried and failed to do that earlier this year.

Finally, I would just like to point out there is nothing honest about these wire services or their “fact-checking.”

First, read the “fact-checking” articles and make up your own mind. They’re just lame.

Next, these wire services are all part and parcel of the climate mafia. The AP has, for example, received an $8 million grant to do climate advocacy “reporting.” Reuters is all-in on climate alarmism. And AFP is as well.

