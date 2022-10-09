censorship Climate Change Debate Hurricanes

New Push to De-Platform Climate Dissent Fueled by JunkScience Tweets

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From JunkScience.com

Steve Milloy

The climate mafia recently renewed its pressure campaign on social media companies to to silence online dissent. I’ve noticed a pattern. Maybe you’ll spot it, too.

That’s the renew campaign, as reported by Bloomberg.

I first noticed what was going on with this August 26, 2022 Reuters report (Web | PDF).

The article focuses on some tweets of mine where I use the alarmists own temperature data against them.

Then there was this Agence France Press (AFP) report on October 6, 2022. (Web | PDF)

Again, the article featured a tweet of mine. Note that AFP actually drew an “X” over my tweet!

The tic-tac-toe move came today with this AP report. (Web | PDF)

Here, the AP spotlights my tweet but can’t bring itself to mention my name. An image of the tweet is below.

My guess is that the climate mafia is trying to amass “fact-checked” wire service articles that they can take to Twitter to have me deplatformed.

JunkScience.com readers know that the Washington Post has already tried and failed to do that earlier this year.

Finally, I would just like to point out there is nothing honest about these wire services or their “fact-checking.”

First, read the “fact-checking” articles and make up your own mind. They’re just lame.

Next, these wire services are all part and parcel of the climate mafia. The AP has, for example, received an $8 million grant to do climate advocacy “reporting.” Reuters is all-in on climate alarmism. And AFP is as well.

7 Comments
Janice Moore
October 9, 2022 10:11 pm

1. Congratulations! If they had any good, data-based, arguments to counter you, they would not have to resort to snuffing you.

That is, they prove by their desperate actions that you have won the debate. (Heh. THAT is why it is “over”)

2. Edit: [Human-caused “climate change”] is a hoax.

(climate is not a hoax)

Dave Burton
Reply to  Janice Moore
October 9, 2022 10:43 pm

I disagree. Human-caused climate change is not a hoax. It is real, measured… and very BENEFICIAL:

https://sealevel.info/learnmore.html?0=greening#greening

NASA measures it from satellites:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOwHT8yS1XI

More CO2 improves crop yields through “CO2 fertilization,” and helps crops to endure moderate droughts & remain productive with less water. That is long-settled science, and common knowledge among agronomists, but most “climate scientists” seem to be ignorant of it.

The benefits for some of the world’s most vulnerable people are nothing short of spectacular:

https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn2811-africas-deserts-are-in-spectacular-retreat/

Even National Geographic noticed (though they subsequently scrubbed this article from their website):

http://sealevel.info/Owen2009_Sahara_Desert_Greening-NatGeo30639457.html

The climate propagandists are just plain lying about storms:

comment image

comment image

Lin & Chan (2015), Recent decrease in typhoon destructive potential and global warming implications. Nature Communications, doi:10.1038/ncomms8182.

Klotzbach & Landsea (2015), Extremely Intense Hurricanes: Revisiting Webster et al. (2005) after 10 Years. Journal of the American Meteorological Society, doi:10.1175/JCLI-D-15-0188.1.

…and the effect of human CO2 emissions on temperature is modest, and benign. The roughly 1°C of warming since the 1800s is less than unnoticeable hysteresis or “dead zone” [programmed temperature variation] in your home thermostat.

But the effect of additional CO2 on the Earth’s ecosystems is large and very positive, as is the effect on mankind. It has increased global crop yields by about 20%, and also helped mitigate drought impacts, by improving plants’ water use efficiency and drought resilience.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168192310003163

Rising CO2 availability is one of several important reasons for the dramatic improvements in global crop yields and food security.

comment image

comment image

comment image

Independent
October 9, 2022 10:15 pm

I’m sorry, not being a brainwashed goon I don’t quite have the symbolism down: Does the giant X mean that your tweet is the subject of today’s two minutes hate?

Mr.
October 9, 2022 10:15 pm

Propaganda, to be effectively dispersed, must rely on collaboration between participating channels where absolutely no departures from the dogma are detectable.

Hence, dogma creators / coordinators like “Covering Climate Now”.

RickWill
October 9, 2022 10:19 pm

The peak solar intensity is gradually shifting north. The centennial scale trend for the Northern Hemisphere is greater extremes – hotter and drier spring/summers on land with monsoon moving northward. More ocean surface reaching the 30C limit before monsoon sets in. Wetter autumn/winter with more precipitation as snow.

Climate change is ever present. CO2 induced climate change is a fantasy of incompetent minds.

Richard Page
Reply to  RickWill
October 9, 2022 10:45 pm

I dunno about that. ‘Climate change’ implies that the weather patterns are altering into new and unpredictable patterns. The real truth is that weather is a repeating, cyclical pattern and we’ve seen this pattern before – heat spikes in summer and cold spikes in winter as outliers are more common when stepping up from a cool phase of the cycle or stepping back down from a warm phase of the cycle. We should expect more of the same for the next few years as temperatures (outside of UHI at least) continue to fall and the weather continues to be unsettled until we stabilise in the cool phase of the cycle.

MarkH
October 9, 2022 10:44 pm

The censorship of scientific debate on any side of any subject must be fought vociferously. We run the very real risk of being plunged into a new Lysenkoism, one covering not just a small aspect of science but whole fields of study where no theory but “the consensus” will be tolerated. Lysenkoism in Russia and China went a long way towards the famines that starved millions in the 20th century. They appear to want to starve billions this time around.

Scientific consensus is an utterly false state. True science must relish scepticism and challenge, and meet it with rigorous evaluation and critical (not in the post modern sense) evaluation.

