“Move Before I Pull My Gun Out”: Irate DC Commuter Gets a Pass from Climate Protestors

Essay by Eric Worrall

Video suggest the gun wielding Washington DC commuter was rushing to help her sick mum.

‘Move before I pull my gun out!’ Outraged DC commuter threatens to SHOOT climate change activists for blocking busy interstate during morning rush-hour – as another furious driver tosses their banners away By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com 03:19 08 Oct 2022, updated 08:37 08 Oct 2022 A group called Declare Emergency , which is demanding President Joe Biden declare a ‘climate emergency,’ sat themselves down on I-395 Friday

Blocking roads is a tactic that’s largely been used in the United Kingdom, where protesters have interrupted traffic to sound the alarm about climate change

Their website and demands compare the threat of climate to Hitler’s Nazi regime in Germany prior to World War II

Those trying to get to work Friday morning were seen on video not exactly feeling the unity

One commuter eventually got out of his car and threatened, ‘Move before I pull my gun out’ Commuters in Washington got into a raging confrontation with climate activists on their way to the nation’s capital Friday, with one even threatening to shoot protesters blocking the highway. A group called Declare Emergency, which is demanding President Joe Biden declare a ‘climate emergency,’ sat themselves down on I-395, one of the main routes to Washington, and refused to get up. That soon prompted a furious backlash from drivers. One woman got out of her car and threatened the rabble with a gun if they refused to let her past to go see her mom, while an irate man ripped placards out of the group’s hands and tossed them above the median and onto the other side of the interstate. After half an hour, police arrived to arrest the group. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11293141/amp/Outraged-DC-commuters-threaten-SHOOT-climate-change-protesters-blocked-busy-freeway.html

A video of the incident;

"Move before I pull my gun out" said a driver to protesters, claiming her mother is in the hospital.



The group let her drive by.



"Test me, fucking test me" she yelled as one activist backed up.



She later told me the driver indeed grabbed a gun then, which my cam didn't catch. pic.twitter.com/uIp8Pwhoa1 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 7, 2022

Thankfully DC police arrived within half an hour to arrest to climate protestors, before they got hurt.

I think this incident raises an important issue. I don’t condone violence, but people who block roads are putting themselves in harms way.

I remember a close relative once had to rush her son to hospital, when her son suffered an asthma attack and stopped breathing. Pedal to the metal all the way. She stopped once, briefly, for police, and they gave her an escort. The boy was saved – just – but was seconds away from death when they arrived at the hospital.

Sometimes people really need to get to where they are going. I can’t imagine my relative would have slowed down for a bunch of climate protestors, with her son’s life hanging in the balance she would have driven through them, if they didn’t give way. She wasn’t a violent person, there would have been tears in her eyes when she did it.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...