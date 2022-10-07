Government idiocy It's Worse Than We Thought!

Army Releases New Plan to ‘Mitigate’ Climate Change – Defense Sec Austin: The U.S. Army needs to ‘immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change’

From Climate Depot

Via Military.comThe 50-page plan, which is an extension of the service’s overall Army Climate Strategy released earlier this year, offers a series of ambitious goals to meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s 2021 call to “immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations” as the Pentagon points to several instances of climate change-related events that have affected the services.

The Climate Strategy Implementation Plan said: “While the Army cannot address all or even most GHG emissions, the right initiatives, investments, and policies can significantly reduce Army GHG emissions while at the same time enhancing readiness.” … The Army is looking to further reduce that consumption, while battening down the hatches for the damage climate change will likely bring. … 

“As extreme weather becomes commonplace, the Army must adapt its installations, acquisition programs, and training so that the Army can operate in this changing environment and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth in a Wednesday press release.

Flashback: Biden’s Navy Secretary: The ‘Existential Threat’ Is Climate Change – Sec. Del Toro in 32-page report claims climate is ‘the focal point’ for his tenure as Navy Secretary

‘Global warming’ causes war claims — debunked – ‘Warm periods are more peaceful than cold ones’ – Bonus Chapter #2 for Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/05/army-releases-new-plan-mitigate-climate-change.html

By Drew F. Lawrence

Excerpt: The Army on Wednesday released its new plan describing how it intends to combat climate change built around trying to survive increasingly extreme weather while limiting the service’s contribution to the problem. 

While the plan offers ways to reduce climate change, it does so without directly acknowledging the military’s hand in exacerbating the problem as one of the largest industry emitters of greenhouse gases in the world.

As the Pentagon pushes through what many experts describe as likely irreversible impacts to the planet resulting from emissions, the service’s plan is founded on one very Army word: mitigation.

“In climate change terms, this is known as ‘mitigation,’” it continued.

One area where climate change is causing challenges for the Army is by creating increasingly extreme weather.

“The effects of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change have already had profound impacts on the DOD,” a Pentagon press release said Monday, going on to describe damages to military installations as a result of extreme weather and rising sea levels.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael demolished at least half of the structures on Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, costing $5 billion to fix, according to the release, one example of the potential impact of extreme weather on military facilities.

The increase in extreme weather will also put a strain on the National Guard‘s disaster response abilities, the Pentagon said, as the country watched Guardsmen rescue people from extreme weather in Kentucky and Florida recently.

The Army also included an ominous warning about the broader risks that climate change poses for the military.

“Indeed, climate change has been described as a ‘threat multiplier,’” the plan said. “Extreme drought and flooding will displace individuals and communities, increasing the potential for human conflict and the demand for Army humanitarian relief and disaster response at home and abroad.”

“For the foreseeable future, climate impacts will disrupt Army activities and increase the frequency of crisis deployments,” the plan added.

But in trying to explain the impact and countermeasures the military will take, the services have generally been reticent to address the scale of military emissions.

As of 2019, the military has released over 1,000 million metric tons of greenhouse gases since 2001, according to a study from Brown University’s Watson Institute.

The Pentagon produced a total of “527 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent from 2010 to 2017, an average of  about 66 million metric tons per year in this period, roughly the same greenhouse gas emissions of 14 million passenger cars driven for one year,” according to the study.

The military was also the single largest consumer of energy in the United States at the time, although as the Global War on Terror has come to a close, the energy consumption levels have steadily dipped over the last decade.

The Army is looking to further reduce that consumption, while battening down the hatches for the damage climate change will likely bring.

“As extreme weather becomes commonplace, the Army must adapt its installations, acquisition programs, and training so that the Army can operate in this changing environment and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth in a Wednesday press release. “This climate implementation plan will improve our resiliency and readiness in the face of these changes.”

Some of the Army’s goals outlined in the Climate Strategy Plan include the introduction of an Electric Light Reconnaissance vehicle next year — the first in what the service hopes to be a long line of rechargeable combat vehicles by 2050. Additionally, the Army wants to provide “100% carbon-pollution-free electricity” for all its installations by 2030; achieve a reduction of 50% greenhouse emissions for all Army buildings by 2032; and achieve “net-zero” emissions for all installations by 2045.

The plan released Wednesday is meant to provide guidance on how to support those goals.  Instructions include “using existing Army processes” to reach the goals, tracking emission closely, and allowing subordinate units to participate in “technology assessment and demonstration programs which provide resources to test and validate new ideas.”

The Air Force released its own climate action plan a few hours before its sister branch, promising a net-zero emissions goal by 2046, according to NBC News.

— Drew F. Lawrence can be reached at drew.lawrence@military.com. Follow him on Twitter @df_lawrence.

Related: Army Lays Out Ambitious Goals to Combat Climate Change, Including Electric Tactical Vehicles

That ENSO Guy
This should be an entertaining thread. I’ll be back.

E. Schaffer
How about a nuclear winter? Would that help?

John VC
I can see it now—a battalion of solar powered tanks moving into battle during a snow storm

John Shewchuk
I don’t think shooting clouds will help.

Tom Halla
Pure virtue signaling.

ResourceGuy
Yes, prioritize as in Obama putting solar panels on the roofs of VA hospitals while VA employees falsified wait list numbers for services inside the buildings.

ResourceGuy
This is another item I hope the brave Ukrainians are not seeing now.

David Kamakaris
The US Army is going to prioritize climate change??? The Chinese must be delirious with glee.

WTF!!

Paul Homewood
The US Army has fought in all sorts of “extreme weather” over the years – deserts, mountains, jungles, Arctic.

I don’t recall them needing a Climate Strategy during World War II or in Vietnam!

mikewaite
And Washington would never have dared to cross the Delaware .

Tim Spence
The US army has had to withdraw it’s new ultra safe rifle the ‘woke1’. Front line troops complained that many enemy combatants didn’t understand the English word ‘BANG’ that unfurled from a stick and as a consequence the rifle offered little deterrent. Further research revealed that in close combat the stick could ‘have someone’s eye out’ and the rifle is to be withdrawn.

william Johnston
Prudent!

stinkerp
So the modest 18 cm of sea level rise and 1° C temperature increase over the last century which has no discernible effect on “extreme weather” or droughts; to which humans have easily adapted as they did to even more extreme conditions over the last 20,000 years with primitive technology; is a “priority” for the U.S. Army? Odd. I always thought defending the U.S. against all enemies, foreign and domestic with the best training and equipment available, was the priority.

I don’t think you’re the right man for the job, Lloyd. Give Putin a call. He seems to hire a lot of feckless military leaders.

Graham
Try selling this bullshi! to the Ukrainians .
The damage that Putin has inflicted on the Ukraine will cost billions to rebuild and must have released millions of tonnes of green house gases.
The army in any country is there for one purpose and that is to defend their country from aggressors.
The world knows that the US army has fought many small wars around the world to try and help keep world peace .
You would think that climate change would be very low on the armies list of essential missions.
The world has gone woke which will not end well .

markl
A Woke military is an ineffective military. How the Marxists convinced the military to carry their flag is beyond me.

Ron Long
I don’t know why I feel an urge to laugh, because it’s not funny.

Cam_S
Pompeo has a few things to says about USAF climate change policy.
– – – – – – – –

Mike Pompeo blasts Air Force climate plan that would see bases operate at net-zero emissions by using ‘ultra-efficient’ planes and electric cars:
‘China’s Air Force is not obsessing about green energy’
The U.S. Air Force and Space Force released a climate action plan Wednesday
The plan includes a goal of operating bases at net-zero emissions by 2046 by using ‘ultra-efficient’ planes and electric cars
But former secretary of state Mike Pompeo blasted the plan: ‘I can guarantee you that the China’s Air Force is not obsessing about green energy’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11290347/Mike-Pompeo-blasts-Air-Force-climate-action-plan.html

Stephen Lindsay-Yule
“Dangerous levels of greenhouse gases” no such thing. As of 2019, the military has released over 1,000 million metric tons of greenhouse gases since 2001. Like carbon dioxide never gets sequestered or absorbed by water molecules. Ridiculous figure and article.

Jon R
So the military is going to round up “climate deniers”. OK then

John Shotsky
Even the military has drank the cool aid. It is completely wrong-headed to try to stop climate change, because that is what climate does – always. It is foolish to assume it is caused by humans, and it is even more foolish to spend money on emission reductions, since that will not affect climate in the least.
Where money should be spent is in mitigating the effects of (inevitable) climate change. We should be strengthening our energy systems, not dismantling them. All of these billions of dollars being spent will not help us confront ‘real’ climate change. Since we are in an interglacial already, the next change will be a glacial period. Crops will fail, snow won’t melt all year, and ice will accumulate. THAT is what we need to prepare for, not reductions in emissions, which will accomplish exactly nothing but a reduction in our readiness for ‘real’ climate change.

0
