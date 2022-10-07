Climate News

LIVE NOW at Noon CDT Climate Change Roundtable

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
2 Comments

Europe is in the midst of an energy crisis, and it goes past Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For years, leaders across Europe have decided to implement energy policies that signal their green virtue but fail to provide adequate amounts of energy.

Now, they’re paying the price. America is headed down the same path. We’re already seeing the effects Biden’s policies have had on gas prices, but that’s just the start. That’s why energy experts are sounding the alarm.

On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss the current situation in America as well as pay respects to the recently passed climate scientist Dr. Tim Ball.

WATCH:

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
October 7, 2022 10:27 am

Meanwhile in the UK
comment image
credit: the Telegraph
UK companies are collapsing at the fastest rate since the height of the global financial crisis as surging energy bills drive thousands of firms out of business.
National Grid says households and businesses could be cut off for around three hours a day if Britain cannot buy enough gas and electricity from abroad due to global shortages. 

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
0
Reply
Vuk
October 7, 2022 11:11 am

Listening to the discussion the grasshoppers were mentioned.
Climate change is causing an increase in numbers of several grasshopper and cricket species. According to research from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology , the warmer weather in Britain has led to rise in numbers of species.
That is the good news for the grasshoppers, but the bad news is:
The United Nations has encouraged more people to eat grasshoppers. Not just because they’re nutritious and healthy meat alternatives, but also because:

  • they produce fewer greenhouse gases than most livestock 
  • a lot less land is needed to rear grasshoppers
  • rearing is a low-capital and low-tech industry that provides great opportunities for the third world countries.
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: