LIVE NOW at Noon CDT Climate Change Roundtable

Europe is in the midst of an energy crisis, and it goes past Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For years, leaders across Europe have decided to implement energy policies that signal their green virtue but fail to provide adequate amounts of energy.

Now, they’re paying the price. America is headed down the same path. We’re already seeing the effects Biden’s policies have had on gas prices, but that’s just the start. That’s why energy experts are sounding the alarm.

On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss the current situation in America as well as pay respects to the recently passed climate scientist Dr. Tim Ball.

WATCH:



