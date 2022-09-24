Climate Economics

Germany’s “Tenfold Increase in Gas and Electricity Prices” Is Driving Out Industry

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Europe’s energy policy is creating jobs – for USA  

What leaves once, will not come again. While energy prices in Europe are going through the roof, they remain moderate in the USA. This will have serious consequences for energy-intensive industries.

The Wall Street Journal (paid article) is already rubbing its hands together for the US economy. It is twice beneficial: high prices for LNG exports and new jobs in the future. It’s Win/Win – Lose. One of the losers for Germany is Areclor-Mittal. Now they are turning down the first blast furnace. Here, too, the USA is profiting. The FAZ reports:

Arcelor-Mittal, the world’s largest steel producer, is shutting down two production facilities at the end of September due to high energy prices in Germany. “Until further notice,” one of the two blast furnaces at the plate steel site in Bremen will be shut down. And the direct reduction plant at the Hamburg long steel mill is also to be shut down. In addition to the already high costs for gas and electricity, the gas surcharge planned from October will place a further burden on the competitiveness of energy-intensive plants, it says in justification. ‘With a tenfold increase in gas and electricity prices, which we had to accept within a few months, we are no longer competitive in a market that is 25 percent supplied by imports,’ Germany CEO Reiner Blaschek is quoted as saying in a statement from Arcelor-Mittal.

In order to avoid gas consumption in Hamburg, the precursor iron is now being purchased from America in order to be able to continue production – more cheaply, but with a higher CO2 footprint. Reduced work hours is also being introduced at the production sites in Duisburg and Eisenhüttenstadt due to the difficult situation.”

7 Comments
Michael in Dublin
September 24, 2022 2:16 am

This is certainly exposing the folly of the green policies but will it put enough pressure on politicians to review their policies? Perhaps if a bigger country like Germany would reverse its energy policies this would create a domino effect in their neighbors? I somehow think only if these politicians were swept from office could a new broom sweep clean – but I am not optimistic about this happening.

Steve Case
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 24, 2022 2:32 am

“… but I am not optimistic about this happening.”
Neither am I.

Steve Case
September 24, 2022 2:28 am

The “Green Leap Forward” has unintended consequences.

Well just maybe they aren’t exactly unintended.

fretslider
September 24, 2022 2:30 am

The rule is the greater the hardship [for ordinary people] the greater the virtue for the state

The Labour Party is a good example

“It will take the united strength, imagination and organisation of the labour and green movements to stop Truss’ climate vandalism in its tracks

There will be big campaigns against the new oil and gas fields including Shell’s Cambo and Jackdaw and opening the country up to fracking. The labour movement must stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

https://labouroutlook.org/2022/09/21/labour-and-climate-movements-must-unite-to-defeat-liz-truss-climate-vandalism/

The Labour movement is determined to oppose high skilled well paid jobs

griff
September 24, 2022 2:34 am

The entire price rise issue is down to natural gas prices…renewables just mean using less of the expensive gas

It is unlikely that Germany or the UK or even Europe as a whole could produce enough gas from fracking to significantly drive down the price or to have avoided Russian political action having a price impact.

Gas is just 12% of German electricity generation and given an export surplus in electricity from Germany, plus keeping open reactors and making full use of coal plant which is normally backup, Germany is unlikely to suffer electricity cuts.

The impact on industry using gas is however likely to be a problem.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2022 2:41 am

Germany nationalises gas giant amid energy crisis…

What were you saying? Oh yes,

“The entire price rise issue is down to natural gas prices”

Because supply has been deliberately choked

another ian
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2022 2:50 am

Bookmarked for review at a later date

