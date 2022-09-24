UN Secretary General António Guterres. Source UN, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Politics

G-7 Climate Roundtable Fail: World Leaders Focussed On Ukraine, Energy Prices

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Climate change taking a back seat – at a climate change meeting.

Climate takes a back seat to other problems at U.N. meet

BY ZAHRA HIRJI Sep 22, 2022

Between floods that ravaged Pakistan and droughts that parched Europe and China, and innumerable heat waves, the global impact of climate change has become tangible lately. Yet climate hasn’t been at the top of the agenda at the United Nations General Assembly taking place this week in New York City.

World leaders have largely focused their remarks on Russia’s war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices, among other issues. U.S. President Joe Biden began his speech on Wednesday with a harsh condemnation of the Russian invasion before briefly touching on climate change. He touted his administration’s new climate law as a “global game changer,” then he moved on.

But not to the U.N. climate roundtable hosted on Wednesday afternoon by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as an informal precursor to November’s COP27 climate talks. At least one other G7 leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, also didn’t attend the climate event.

The climate roundtable happened behind closed doors, and afterward Guterres emerged to make a brief public statement in which he described the goal of holding warming temperatures to 1.5 C as “failing fast.” He blamed world leaders for being out of step with the global public on climate. “We have all seen the appalling images from Pakistan, and this is just at 1.2 degrees of global warming and we are heading for over 3 degrees,” he warned. “I told the assembled leaders that we need direction, their leadership now.”

Read more: https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/09/22/world/un-climate-change-backburner/

President Macron didn’t bother to attend, and we’re not sure who else didn’t bother to show up. Even President Biden sent mixed signals about attending. Bloomberg reported Biden wasn’t planing to show, but Biden apparently changed his mind, showed up and delivered a speech.

With a washed out buildup like this, I’m really looking forward to reporting on the COP27 meeting.

Scissor
September 24, 2022 6:12 am

Again, climate change has morphed into bad weather.

Tom Halla
September 24, 2022 6:19 am

The establishment might realize that measures to deal with climate change are worse than what they are trying to prevent.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 24, 2022 6:51 am

They very much want to take care of you.

Duane
September 24, 2022 6:23 am

Crude oil price for WTI hit $79 yesterday, lower than before the start of the Russian war on Ukraine, and far lower than the average price during the entire Trump administration. Until the worldwide COVID recession hit in early 2020, the price of crude stayed well above $100 a barrel throughout Trump’s Presidency.

I seem to recall a crap load of stories here at WUWT, and comments too, that the high oil and gas prices this year were all Biden’s fault because of his climate change policies. I commented repeatedly that Presidents have no control over oil and gas prices, that it is the markets – ie supply vs demand – that control oil and gas prices. The vast majority of commenters here hooted me down.

So now I say full-throatedly, “Toldyaso!!!”

So do today’s low prices mean Biden suddenly got religion and became an anti warmunist?

See that’s the trap of crediting or blaming Presidents for stuff they have zero control over. Whether Trump or Biden or any other.

Europe has always had far higher gasoline prices at the pump than here in the US – not due to markets but because they tax the hell out of petrol. But that still has no effect on the price of crude oil or the cost of producing gasoline.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Duane
September 24, 2022 6:40 am

‘Crude oil price for WTI hit $79 yesterday, lower than before the start of the Russian war on Ukraine, and far lower than the average price during the entire Trump administration. Until the worldwide COVID recession hit in early 2020, the price of crude stayed well above $100 a barrel throughout Trump’s Presidency.’

Key word, above, is ‘recession’. Have you ever considered that markets are now pricing in a downturn in business activity that’s going to be even worse than the one brought on by the Deep State’s ‘plandemic’?

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
September 24, 2022 6:47 am

Btw, Duane, I suggest you take another look at whatever crude chart you’re looking at.

HotScot
Reply to  Duane
September 24, 2022 6:41 am

What you’re saying is that Biden signing all those Executive orders strangling oil exploration and fracking didn’t precipitate a global energy price rise?

My recollection is the price of oil was on an upward trajectory well before Russia intervened in Ukraine.

Scissor
Reply to  Duane
September 24, 2022 6:46 am

Duane, why do you use so many words to lie and why do you lie about something that can so easily be checked in the first place? Get with the program.

https://www.macrotrends.net/2516/wti-crude-oil-prices-10-year-daily-chart

Politics very much have an effect on supply, demand and hence price.

tgasloli
September 24, 2022 6:33 am

Given that Europe, the US, Australia, etc., are already actively destroying their economies with “green policies” (even if some are camouflaged as Ukraine policy) is their any need for a Climate Roundtable?

Seems like they achieved their goal.

