PETA Germany Logo. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to identify the subject.
Ridiculae

PETA Germany Threatens Sex Strike Unless Climate Destroying Meat is Banned

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

PETA has demanded a ban on pork, and has threatened not to have sex with men who eat meat unless their terms are met.

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands

21 September 2022, 21:46
By Will Taylor

Daniel Cox, Peta Germany’s campaigns team leader, said: “We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling 70c sausages on their €700 grill.

“The courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated.

“The fact that Germany’s ‘grill masters’ believe they have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow species through their consumption of meat is not only to the detriment of the animals, however.

“Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.

“A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context.”

Read more: https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/ban-meat-men-from-sex-peta/

Go for it girls.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rod Evans
September 23, 2022 10:15 pm

It’s always April 1st somewhere these days. Can the cultist Climate Alarmists get any more ridiculous than this. It is a wind up right?

2
Reply
ScienceABC123
September 23, 2022 10:20 pm

Not have sex with a PETA member? I can live with that.

3
Reply
Mike Lowe
September 23, 2022 10:26 pm

I see it was a man who suggested that. Probably LBGT or something!

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
September 23, 2022 10:28 pm

have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow species through their consumption of meat

Somebody obviously has deep paranoia about their own masculinity!

2
Reply
Pflashgordon
September 23, 2022 10:34 pm

PETA boys are just lashing out because they themselves have no fun. Of course, according to this dandy, only men eat meat, which suggests that he doesn’t know any women.

2
Reply
Andy Espersen
September 23, 2022 10:40 pm

What sort of man would ever want to have sex with priggish women like that? I cannot imagine that being a threat!

It’s a laugh.

1
Reply
RoHa
September 23, 2022 10:48 pm

It ended a war. According to Aristophanes, anyway.

1
Reply
Kemaris
September 23, 2022 10:52 pm

As though this was a threat rather than an offer.

0
Reply
Gyan1
September 23, 2022 10:54 pm

Fail! There’s no shortage of real women wanting to have sex with real men.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: