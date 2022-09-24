Pelosi calls it! Celebrate! The ‘climate crisis’ is officially over! Pelosi Declares ‘We Saved the Planet’ w/ pork-barrel federal spending bill! — But wait…Not so fast…

From Climate Depot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sept 22, 2022: “We saved the planet. We’re saving the planet with record $360 billion to save the planet, generating jobs and cleaner air and cleaner water and jobs and security for our country.”

Climate Depot’s Morano response: Yea! Now can we go back to driving cars, eating meat and using appliances, and controlling our own home thermostats?!

Cheers! Take a moment to let it sink in! With the Inflation Reduction Act going into law, the long battle to fight ‘global warming’ has finally been solved! Let the good times roll! “Roll out the barrel, we’ll have a barrel of fun. Roll out the barrel, we’ve got the blues on the run. Zing boom tararrel, ring out a song of good cheer!”

BUT WAIT…The pork-barrel Inflation Reduction Act will not even impact global CO2 levels, let alone the climate!

See:Analysis: Biden’s 50% emissions reduction target for 2030 (if achieved) would have a ‘nearly unmeasurable’ impact on overall global CO2 emissions&

Statistician Bjorn Lomborg: Biden’s IRA climate bill will ‘do almost nothing for the global temperature…even by end of century’ – ‘Will reduce temps by less than 1 thousandth of a degree F by the end of the century’

We have also heard these premature alleged climate-solving declarations before. But the ‘climate crisis never seems to get ‘solved.’ See:

Flashback: 2015: World leaders hail ‘historic’ Paris climate deal as ‘major leap for mankind’ – U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon: “History will remember this day,” Ban Ki-moon said after the pact was gaveled through to thunderous applause. “The Paris agreement on climate change is a monumental success for the planet and its people.”

Al Gore on UN Paris pact in 2015: “Years from now, our grandchildren will reflect on humanity’s moral courage to solve the climate crisis and they will look to December 12, 2015, as the day when the community of nations finally made the decision to act,” Gore said.

“We saved the planet,” House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declared Thursday.

Pelosi made the claim at her weekly press briefing, touting the passage of Democrats’ $360 billion Inflation Reduction Act:

“And we saved the planet. We’re saving the planet with record $360 billion to save the planet, generating jobs and cleaner air and cleaner water and jobs and security for our country.” … “But I’m not walking away from $360 billion in support for saving the planet for our children and, again, lower prescription drug prices for our families.”

Pelosi has had her heart set on planet-saving for more quite some time. Back in 2008, a year and a half after taking power as speaker of the House, Pelosi announced her intention as she staunchly rejected Republicans’ efforts to make America more energy independent.

“I’m trying to save the planet; I’m trying to save the planet,” Pelosi insisted, as Politico reported at the time:

“With fewer than 20 legislative days before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, the entire appropriations process has largely ground to a halt because of the ham-handed fighting that followed Republican attempts to lift the moratorium on offshore oil and gas exploration. And after promising fairness and open debate, Pelosi has resorted to hard-nosed parliamentary devices that effectively bar any chance for Republicans to offer policy alternatives. “I’m trying to save the planet; I’m trying to save the planet,” she says impatiently when questioned. ‘I will not have this debate trivialized by their excuse for their failed policy’.”

The Washington Post in 2015 reported on the final passage of the Paris pact: ‘Cheers echoed up and down the tent city where thousands of journalists, activists and business leaders awaited news of the deal, which was sealed during the final 48 hours of nearly non-stop talks.”

WaPo reported: President Obama, in an appearance at the White House, hailed the agreement as a “turning point for the world,” adding, “We came together around the strong agreement the world needed. Together we’ve shown what’s possible when the world stands as one.”

Secretary of State John F. Kerry said after the accord was announced: “This is a tremendous victory for all of our citizens–not for any one country or bloc, but a victory for all of the planet, and for future generations.” “The world has come together behind an agreement that will empower us to chart a new path for our planet: a smart and responsible path, a sustainable path.”

Economist Lord Stern added: “This is a historic moment, not just for us but for our children, our grandchildren and future generations. The Paris agreement is a turning point in the world’s fight against unmanaged climate change which threatens prosperity.

Former French president, François Hollande, said: “This is a major leap for mankind.”

Fmr. British prime minister, David Cameron, also welcomed the deal, praising those involved for showing what ambition and perseverance could do. “We’ve secured our planet for many, many generations to come – and there is nothing more important than that,” he said.

French foreign minister, Laurent Fabius: “History is coming, in fact, history is here,” he said. “On 12 December 2015, we can have a historic day, a major date to go down in the history of mankind. The date can become a message of life.”

Newsweek OPED: THE PARIS AGREEMENT WILL SAVE OUR LIVES

