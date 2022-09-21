Alarmism Polar Bears

Polar Bear No Closer to Extinction Than It Was 18 Years Ago as Arctic Sea Ice Resists ‘Tipping Point’

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Susan Crockford

All predictions of disaster aside, in fact the polar bear is no closer to extinction than it was in 2005 as Arctic sea ice again steadfastly resists slipping past a catastrophic ‘tipping point’ — or the ‘death spiral’, as some chicken-littles continue to call it.

In fact, the summer sea ice trend has been pretty much flat since 2007, with ice covering about 42% less area than it had done in 1979, yet polar bears in many regions are doing better now than they were in 2005, especially in Davis Strait, the Barents and Chukchi Seas and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

No ‘tipping point for Arctic summer sea ice

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) identifies three periods in sea ice minimums: From 1979 to 1992, sea ice loss declined about 6% per decade. From 1993 to 2006, the decline accelerated to 13.3%. But from 2007 to 2020, the slope softened to just 4%. MongaBay News, 15 July 2021.

That flattish trend has only continued, as the graph below shows, modified from one published by the US Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) in 2019 — see original here — showing the September average (not the minimum extent), so while we don’t have the figure yet for 2022 it is likely to be close to what it was in 2021:

Sea ice minimum at 2022

The NSIDC reported yesterday that Arctic sea ice reached its minimum extent on 19 September this year, covering 4.68mk2. The University of Bremen (see chart below) measured the extent at 4.87mk2 on this date but the slight difference is not really important: the shape and aerial extent of ice coverage at this date compared to 2005 are what I’m emphasizing here.

Sea ice minimum at 2005

The minimum extent of ice coverage was reached on 22 September in 2005 (U. Bremen):

Prediction based on 2005 sea ice conditions

Half of the predictions of future sea ice coverage (for 2050) were already exceeded by 2007 and the authors of the 2007 USGS conservation report on polar bears (Amstrup et al. 2007) stated: “This suggests our projections for the future status of polar bears may be conservative.” In other words, Amstrup and colleagues thought the future would probably be even worse than they predicted in their report: that even more than 2/3 of the world’s polar bears would be lost by 2050.

15 continuous years of 42% less summer sea ice

As the graph below from Stroeve and colleagues shows, the models of summer Arctic sea ice loss used to predict the dire future for polar bears were, by 2007, rapidly deviating from observations: it was indeed worse than they thought!

As it happened, the polar bear specialists were wrong (Crockford 2017, 2019): polar bears were more flexible and resilient than predicted and after 15 years of summer sea ice dropping to ‘catastrophic’ levels (about 42% less ice than in 1979 for at least 8 years out of 10), many subpopulations of the bears are better off than before. Davis Strait, Barents Sea and Chukchi Sea bears are doing very well: Barents Sea bears in particular are thriving despite by far the most sea ice loss of any Arctic region (e.g. Lippold et al. 2019; Peacock et al. 2013; Regehr et al. 2018; Rode et al. 2014). This was not what had been predicted.

Conclusion: Despite the Arctic warming four times as fast as the rest of the world with rising CO2 levels and about 42% less summer ice than there was in 1979, there is currently no ‘climate emergency’ for polar bears and the species is no closer to extinction than it was 15 years ago.

Mike Maguire
September 21, 2022 10:10 pm

How did the polar bear survive the Holocene climate OPTIMUM?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocene_climatic_optimum

“The Holocene Climate Optimum warm event consisted of increases of up to 4 °C near the North Pole (in one study, winter warming of 3 to 9 °C and summer of 2 to 6 °C in northern central Siberia).

Of 140 sites across the western Arctic, there is clear evidence for conditions that were warmer than now at 120 sites. At 16 sites for which quantitative estimates have been obtained, local temperatures were on average 1.6±0.8 °C higher during the optimum than now. Northwestern North America reached peak warmth first, from 11,000 to 9,000 years ago, but the Laurentide Ice Sheet still chilled eastern Canada. Northeastern North America experienced peak warming 4,000 years later. Along the Arctic Coastal Plain in Alaska, there are indications of summer temperatures 2–3 °C warmer than now.[9] Research indicates that the Arctic had less sea ice than now”

KAT
Reply to  Mike Maguire
September 22, 2022 12:58 am

: How did polar bears survive the Holocene Climate Optimum? :

Good question.
My question is how did polar bears , seals, shellfish, etc survive swimming in an acidic ocean when the atmospheric CO2 ppm was more than 10 times the present value?
Is it not just remotely possible that the acidification of the ocean is just a nonsense scare story dreamed up by silly people in order to bamboozle the extremely gullible masses?

Steve Case
September 21, 2022 11:09 pm

A good observer of things in things in this world observes what isn’t there, and if you Google “polar bear” and click on “news” the first 30 hits contains zero stories about the decreasing polar bear population. Ten years ago that would have been a nonstop parade of dead bears falling out of the sky:

Nov 25, 2009 YouTube

Coeur de Lion
September 21, 2022 11:46 pm

Quite disappointing. Earlier in the year I was hoping ice would bottom out above five Wadhams for the first time since 2007. But 4.68 is rather more than Prof Wadhams’ zero in 2013 et sequi. Has he apologized for frightening us?

StuM
September 21, 2022 11:49 pm

> many subpopulations of the bears are better off than before. Davis Strait, Barents Sea and Chukchi Sea bears are doing very well: Barents Sea bears in particular are thriving despite by far the most sea ice loss of any Arctic region

Maybe they had problems with the higher summer sea ice levels of the LIA, and are now thriving again in the slightly warmer conditions and slightly less summer sea ice that they have experienced for most of the last 10,000 years. .

b.nice
Reply to  StuM
September 22, 2022 12:32 am

PBs hunt on the ice edge, that is where the baby seals are more likely to be found.

During the LIA and the late 1970s peak, they had a lot further to travel to get to that ice edge, if it occurred in spring/summer at all.

Chaswarnertoo
September 22, 2022 12:14 am

Polar bears are doing very nicely, thank you.

b.nice
September 22, 2022 12:30 am

Arctic sea ice had a tipping point during the LIA and another in 1979.

After extreme high levels, it recovered a small amount towards the Holocene norm.

Unfortunately, looks like that recovery has stalled at a level well above the 90th percentile of the last 10,000 years.

Ireneusz Palmowski
September 22, 2022 12:50 am

In fact, the average width of the troposphere drops sharply in winter. Above the 60th parallel, the average height of the troposphere is only 6 km. Therefore, the pattern of the stratospheric polar vortex determines winter weather. The blocking of the polar vortex over the Bering Strait can already be observed, which, combined with La Niña, will bring a harsh winter to the US.
comment image

griff
September 22, 2022 12:56 am

Arctic sea ice extent looks like ending this season at 10th lowest in the record and in terms of age, volume and thickness it isn’t doing well.

the North West Passage was entirely ice free at the end of this season.

Nobody knows how most polar bear populations are doing because they aren’t surveyed.

