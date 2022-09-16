97% Want UK Green Levies to Be Scrapped

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THIS

By Paul Homewood

Every time there is a poll about Net Zero, the vast majority vote to do “something”.

And every time there is a poll to ask them if they want to pay for it?

A poll of Express.co.uk readers shows that 97 percent are in favour of suspending green levies to save on energy bills.

Liz Truss should “scrap not suspend” green levies, according to a new poll of Express.co.uk readers. Last week Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a new energy support package to help Britons through the cost of living crisis and manage spiralling energy bills.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1668750/liz-truss-green-levies-energy-bills-cost-of-living-poll-result-spt?mc_cid=211f36602d&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

