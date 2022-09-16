Guardian: Why did Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Receive More Coverage than the Climate Crisis?

Essay by Eric Worrall

Professor of wildlife ecology Euan Ritchie expressing his dismay that mainstream media doesn’t pay attention to the issues he cares about.

Why did the Queen’s death receive saturation media coverage while the future of the Earth goes largely ignored?

Euan Ritchie

Fri 16 Sep 2022 11.29 AEST

Just one day after the Queen’s death, another deeply sobering study related to the dangers of exceeding 1.5C of global warming was published

I am not here to argue about the merit and contributions of the Queen and the royal family though, nor a long overdue transition to an Australian republic, or the far too often overlooked, disregarded and darker history and confronting issues, including maintenance of power structures and the ongoing damage and ravages of state-sanctioned colonialism. That is not my place nor area of expertise, and I genuinely want to extend my sincere condolences to all who are saddened and suffering, whatever their reason, and whatever cultural background, political and personal persuasion they may have.

On 9 September, just one day after the Queen’s death, yet another landmark and deeply sobering study related to the dangers of exceeding 1.5C of global warming for triggering multiple climate tipping points was published. Like so many scientific publications and warnings before, this paper makes abundantly clear that collectively our unsustainable existence has us hurtling towards a truly diabolical future. This places human lives and livelihoods at increased risk of severe, prolonged suffering and, at worst, being extinguished.

But it paled into insignificance and near obscurity relative to the saturation coverage of the Queen’s passing.

Euan Ritchie is professor in wildlife ecology and conservation at the Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University