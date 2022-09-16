Professor Euan Ritchie. Source Deakin University, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Guardian: Why did Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Receive More Coverage than the Climate Crisis?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Professor of wildlife ecology Euan Ritchie expressing his dismay that mainstream media doesn’t pay attention to the issues he cares about.

Why did the Queen’s death receive saturation media coverage while the future of the Earth goes largely ignored?

Euan Ritchie
Fri 16 Sep 2022 11.29 AEST

Just one day after the Queen’s death, another deeply sobering study related to the dangers of exceeding 1.5C of global warming was published

I am not here to argue about the merit and contributions of the Queen and the royal family though, nor a long overdue transition to an Australian republic, or the far too often overlooked, disregarded and darker history and confronting issues, including maintenance of power structures and the ongoing damage and ravages of state-sanctioned colonialism. That is not my place nor area of expertise, and I genuinely want to extend my sincere condolences to all who are saddened and suffering, whatever their reason, and whatever cultural background, political and personal persuasion they may have.

On 9 September, just one day after the Queen’s death, yet another landmark and deeply sobering study related to the dangers of exceeding 1.5C of global warming for triggering multiple climate tipping points was published. Like so many scientific publications and warnings before, this paper makes abundantly clear that collectively our unsustainable existence has us hurtling towards a truly diabolical future. This places human lives and livelihoods at increased risk of severe, prolonged suffering and, at worst, being extinguished.

But it paled into insignificance and near obscurity relative to the saturation coverage of the Queen’s passing.

Euan Ritchie is professor in wildlife ecology and conservation at the Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/commentisfree/2022/sep/16/why-did-the-queens-death-receive-saturation-media-coverage-while-the-future-of-the-earth-goes-largely-ignored

Euan Ritchie, I hope you appreciate WUWT’s effort to shed some light on your lonely struggle to be heard, in a cruel, unfeeling world full of people who care about important issues.

Bill Toland
September 16, 2022 2:08 am

The queen’s funeral received more coverage because the queen’s funeral is a real thing.

Jimmy Haigh
September 16, 2022 2:09 am

Simple. One is reality; the other is fiction.

Peta of Newark
September 16, 2022 2:09 am

Truly unhinged (YouTube)

lee
September 16, 2022 2:12 am

“That is not my place nor area of expertise” and neither is climate science. 😉

Prjindigo
September 16, 2022 2:22 am

Because 99% of climate alterations boil immediately down to incorrect, abusive, destructive and wasteful alterations directly to the environment and the only ways to stop them are to tell people they cannot have roads and houses or start killing a LOT of people.

About 24% of the land and 73% of the Ocean have been destroyed and it will take decades and a reduction of about 3 billion people permanently to make any headway.

Not a popular news item. Eight cities in California would have to immediately be slaughtered and collapsed into crushed rubble, for example.

fretslider
September 16, 2022 2:26 am

Every waking hour we are constantly bombarded by climate disaster propaganda and this utter …. thinks it ain’t enough?

“”Just one day after the Queen’s death, another deeply sobering study related to the dangers of exceeding 1.5C of global warming was published””

Also in The Guardian…

“Why we should forget about the 1.5C global heating target”

Can they form a coherent argument?

No

Ian Magness
Reply to  fretslider
September 16, 2022 2:41 am

“utter ….”
Let me recommend the word “twat” for your missing 4 letter word.

Steve Case
September 16, 2022 2:32 am

 Like so many scientific publications and warnings before, this paper makes abundantly clear that collectively our unsustainable existence has us hurtling towards a truly diabolical future.
______________________________

From a WUWT article earlier this week:

We’ve been warned of climate tipping points before, so much so that they’ve racked up an impressive record of non-performance.

For example. Google search shows well over a hundred, here is just a few of them:

fretslider
Reply to  Steve Case
September 16, 2022 2:42 am

“”our unsustainable existence””

Says it all.

Steve Richards
September 16, 2022 2:36 am

A thoughtful and considerate professor would surely ask themselves when asking this question is: why are more people concerned/worried/thoughtful about the late queen rather than climate change?
Perhaps they feel for the queen but do not feel/worry/unconcerned about alleged climate change

Mr David Guy-Johnson
September 16, 2022 2:55 am

Read the comments on his Guardian article. There are some serious nutjobs on it

