LIVE TODAY at NOON CDT: Climate Tipping Points – Facts or Fiction?

For decades, climate alarmists have been warning of impending doom from climate change. Such admonitions go back as far as 1989, when a senior U.N. official announced that “entire nations would be wiped off the face of the Earth due to sea level rise.” Of course that hasn’t happened, and neither has any other predicted climate disaster since. Yet that hasn’t stopped new predictions from being made.
One of the favorite disaster scenarios is a “climate tipping point”, where supposedly Earth’s conditions reach a point where they flip-flop from stabilty to chaos. This past week, a rash of stories have been circulated in the media on the topic due to a recent study that predicts 20 climate tipping points in Earth’s future.
Our Climate Change Roundtable team explores whether these are fact or fiction.
