Bread Fruit. By © Hans Hillewaert, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
Agriculture

Climate Scientists Discover Food Grows in the Tropics

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Smithsonian correspondent Sarah Kuta has discovered it might be possible to eat tropical staples like Bread Fruit in place of wheat, if the planet warms.

Is Breadfruit the Climate Change-Proof Food of the Future?

New research suggests it will fare better than our current staple crops under warming conditions

Sarah Kuta
Daily Correspondent August 30, 2022 11:11 a.m.

Whether fried, fermented, roasted or eaten raw, breadfruit is a versatile food that’s played an important role in Oceanic cuisine for thousands of years. Now, as the climate continues to shift because of human actions, the fruit could increasingly play a role in addressing global hunger, according to a paper published this month in the journal PLOS Climate.

Past research has found that yields of staple crops like cornsoybeanswheat and ricemay decline in the future because of climate change, especially in regions close to the equator. But the dimpled, lime-green crop of the breadfruit tree seems to be more resilient to rising temperatures and increased rainfall variability, the new research suggests.

“Breadfruit is a neglected and underutilized species that happens to be relatively resilient in our climate change projections,” says Daniel Horton, an Earth and planetary scientist at Northwestern University and one of the study’s authors, in a statement. “This is good news because several other staples that we rely on are not so resilient… As we implement strategies to adapt to climate change, breadfruit should be considered in food security adaptation.”

Read more: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/is-breadfruit-the-climate-change-proof-food-of-the-future-180980665/

Here’s another thought – now Earth and Planetary scientists have discovered people in the tropics can grow food, do you think it possible that the genetic engineers of the future might be able to transfer heat resilience to cold climate fruit, or cold resilience to warm climate fruit?

That way we could continue to enjoy all the foods we love, plus a whole lot more, regardless of what happens to the global climate.

HotScot
August 31, 2022 2:48 am

Dear god, will this bilge never end?!

I hope these morons enjoy paying their extortionate energy bills whilst producing nonsense research.

Ron Long
August 31, 2022 2:55 am

Good catch, Eric. Turns out the Fruitloops are in favor of Breadfruit? Here’s a clue about future growing regions, whichever way it goes: I live in central Argentina, in Mendoza Province, one of the really good wine producing centers on earth, and flanked to the north and south by a continuation of wine production. Argentina itself is north-south elongate, it has jungle in the north and glaciers in the south (and me in the middle where I belong). If it gets warmer the wine producing region shifts south, I’m still OK, if it gets cooler the wine producing region shifts north, I’m still OK.

Bob B.
August 31, 2022 2:55 am

I wonder how breadfruit will fare in fields of solar panels.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
August 31, 2022 2:58 am

But wheat is a semi desert crop, & deserts get hot.

Michael VK5ELL

P.S. there is at lat a test rig in Australia for Renewables.

Just type in ” King Island, Tasmania ,Hydro” then select that item.

You will see a switchboard showing wind
& solar generation, & diesal back up.

Plus battery & a flywheel.

I watched it day & night, once the diesal turned off when a storm pushed wind to 100 %.

But backup was needed most of the time.

