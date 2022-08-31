Arctic Sea ice

Arctic Ice at Decade-High Level: Can Doomsayers Explain?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
41 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj

With ice coverage for July and August remaining above the 10-year average of 2010-20, the extent of summer sea ice in the Arctic has surprised experts who once predicted that such levels would be impossible.

This stands in stark contrast to the dominant climate narrative that predicts the dwindling of summer ice in the Arctic. Some politicians had even claimed that parts of the Arctic would be ice-free by now.

With the seasonal Arctic melt technically over, it is fair to conclude that the extent of ice in the summer of 2022 has been greater than the 10-year average. On most days in July and August, sea-ice levels were above the 10-year average and significantly more than the previous few years.

The Japanese National Institute of Polar Research provides a useful visualization in the graph below. This year’s Arctic sea ice — shown in red — is compared with the 10-year average and the levels of the previous few years, including that of 2012 when ice had reached its lowest of the period tracked.

Data of sea-ice extent in square kilometers in the Arctic Ocean from June 2002 to the present and decadal averages of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s are included.
Source: National Institute of Polar Research, https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, the extent of Arctic sea ice was much greater than the last five years as shown in the nearby graph.

Arctic Sea Ice Extent

Source: Danish Meteorological Institute, http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover.uk.php

Summer temperatures in the Arctic remained at levels similar to the 44-year average of 1958-2002, with no marked increase in warming. In the graph, temperature is shown in the Kelvin scale; the horizontal blue line is freezing, or zero degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Daily mean temperature and climate north of the 80th northern parallel as a function of the day of year. Source: Danish Meteorological Institute, http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php

Now, here’s the big question: Why were internationally acclaimed climate scientists unable to predict this marked increase in the extent of summer sea ice? Is it because their overall approach is biased toward supporting the theory that  carbon dioxide is warming the planet to dangerous levels? Or is it because their models are incapable of predicting future temperatures?

The answers must come from the doomsayers themselves. They need to explain why Arctic summer temperatures have been no different from the 44-year average and why summer sea ice is above decadal averages.

Acknowledging that we are yet to understand the complex climate system will undermine the credibility of scientists and political institutions advancing destructive energy policies to address a fantasy of climate catastrophe.

Melting of Arctic ice has been used as a major data point in the justification of restrictive energy policies adopted by many countries. It is ironic — and infuriating — that millions across the world are suffering from high energy prices and blackouts at the same time that Arctic sea ice has been at its greatest extent in five years!

Europe is facing rapidly rising electricity prices and a natural gas shortage. Citizens in the U.S. are experiencing high energy prices as their access to cheap fossil fuels is restricted by government’s infatuation with solar and wind power. China is scampering to reduce blackouts. All this could have been avoided if political leaders had not promoted a false climate emergency.

It makes no sense to force people to live in darkness in the name of climate policy when the policy makers themselves have so little understanding of the planet’s mechanisms of warming and cooling. Acknowledge the infancy of climate science and liberate people from energy tyranny.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate with the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

This commentary was first published at American Thinker August 30, 2022.

5 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 6:11 am

One season does not a trend make, regardless of which side of the argument you stand on. Personally, I’m voting for natural variability, but if you want to compare decadal averages you should stick to that and wait until 2029 before speculating on the decadal trend.

-7
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 6:17 am

It’s not only one season if you take a closer look

7
Reply
griff
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 31, 2022 6:29 am

2020 was second lowest on record…2019 third

-12
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 6:50 am

Griff, how long is your record?

4
Reply
Greg61
Reply to  David Kamakaris
August 31, 2022 7:39 am

His record for being wrong – how old is griff

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 6:50 am

The trend is that the ice is increasing. Explain that instead of playing your usual puerile games.

4
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  HotScot
August 31, 2022 8:00 am

HotScot said: “The trend is that the ice is increasing. Explain that instead of playing your usual puerile games.”

Based on the NSIDC data I get -0.59e6 km2/decade from 1979 to 2021. And from 2001 to 2021 it is -0.74e6 km2/decade. That is a 12% decline since 2001 as compared to the 5% decline that the IPCC predicted in 2001. There are a lot of things needing an explanation. I’d put the IPCC’s extreme underestimation of the decline in the top part of list.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 6:58 am

There is more ice now than there was a few millennia ago before human influences were significant. Obviously, the conjecture that CO2 acts as a control knob is wrong.

6
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 7:46 am

“2020 was second lowest on record…2019 third”

***********

Griff,

How does the Arctic ice sheet today compare to the state of it in the Medieval Warm Period or the Roman Warm Period or the Minoan Warm Period or the peak of the Holocene? Are you aware that the Vikings were able to sustain themselves with farming on the coast of Greenland in the Medieval Warm Period? Is Greenland warm enough to do that today?

Why do you persist in having a severe allergy to putting today’s climatic state and meteorological events in long term historical perspective? Trying to get you to understand the problems with the CAGW narrative is like trying to explain those problems to a brick wall.

That the CAGW theory provides you with confirmation bias for your opposition to (hatred of?) fossil fuels does not make the theory scientifically sound. But I somehow doubt you will ever understand that.

0
Reply
It doesn't add up...
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 6:24 am

The evidence, including historic evidence going back to the days before satellite monitoring, suggests that there is a cycle.

2
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 6:37 am

Summer ice extents have been growing from the low point a decade ago

Not smoothly, but in general they have been increasing.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 7:21 am

Last year was also above the 2011-20 average.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
August 31, 2022 7:22 am

I agree that one season does not make a trend. However this trend has been continuing for the last decade. Nice of you to ignore that.

By the way, you can create a decadal average by going back 10 years from the present. Nice dodge.

0
Reply
griff
August 31, 2022 6:28 am

Natural variability.

Of the 15 lowest years, 14 are in the last 15 years

-11
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 6:33 am

“Natural variability.”

Are you letting Hom Sap off the hook, griff?

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
August 31, 2022 7:24 am

If it’s good, it was caused by nature. If it’s bad it was caused by CO2. /sarc

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 7:03 am

And the record maximum extent for the Antarctic was set just a few years ago.

I’m not sure that you can understand the concept of a “seesaw,” griff, but there does seem to be a similar effect in play, which others have recognized.

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2022 7:24 am

Even if true, you haven’t connected any of this ice loss to air temperature changes, Even more so, to changes in CO2 levels.

1
Reply
fretslider
August 31, 2022 6:32 am

“Arctic Ice at Decade-High Level: Can Doomsayers Explain?”

Well, as they didn’t model it, they can’t or perhaps would rather not try to explain it. 

First, one has to be humble (and at least honest) enough to admit we don’t know how it works.

Climate science is heavily pregnant with hubris and arrogance. Stillbirth is inevitable.

4
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  fretslider
August 31, 2022 7:05 am

Yeah, even the current decade-high wasn’t modeled to be this low. In the IPCC TAR (7.5.2) from 2001 their modeled prediction for annual Arctic sea ice extents did not drop below 11e6 km2 until about 2030. It actually dropped below in 2005 and every year since then. And once again 2022 is on pace to drop below 11e6 km2 making it the 18th consecutive year to do so. There is a long history of subpar prediction skill in regards to Arctic sea ice extents. It is a similar situation in the Antarctic region as well as it has been record low territory for much of 2022 despite the IPCC predicting that sea ice extents down would actually increase slightly through 2030 before beginning to decline. The question is why has sea ice extents in both hemispheres been consistently lower than predictions?

Last edited 52 minutes ago by bdgwx
-2
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  bdgwx
August 31, 2022 7:44 am

One possible answer to the question is that more energy is going into the cryosphere than expected. This might also explain why the energy content (and thus temperature) increase in the atmosphere is less than expected.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
August 31, 2022 6:33 am

Well, it’s a “change” therefore it is proof of “Climate Change”. Right?
(If it was at a decade low level it would have been proof of “CAGW”.)

1
Reply
chadb
August 31, 2022 6:33 am

I think it’s pretty simple. Arctic melt was driven by suit deposited by wildfires and coal consumption. Coal in China has been largely cleaned (not clean by western standards, but much better than 2007), and there were fewer wild fires than the last few years. Maybe California will allow tree trimming along the roads and the arctic ice growth will continue.

3
Reply
Lasse
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 6:38 am

Arctic melt is a function of seawater currents taking different paths.
AMO is in rule.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 7:29 am

China is depositing formal wear in the arctic?

0
Reply
Rod Evans
August 31, 2022 6:34 am

‘Experts have told me, the Arctic will be ice free in the summer months as soon as 2014’
With such fantastic experts to look to for guidance, who are we mere mortals, to argue with them?
Thanks Al you revealed the scale of the unreliability of experts….

0
Reply
Leo Smith
August 31, 2022 6:35 am

Its obvious. All the heat is hiding in the oceans and in the European heatwave instead of going to the arctic!
Simples!
😃
Joking apart, that is going to increase the polar albedo which may mean a harder than usual winter.

1
Reply
chadb
August 31, 2022 6:38 am

Maybe somebody can help me out on this one. Why does anyone care how much ice there is in the Arctic ocean? I don’t get why that one is trotted out in these discussions. What is the actual harm if the Arctic is ice free?

2
Reply
Matt Kiro
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 6:52 am

All the polar bears would drown!

0
Reply
chadb
Reply to  Matt Kiro
August 31, 2022 7:12 am

I don’t understand the Polar bear issue either. They can breed with grizzly bears and so are not a distinct species. If the world had an unfrozen Siberia and Boreal forest but lost the Polar bear I suspect it would be better off. The Grizzly could take the role of apex predator in the now unfrozen north. It isn’t quite the same thing as killing off all wolves in the eastern United States.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 6:55 am

Imagine the massive continent under the Antarctic ice devoted to growing food instead of being icebound.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  HotScot
August 31, 2022 7:31 am

I’ve read that there are large oil and coal deposits in Antarctica.

0
Reply
Richard Greene
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 7:38 am

Because the polar bears will drown and the world will end, that’s why.
The Arctic and Siberia have the most global warming since the 1970s, while Antarctica has the least. So the Arctic and polar bears became the CAGW “poster children” Not working as intended for the past 12 years. 

ff all the Arctic sea ice melts, there may be fossil fuel deposits that become accessible, and that would be good news. I don’t care about the polar bears. I don’t like any animal that would eat me for lunch.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Richard Greene
0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  chadb
August 31, 2022 7:39 am

It lowers Earth’s albedo.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
August 31, 2022 6:42 am

Records assembled by Vikings showing the number of weeks per year that ice occurred along the north coast of Iceland date back to A.D. 870, but a more complete record exists since 1600. More extensive written records of Arctic sea ice date back to the mid-18th century.

Why is the period from 1979 the only important one? Do we think that the Vikings made up stuff or adjusted historical records?

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
August 31, 2022 7:12 am

The minimum ice extent was actually growing up until the mid 1980’s before it began declining. So, for a significant amount of time, CO2 and Arctic ice extent were correlated positively. This sort of ruins the narrative, so inconvenient data is disappeared.

As noted above, cycles play a role.

3
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
August 31, 2022 7:41 am

It’s not that it is the only important period. It’s just that it is the only period in which we have a bird’s eye view of the sea ice at both poles.

0
Reply
Greg Bacon
August 31, 2022 7:14 am

 Vijay Jayaraj cherry picks his observation interval. Arctic sea ice is still two standard deviations below the 30 year 1981-2010 average.
.
.
http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/N_stddev_timeseries.png

-2
Reply
Richard Greene
August 31, 2022 7:31 am

Vijay Jayaraj is usually a very good climate science writer, often presenting information about Asia that other writers ignore.  This is not a good example. This is data mining a short term trend without the context of the 35 year trend of declining Arctic sea ice. And that is bad journalism.

-1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 31, 2022 7:46 am

“data mining a short term trend….”

Is this Newspeak for cherry picking?

0
Reply
griff
August 31, 2022 7:48 am

also of note: NW passage open this year…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea ice

Doomsday Climate Predictions Meltdown: Arctic Sea Ice Extent Reaches 12-Year Mid-August High

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic Sea ice

Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute Sees No Extreme Situation with Arctic Sea Ice

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Sea ice

Climatologists Embarrassed: Increase in Global CO2 Levels Accompanied by Arctic Sea Ice Growth!

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears Sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice Still Quite Abundant for Early Summer

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: