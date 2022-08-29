Royal Hypocrite: Climate Warrior Prince Harry Flew in a Private Jet, then Waited for the Car

Essay by Eric Worrall
Prince Harry spent half an hour in the jet on the ground, with the engines idling, waiting for the Polo gear he left behind to be delivered in a black Range Rover.
Prince Harry was spotted arriving for a flight on a private jet to set off for a one-day polo match – before the aircraft sat idling on the tarmac for at least 30 minutes as it waited for his staff to arrive in a gas-guzzling SUV to drop off his polo kit.
The Duke of Sussex boarded the $9 million Bombardier Challenger 600 at a Santa Barbara airport around 11am on Wednesday to head to the event in Aspen to compete in a round robin tournament.
Harry, who regularly preaches his views about the ‘climate crisis’ hitting the world, arrived at the airport close to his $14million Montecito home in an electric Audi SUV.
But he then sat in the idling private jet for 30 minutes before the royal’s staff arrived with his polo gear in a black Range Rover at around 11.35am.
…
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry started his journey in the seaside down of Montecito, where he apparently owns a house – the same town Al Gore lived in. Presumably he wants a personal view of that rapid sea level rise climate worriers keep predicting.
The funniest part is Harry only had to wait half an hour in the jet, for the black Range Rover to make the trip by road with all his Polo gear, so it must have been a very short jet flight. The jet engine was kept idling while Prince Harry waited, presumably to power the air conditioner.
Prince Harry’s excuse for flying, when challenged, is he is worried about his family’s safety. But surely it would be cheaper and less CO2 intensive to just hire an extra bodyguard.
What can I say – obviously the climate cuts Prince Harry urges are only meant for the peasants. Ordinary people won’t get a pass if they believe they have a legitimate reason to fly. In our green future, only special people like Prince Harry will get a pass to break the rules.