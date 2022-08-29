Energy Fail

Listening to European Electricity Traders Is Very, Very Scary

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dave Ward

Every week, the people who trade electricity in the UK get to quiz the managers of the national grid for an hour. The conference call, which anyone can monitor, offers an insight into what the men and women on the front line of the power market are worried about. Listening to them is getting scarier by the week — and suggests keeping the lights on this winter will be a lot more challenging than European governments are admitting.

Prices are worrying enough. British households were told on Friday that their power and gas bills will increase from Oct. 1 by 80%. The so-called energy price cap was set at £3,549 ($4,189) per year, up from £1,971 over the past six months and £1,277 during last winter.

But the industry’s teleconference suggests the problem is broader than just rising costs. Increasingly, the words “emergency” and “shortages” are being used, with participants focusing on when, rather than if, a crisis will hit. Imagine being able to overhear conversations between Wall Street executives and the Federal Reserve as the global financial crisis unfolded in 2008.

Here’s a question from last week’s session: “Are you war-gaming possible options for if/when cross-border trading collapses under security of supply pressures this winter?” And another: “Can we have a session where we talk through the emergency arrangements?” Another participant said that the forecast for demand-and-supply electricity balance showed “how bad the winter could be for anyone who can do the maths.” The same caller was blunt about the grid’s own predictions: “I don’t think you believe what you’ve written, and nobody else does.”

One intervention was particularly revealing. “Based on where winter ‘22 products are trading, where does this position yourself with respect to securing power over the winter?” asked one participant. The background? In the forward market, UK power for December 2022 is fast approaching £1,000 per megawatt hour, up 50% from current prices. The implication? Power shortages.

Compare the tone with the British government’s insistence that there’s nothing to worry about. “Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas that they need over the winter,” Downing Street said earlier this week. “That’s because we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.”

The weekly call is officially known as the “ESO Operational Transparency Forum,” and allows market participants to query the managers of the so-called Electricity National Control Centre, the hub that moves power around the UK from generators to traders to consumers. The forum typically deals with obscure power-trading problems. But in recent weeks, attention has shifted to crisis management. Another example from earlier this month: “If a system-stress event is active in both gas and power, how do the electricity system operator and gas control center communicate? Which stress event takes priority?” What’s particularly worrying is how few of the disaster scenarios appear to have been planned for.

A key concern is what happens if European countries introduce beggar-thy-neighbor policies by shutting down cross-border electricity flows, as Norway has already said it’s considering. “Please, the market needs to understand more fully how interconnectors are to be used in periods of very high prices and potential generation shortfall,” one market participant said last week.

Another topic is how much consumption might drop if households and businesses can’t afford elevated electricity and gas prices. “What level of demand reduction, demand destruction, are you forecasting for the winter ahead from commercial industrial consumers as a price response?” was one recent example. Another repeated the request: “What demand destruction, if any, is included in your demand forecast for this winter for residential and industry?” The grid managers were unable to supply any numbersto the callers.

To be sure, the call should focus on potential troubles ahead — it exists to anticipate and solve problems. Buthaving listened in on multiple occasions over the last few months, I have three takeaways. First, the looming power emergency is worse than many industry executives publicly acknowledge, and a lot more dangerous than the government admits. Second, high prices are a big problem, but security of supply is at risk, too. Third, time is running out to prepare before temperatures start to drop. 

The manager of the Finnish grid, in a rare example of the kind of transparency that’s badly needed, told citizens earlier this week to prepare for shortages this winter. European governments have a duty to come clean with their voters about the magnitude of the coming crisis. Minimizing the scale of the problem or, worse, pretending there’s not an issue, won’t keep the power running this winter.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-08-26/european-energy-crisis-listening-to-electricity-traders-is-very-very-scary#xj4y7vzkg

While we can blame Russia for the current gas supply problems, the real cause of this looming disaster has been the government enforced shutdown of most of our coal generating capacity during the last decade:

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/electricity-chapter-5-digest-of-united-kingdom-energy-statistics-dukes

Gunga Din
August 29, 2022 2:10 pm

But there’s “Green” energy at the end of the Rainbow.

Gunga Din
Reply to  Gunga Din
August 29, 2022 2:22 pm

That will require a pot of gold to pay for.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Gunga Din
August 29, 2022 2:46 pm

Our very own Old Seadog knows where to look for the
“pot o’ gold”. It’s not too far from this unicorn!

spetzer86
August 29, 2022 2:10 pm

This Winter will be interesting. Next Spring, with some of the EU/Canada fertilizer/farming challenges getting worse could be fun as well. Now, Fall and Winter 2023 could get scary…

Rud Istvan
Reply to  spetzer86
August 29, 2022 3:02 pm

The EU fertilizer situation for 2023 planting season is particularly concerning. BASF is a major nitrogen supplier, and they won’t have precursor natgas this winter.

Josh Scandlen
August 29, 2022 2:15 pm

is it too late to put Boris Johnson in jail??? That guy needs to pay if people lose their lives this winter

son of mulder
Reply to  Josh Scandlen
August 29, 2022 2:35 pm

He’ll plead mental incapacity, which would be the only truthful thing he’s ever said.

Beta Blocker
August 29, 2022 2:18 pm

One is tempted to suggest that Paul Homewood rename his web site

‘NOW A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT’

Tom Halla
August 29, 2022 2:21 pm

Put all the greens in front of wind turbines and have them blow hot air at them?

son of mulder
August 29, 2022 2:25 pm

Folks are being scared witless here in the UK by the continuing ratchetting up of the governments energy cap whilst the ruling Conservative Party, who have sat on their green hands for the past 12 years, prove they can’t walk and chew gum at the same time while selecting a replacement for the useless Boris Johnson as their leader and our Prime Minister.

They and their partners in crime, the Liberal Democrats, during the premiership if David Cameron refused permission for a Nuclear power station which would be coming on stream now and banned fracking for natural gas. At the same time they demolished coal powered power stations. Suddenly they are surprised as they predict that average domestic energy cost is expected to rise to 80% of the state pension.

Dazzled by the fantasy of net zero carbon the morons are suddenly beginning to understand what was the bleeding obvious to anyone with half a braincell, that we need self sufficiency in reliable energy. Doh.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  son of mulder
August 29, 2022 2:52 pm

When something has to give, it eventually will. Unfortunately usually with a lot of collateral damage.

Old farmer fix it joke. If something doesn’t move, but should, use WD40. If something moves, but shouldn’t, use duct tape. Neither WD40 nor duct tape will fix the UK electricity situation come the 80% rate cap increase Oct 1. Pensioner coming winter choices: starve to death, or freeze to death. Ugly for BoJo.

Gunga Din
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 29, 2022 3:27 pm

Reminds me of this.
“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.”
Ronald Reagan

Rud Istvan
August 29, 2022 2:44 pm

There are several ‘tells’ that the European grid is probably in a heap of trouble this winter. In addition to the UK questions of this post focused on the UK grid:

  1. Norway just announced that it will curtail hydro electricity exports if necessary (Norway First). That is a potential big ouch to the rest of Scandinavia and Germany. Sweden and Denmark already protested Norway Energy ‘selfishness’. Not good.
  2. Germany will for sure be short natgas because of Russia and lack of LNG terminals. That means they won’t have sufficient CCGT to back up their renewable intermittency, and won’t be able to fall back on Norway hydro. Potential blackout even if they reopen old coal.
  3. Finland just warned its citizens of possible electricity shortfalls thanks to Norway and Russia. Finland, a small fraction of the size of Germany!
  4. France EDF has discovered serious corrosion problems in about a third of its nuclear units, taking about 6 months each to repair. Winter is in three months. So France will likely be short electricity too. Means the Channel interconnectors will not be able to support UK in a crunch.
  5. The remaining UK coal is all really old. In the past three years, two major generating units simply failed. Not worth repairing. Could happen again this winter. Old stuff is more likely to break.
  6. UK winter is likely to be really cold at times. There are three indicia. La Niña conditions predicted to prevail. So the circumpolar jet stream will likely be less meridional and more zonal. (Reason Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a very cold upper Midwest US.) Same reasoning applies to Europe. Finally both were also true last winter in Europe. Deja vue.
  7. Another deja vue. Last winter, because of (6), UK had a few long periods of cold/no wind from descending Arctic highs. Should be the same this winter. But without the EU bandaids that got UK thru last winter. That sounds like a UK crash test dummy launch toward the crash ‘wall’.
jeffery p
August 29, 2022 2:59 pm

Winter is coming

Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

jeffery p
August 29, 2022 3:00 pm

The obvious answer is for the US to double down on stupidity and duplicate everything the UK is doing, but even more so.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  jeffery p
August 29, 2022 3:04 pm

We must do it in a bigger way…or else risk the failure they are experiencing.

John Garrett
August 29, 2022 3:04 pm

It’s not as if Vladimir Putin didn’t publicly warn Europe.

More than ten years ago, he was widely quoted saying that he didn’t understand where Europe was going to get its heat.

Dale
August 29, 2022 3:05 pm

Germany will relent in mid October and authorize NordStream2.

Klem
August 29, 2022 3:16 pm

Well oddly enough, with the upcoming winter heating nightmare looming on the horizen, the EU might just hit it’s climate carbon emission targets.

Its almost like this whole thing was planned or something….

Peter K
August 29, 2022 3:26 pm

The Australian Energy Market Operator had a nail biting time in July, in their efforts to show that they could operate Australia on renewables. A number of calls were made to production companies to reduce their load between 5 and 8pm. That will get worse over the next two years as two major coal power stations close, in NSW.

tgasloli
August 29, 2022 3:30 pm

No one needs “diverse energy”, they need reliable energy, but reliable energy is exactly what the elites deliberately destroyed.

Europe committed energy suicide; Putin & Xi are laughing.

