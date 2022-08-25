Green Energy Fail: Germany Imposes Strict Winter Rationing on Individuals and Companies

Essay by Eric Worrall

German landlords can now turn down living area thermostats without tenants permission, thanks to Germany’s failed Energiewende programme, and Germany’s complete failure to plan for contingencies.

“EVERY CONTRIBUTION COUNTS” Close the doors, turn off the lights, turn down the heating – these energy-saving rules will apply to private individuals and companies from September 08/24/2022, 16:55 New energy-saving measures will apply in Germany from September 1st. The cabinet passed a corresponding ordinance, which stipulates, for example, that retailers keep the doors of their shops closed and that monuments are no longer illuminated. An overview. Starting next Thursday, numerous energy-saving regulations will apply in Germany : Shop doors must not be left open all the time, neon signs must go out after 10 p.m., and monuments must not be illuminated. At the workplace, a room temperature of 19 degrees Celsius should be sufficient, in public buildings the corridors remain cold. Additional regulations are scheduled to come into force on October 1. On Wednesday, the cabinet passed two regulations based on the Energy Security Act, which are intended to save energy both in this heating season and in the coming ones. The first regulation applies from September 1st for six months, i.e. until February 28th. Contract clauses in leases about a certain temperature are suspended for the six months. Tenants who want to save energy and turn down the heating should also be allowed to do so, as the Ministry of Economic Affairs explained. … Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said after the cabinet meeting that the measures could save two to two and a half percent of energy consumption in Germany. That is “not so much that we can lean back” – the federal government’s savings target for winter is 20 percent. … Read more: https://www.stern.de/politik/deutschland/energiesparen–diese-massnahmen-gelten-ab-september-fuer-privatleute-und-firmen-32661296.html

This will not be the last of Germany’s draconian energy saving measures. Green Party member, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck admits this energy rationing plan only saves 2.5% of the 20% energy reduction target the German government believes is required to prevent a winter blackout. I doubt anybody in Germany knows how they will achieve the rest of the 20% cut.

10 new nuclear plants could have saved Germany from all this hardship – each existing nuclear plant contributes around 2% of Germany’s energy needs, so as a rough estimate, 10 additional plants would have made up the 20% energy shortfall. Nuclear power plants only have to be refuelled every two years, so a decent nuclear programme could have completely shielded ordinary Germans and the German economy from fuel availability and price problems.

Australian Uranium Oxide Fuel being Packed into Shipping Containers. Source Australian Government, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.

If Germany had enough reactor capacity, all the uranium reactor fuel Germany would have needed to make up their energy shortfall could have been delivered well before winter, from a friendly country like Australia. Highly radioactive nuclear waste needs careful handling, but Uranium fuel transport is much more straightforward, the radioactivity is low enough than it can be transported in regular shipping containers. Since nuclear fuel contains a million times more energy than fossil fuel, stockpiling enough nuclear fuel for winter energy needs would have been easily achievable.

But German politicians rejected the zero carbon nuclear option, and bet everything on their failed Energiewende renewable energy plans, while ignoring well meaning advice from politicians like President Trump, that Russia is an untrustworthy energy partner.

Imagine what will happen if there is a Covid or Flu outbreak this winter in Germany, with millions of ordinary people shivering in cold, energy rationed apartments, with energy too expensive to use for heating, even if the electricity or gas is available.

Of course no German politician or high ranking official is likely to suffer from cold this winter, they always seem to take care of themselves first. It is ordinary Germans who will pay for the stupidity and arrogance of their leaders.

President Trump’s warning to German diplomats about dependence on Russian gas.

