Climate Economics Government idiocy

WSJ: The Inflation Reduction Act Does Little to Reduce Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; Bjorn Lomborg dismantling the hype surrounding President Biden’s Green New Deal Inflation Reduction Act, in the increasingly climate skeptic Wall Street Journal.

The Inflation Reduction Act Does Little to Reduce Climate Change

Democrats are cheering, but by 2100 it’ll likely cut the temperature by only 0.0009 degree Fahrenheit.

By Bjorn Lomborg
Aug. 23, 2022 6:11 pm ET

While the administration talks up its emission reductions, it never seems to tout the law’s impact on temperature and sea level—for good reason. If you plug the predicted emissions decline into the climate model used for all major United Nations climate reports, it turns out the global temperature will be cut by only 0.0009 degree Fahrenheit by the end of the century. This is assuming the law’s emission reductions end when its funding does after 2030. But even if you charitably assume they’ll somehow be sustained through 2100 without any interruption, the impact on global temperature will still be almost unnoticeable, at 0.028 degree Fahrenheit.

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-inflation-reduction-act-does-little-to-reduce-climate-change-global-warming-carbon-emissions-legislation-temperatures-11661288454

Of course we don’t have to take Lomborg’s word for it. The US Government estimates the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce emissions by 1000 MMT CO2 Equiv by 2030 (a reduction in greenhouse gasses equivalent to a billion metric tons of CO2), or 125 MMT per year (1000 ÷ 8 = 125).

But according to the International Energy Agency, of which the U.S. is a member, every year the world emits 31500 MMT CO2 equiv.

Calculate the percentage reduction: 125MMT per year ÷ 31500MMT per year global emissions = an 0.3% reduction in global CO2 emissions.

So Biden’s $369 billion climate expenditure (source Democrat Senate Website) has purchased a 0.3% reduction in CO2 over the next 10 years, assuming everything goes to plan.

Interestingly Biden’s emissions reduction prediction gives us a mathematical method of estimating the total cost of 100% global net zero:

Total cost of global Net Zero (using Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Numbers):
100% ÷ 0.3% x $369 billion = $123 trillion US dollars.

This Biden number based $123 trillion estimate is of similar magnitude to other estimates I’ve seen, like the $125 trillion estimate from the United Nations, though there are much higher estimates like the $275 trillion estimate from McKinsey Global Institute.

Think about what spending $123 trillion on Net Zero means.

At best spending all that cash on Net Zero achieves zero in terms of improved quality of life – all we could hope to have by the end of the $123 trillion expenditure is a power grid which does exactly the same as our existing power grid.

And of course, by wasting all that money on Net Zero we would miss out on the the goodies that $123 trillion could have purchased – more money for pensioners, clean water and food for everyone, better schools and hospitals, and massively upgraded roads and transport systems.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
August 25, 2022 6:13 pm

More money down a green rathole?

1
Reply
Bob
August 25, 2022 6:36 pm

What a joke. Net zero is a joke.

0
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
August 25, 2022 6:59 pm

Nice piece, Eric.

But be fair.

The object of this has zero to do with temperature or even bad weather.

It is all about how much of those hundreds of trillions will end up in the pockets of our Beloved Leaders.

And perhaps even more, how many of the little people this will plunge deeper into extreme poverty. They will hopefully get rid of millions altogether as they tried out with their virus, their vaccines and their lockdowns.

Listen carefully. I’m sure you will hear Biden and Xi Jinping and Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates and Fauci and the all the rest laughing, right now..

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

Aussie Climate Minister: 600,000 Workers are Required for the Green Transition

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany: 60% in Energy Poverty, Thanks to Green Policies

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Energy Fail

Europe’s Power Crisis Overtaking Gas Crisis

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Government idiocy wind power

WSJ: Virginia Raises Electricity Bills to Pay for Offshore Wind

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: