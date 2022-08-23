Climate Economics Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany: 60% in Energy Poverty, Thanks to Green Policies

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

h/t Breitbart; Remind me, didn’t something really bad happen last time Germany experienced high inflation and a cost of living crisis?

“Part of the population is no longer able to save”

Status: 08/21/2022 
By Laurin Meyer , Karsten Seibel

The savings banks expect that soon 60 percent of households will have no money left over at the end of the month to put something on the high edge. The Greens are calling for an interest rate cap for overdraft facilities.

Dhe majority of Germans are increasingly reaching their financial limits due to high inflation. “We expect that because of the significant price increase, up to 60 percent of German households will have to use their entire disposable income – or more – monthly for pure living expenses,” said Sparkasse President Helmut Schleweis WELT AM SONNTAG.

“This part of the population is then simply no longer able to save.” With 40 million households nationwide, this would affect 24 million households. A year ago, according to the Sparkasse wealth barometer, only 15 percent were unable to put money away. The Sparkassen Group itself has 50 million customers.

However, many customers are still benefiting from the fact that they can redeem the additional savings that accumulated during the Corona period due to a lack of consumption options. “The peak value of the savings rate was around 16 percent in 2020, for 2022 we expect a return to the pre-crisis level of eleven percent,” says Martin.

Read more (German): https://www.welt.de/finanzen/verbraucher/article240576763/Inflation-Mehrheit-der-Deutschen-kann-nichts-mehr-sparen.html

WUWT recently reported some German politicians appear to be preparing for war against their own citizens, if this crisis leads to unrest or insurrection.

President Trump tried to warn German politicians were making a grave error, with their green energy fantasies and dependence on Russian gas, but they just laughed at him. Now we have proof Trump was right. Ordinary German people are suffering, because Germany’s leaders are fools.

Germany is not the only European nation which is treating its citizens with contempt, Dutch farmers are still fighting an ongoing battle with their government, over nitrogen fertiliser restrictions.

I once asked British politician Nigel Farage why European politics is so messed up, why their leaders are so unresponsive to ordinary people. From memory Farage’s answer was the party list proportional representation system is to blame.

With party list PR, political candidates don’t have districts, the leader of each party presents an ordered list of candidates to the electoral office. The number of people on that list who get into parliament is determined by the total number of votes their party receives, starting from the top of the list.

PR looks great on the surface, because even voters for minority parties have a chance to receive some representation. The reality is very different. What PR actually does is concentrates all political power into the hands of a permanent leader class, composed of people whose names are at the top of the PR electoral list.

As long as politicians retain their grip on party leadership, they never have to worry about being personally voted out of office. Even worse, party leaders can arbitrarily destroy the careers of mavericks or anyone who votes against the party line by simply bumping them down the list, without the need for a formal dismissal or expulsion. It is this concentration of power into the hands of a permanent leader class which makes PR politicians insensitive to the needs of ordinary voters.

Both Germany and the Netherlands operate forms of government mostly based on proportional representation.

Tom Halla
August 23, 2022 6:10 am

One would not expect a voting procedure to have such malign effects. But creative people can do things like the mob primary in California, added to the “nonpartisan” redistricting procedure, led to a basically one party state.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 23, 2022 6:14 am

I left out the final step of electoral list PR, where party leaders ally with each other to engineer a sham democracy, because I don’t have proof that it has happened, but I think it is a real possibility.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Reply
Jeroen B.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 23, 2022 6:49 am

If you want proof look at the Netherlands.

Previous government fell over a scandal in the tax service.
No new elections, just a backroom Frankenstein deal to put the fallen government back together again …. with the same leadership.

Reply
Richard Greene
August 23, 2022 6:31 am

President Trump tried to warn German politicians were making a grave error, with their green energy fantasies and dependence on Russian gas, but they just laughed at him.”

Russian gas is available to Germany at the market price and always has been.
It must be paid for in Rubles now because the EU made Euros worthless for Gazprom. The grave error is Germany refusing to pay in Rubles. Gazprom would prefer to sell Germany as much gas as they want to buy. Trump never predicted what actually happened.  

Reply
Samuel Saunders McAllister
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 23, 2022 6:38 am

Yes he did, and it happened! Try blaming the EU as you stated not Trump.

Reply
Richard Greene
August 23, 2022 6:36 am

60% are not in energy poverty
The title is a lie.
60% is a prediction, not reality.
We don’t know the current percentage
because the author never provided the data.

We are told
﻿A year ago, according to the Sparkasse wealth barometer, only 15 percent were unable to put money away.”
We don’t know if a year ago was August 2021, or the average for 2021, because the author never specified.

Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 23, 2022 6:37 am

Remind me, didn’t something really bad happen last time Germany experienced high inflation and a cost of living crisis?”

The French have nukes this time. Maybe the Germans will kick Liechtenstein around until they feel better.

Reply
JimK
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
August 23, 2022 6:46 am

This time it will be the French and German governments against their own citizens.

Reply
fretslider
August 23, 2022 6:51 am

As the Reichsminister for energy might say

Kanonen oder Windmühlen

Reply
LadyLifeGrows
August 23, 2022 6:53 am

I get so tired of economic arguments in favor of fuel sanity. All the economic pain would be worth it if the climate change lies were true. The twentieth-century definition of science as “the assumption that experts can be wrong (Einstein)” taught us very differently. Paleontology /geology taught us that a “climate optimum” was higher temperatures than today. Up to 6 degrees Celcius warmer produced more abundance and variety of life than today.

And photosynthesis told us that carbon dioxide fueled all life. Greenhouses use 1100 ppm CO2 as the most cost-effective CO2 level. The effort to reduce CO2 is an effort to kill every living thing.

We have many different scientific backgrounds in this site. Mine is in Life Sciences, agriculture and physiology. I know that carbon dioxide is not merely essential if we are to have anything to eat, but also for animal and human health. It is the primary stimulus to breathe (oxygen need is second) and must balance blood pH very precisely. A dozen years ago, I did a literature search on “hypercapnia” (too much CO2) and related terms with various species of animals. There was almost nothing on whole animal well-being. About all I could find was that CO2 was about 2% (20 000 ppm) in rodent burrows, but about 8% in the burrows of naked mole rats–which live much longer than any other rodents.

Today, Bill Gates is buying up tremendous amounts of farmland in America’s Midwest. A pipeline is being built to capture carbon dioxide from the air and sequester it deep underground so no living thing can be built from the carbon. That is a threat of magnitude. We will starve–many of us to death–if we do not face the agricultural consequences of climate lies.

Reply
tgasloli
August 23, 2022 6:56 am

And the problem could disappear if the German government was more concerned about the German people then the corrupt oligarchs in the Ukraine.

0
Surrr
August 23, 2022 6:58 am

You will own nothing and you will be happy…looks like the Germans and everyone in the EU and England are the crash test DUMMIES.
The people should be able to sue the government for negligence of power supply?
That would put a firecracker up the GREENS and leftist mps.

