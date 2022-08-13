Sea ice

Doomsday Climate Predictions Meltdown: Arctic Sea Ice Extent Reaches 12-Year Mid-August High

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

According to Al Gore, based on statements and “science” from “leading climate experts”, the Arctic was supposed to be ice-free in the summer already years ago.

Now that the summer ice melt season in the Arctic will end soon, by the middle of next month, it’s a good time to see how Al Gore’s prediction is faring. To do this we look at the latest from data the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC):

 Source: NSIDC Arctic Sea Ice Chart

Snowfan here zooms in on the chart for greater detail and reports that for this date, ice extent in the Arctic stands at a 12-year high:

It would be accurate to say that Al Gore’s prediction has turned out to be on par from what you’d expect from a swindling fortune teller reading tea leaves and a crystal ball.

Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 7:30 am

That Al Gore’s predictions were wrong is meaningless. Al Gore is a failed politician and doofus, not a climate scientist. The real story is that every prediction of environmental doom since the 1960s was wrong, with many made by real scientists.

The Arctic is also a poor example if you want to refute scary predictions of global warming. Antarctica would be a much better example.

This article, by cherry picking a 12-year trend, failing to include the context of Arctic warming since the 1970s, and mocking Al Gore, fails to effectively refute climate scaremongering. A strike out

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 7:36 am

“real scientists” ?

Real scientists accept the laws of physics, the scientific method and don’t allow politics to affect their judgement.

j t
Reply to  co2isnotevil
August 13, 2022 8:56 am

I’m sure you meant to say “don’t allow politics… AND probability of being published and positions of power within that (pseudo-)scientific community and protection from persecution, not to mention fame and $$$… to affect their judgement” … yes?

co2isnotevil
Reply to  j t
August 13, 2022 9:51 am

Remove the word ‘scientific’, and it defines politics…

Redge
Reply to  co2isnotevil
August 13, 2022 10:11 am

Yes, but RealClimate “scientists” do the opposite, don’t you Gavin?

Spetzer86
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 7:48 am

ManBearPig is as much of a scientist as any climate “scientist” out there…

Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 13, 2022 9:32 am

No, he’s not.

fretslider
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 7:48 am

He made it to VP

co2isnotevil
Reply to  fretslider
August 13, 2022 7:52 am

So did Biden. Funny how the Democrats always pick VP running mates based on who would be the best impeachment insurance.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  co2isnotevil
August 13, 2022 8:52 am

AKA Kamala Harris

Coeur de Lion
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 8:38 am

Yeah, but it’s not us it’s them!

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 8:39 am

Where were the “real” climate scientists in rebutting this prediction when Gore made it. Where have they been since?

Silence is affirmation.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 8:46 am

Arctic warming, just this year is an good example of no warming at all
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/meanTarchive/meanT_2022.png

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 9:08 am

“The Arctic is also a poor example if you want to refute scary predictions of global warming.”

No, not at all. The data presented in this article is entirely consistent with, and supports, the fact (not prediction) that there has not been ANY global warming for the last 7 years and 11 months according to the best scientific data available. See: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/08/02/the-new-pause-lengthens-to-7-years-11-months/

Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 9:32 am

By all rights I ought to ignore this, but while it sounds like you might be on the right side of the issue, the real strikeout is your response.

Arguably, “That Al Gore’s predictions were wrong is meaningless. Al Gore is a failed politician and doofus, not a climate scientist.” ought to be a true statement but it’s not. Gore’s net worth estimates in the range of $200-$300 million, almost all of which is attributed to his scaremongering of climate issues. Ironically, his net worth would be even higher if he hadn’t lost tens of millions of dollars in failed green investments. However, until virtually every reputable climate scientist and climate organization publicly excoriates his counterproductive bloviatations, and until the mainstream media treats them like the crack that he actually is, the low information public will continue to take him seriously. The fact that knowledgeable people know better isn’t enough.

This assertion, “The Arctic is also a poor example if you want to refute scary predictions of global warming.” is also flawed. Perhaps you are trying to make some scientific point, but in the real world you can find literally hundreds of predictions about Arctic melting and threats to polar bears. As long as the mainstream media keeps repeating these points failing to emphasize the flaws in the predictions, talking about the Arctic is important.

Redge
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 10:18 am

The Arctic is also a poor example if you want to refute scary predictions of global warming.

Hey it was the global warming clowns who told us Arctic ice was the canary in the coal mine

They were wrong as they always are

Independent
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 10:21 am

Nice misdirection. It’s not about Al Gore specifically; lots of supposedly sober and respected “climate scientists” said the same or similar things. See here for a few of them:
https://realclimatescience.com/ice-free-arctic-forecasts-3/

But I’m sure, Richard, that you will believe the next prediction that the Arctic will be ice-free in 2025 or 2030 or whenever, and then conveniently forget that you were lied to when it doesn’t happen (again and again and again).

Bob Weber
August 13, 2022 7:40 am

Arctic ice extent anomalies will likely increase until the warming effect of the next El Nino kicks in, which could be several more years from now, affecting NH winters until then.

comment image

John Tillman
August 13, 2022 7:58 am

Not true. Note the absence of 2013 and 2014.

Yesterday’s extent was slightly above 2013 but still below 2014. It may cross over 2014 later this month, but hasn’t yet.

It was highest in seven years and second of the past 12 years. Why lie?

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Tillman
Steve Case
August 13, 2022 8:12 am

It would be accurate to say that Al Gore’s prediction has turned out to be on par from what you’d expect from a swindling fortune teller reading tea leaves and a crystal ball.
___________________________________________________________

Is name calling really necessary? Dragnet’s Sgt. Joe Friday had the right approach. But absolutely point out that the other side of the coin is not only wrong, but it looks like they rewrite historical data – Arctic Sea Ice Extent as reported by the IPCC in their first five assessment reports:

Sea Ice Extent 5 graphs.jpg
Last edited 2 hours ago by Steve Case
Richard Page
Reply to  Steve Case
August 13, 2022 8:51 am

I’d advise another reading of that part of the article – there was no name-calling; just a comparison drawn between 2 different forms of prediction with a similar track record.

j t
Reply to  Steve Case
August 13, 2022 9:00 am

“swindling fortune teller” is “name-calling” … ??? That is SO incredibly mild in comparison to what he deserves to be called!!

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Steve Case
August 13, 2022 9:25 am

You ask: “Is name calling really necessary?”

Well, here is the name calling that Al Gore resorted to in his July 24, 2022, interview with Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s national TV show Meet the Press:
“You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward.”

What a despicable sub-human to make such a comparison and to capitalize on this tragedy for his own ends.

Calling Al Gore a “swindling fortune teller reading tea leaves and a crystal ball” is far too kind, IMHO.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
Cam_S
August 13, 2022 8:23 am

Love this comment…

“It would be accurate to say that Al Gore’s prediction has turned out to be on par from what you’d expect from a swindling fortune teller reading tea leaves and a crystal ball.”

This could be applied to a lot of climate science.

Tom Halla
August 13, 2022 8:41 am

6.5 Wadhams coverage! Almost all melted, except for six and a half million square kilometers! /s

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom Halla
Olen
August 13, 2022 8:44 am

If Gore could he would put a curse on the climate. Also you should pay no attention to the amount of ice that has been there long before Gore was born and will be here long after.

At least a fortune teller takes only a little money that the customer gives willingly. Gore would use the power of government.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Olen
August 13, 2022 9:36 am

Al Gore has the curse of lowering the temperature of the location he is talking about global warming. Just another vile politician that is feeding at the green blob trough.

Maybe he needs his Chakra released more often.🤮

Brad-DXT
August 13, 2022 9:41 am

How does this compare to 1959 when the USS Skate surfaced at the north pole?

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Brad-DXT
August 13, 2022 10:15 am

Do you mean as opposed to, say, 1958 or 1960 when the USS Skate did not surface at the north pole?

