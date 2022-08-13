Climate ugliness

War! What is it Good For? THE CLIMATE silly

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Pelosi, Taiwan and climate: why military conflict might be good for the planet

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the South China Morning Post comes along and slaps you in the face.

Economic activity that fuels growth also drives deadly weather events. The Ukraine war has forced Europe to rethink its reliance on Russian energy

A Taiwan Strait conflict that disrupts global trade might make us stop consuming our way to climate disaster

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3187260/pelosi-taiwan-and-climate-why-military-conflict-might-be-good

As is common, the article is a window into an alternate reality.

Perhaps it was the catastrophic images of the flooding that prompted Senator Joe Manchin, from neighbouring West Virginia, to reverse his opposition to the most comprehensive climate bill in American history.

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3187260/pelosi-taiwan-and-climate-why-military-conflict-might-be-good

Remember, death, destruction, poverty, and starvation are a small price to pay to satisfy the Climate Gods.

Black swans like the Covid-19 pandemic tend to make this happen against just about everyone’s will. Russia’s war against Ukraine may work towards this goal on the margins, given that many in Europe will need to curtail power generation until they figure out how to replace the Russian energy supply. But, with talk of fossil fuels filling the gap in the near term, we could see the opposite.

Which brings us back to Pelosi, who has the world guessing whether she will make Taipei part of her Asia-Pacific itinerary. Such a move carries the risk of a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait, which would have dire economic consequences as supply chains run through China and the rest of Asia.

If a conflict ends up severing trade between Asia and the US, billions of us will suddenly need to make do to an extent far greater than when Covid-19 disrupted supply chains.

All things considered, a Pelosi delegation to Taiwan might be just what the Earth’s natural ecosystems need.

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3187260/pelosi-taiwan-and-climate-why-military-conflict-might-be-good

Full article at the link below.

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3187260/pelosi-taiwan-and-climate-why-military-conflict-might-be-good

Zig Zag Wanderer
August 13, 2022 10:37 am

Well, of course. Death and destruction won’t just happen by itself, will it? You need to help it along, in a good communist manner.

6
Reply
Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 10:58 am

“Russia’s war against Ukraine may work towards this goal on the margins, given that many in Europe will need to curtail power generation until they figure out how to replace the Russian energy supply.”

The Russian energy supply is available to all customers who pay in Rubles and Russian companies WANT to sell their energy. But Euros are now Monopoly money to them because of banking sanctions on Russia and that could be permanent. Can’t expect Russian companies to give away products for free.
This is caused by EU nations making a choice that hurts them — they won’t pay in Rubles — the banking sanctions are not Russia’s fault

2
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 11:03 am

Sure, and Russia is heroically defending itself in Ukraine.
Alaska comes next.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
Reply to  Curious George
August 13, 2022 12:06 pm

Actually, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, and Poland are next. Alaska is on the list, but it will have to wait its turn.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Curious George
August 13, 2022 12:23 pm

Utter nonsense. Putin has done precisely what he said he would do, defend the ethnic Russian population of eastern Ukraine. He’s pursued the Ukrainian military to its natural home, Kiev, destroyed them and withdrawn to the Donbas.

Western Ukraine were shelling the Donbas for 7 days prior to Russia crossing the border. Russia served article 51 on the Security Council legally, which gives then the right to protect a fellow UN nation. Art. 51 does not distinguish between regions of a sovereign nation. Read it, it’s a single ambiguous paragraph.

Why do you imagine every UN nation refused to enforce a no fly zone? Because it would be aiding an aggressor. Why are there no UN troops in Ukraine? Because it would be aiding an aggressor.

There is a reason Biden and Europe are shovelling funds into Ukraine at the cost of European misery over the coming winter. I don’t know what it is, but it sure isn’t peace and prosperity for anyone.

0
Reply
Drake
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 11:13 am

The day may come soon when the US will require “energy” exports to be paid in US dollars. Of course that will only happen after the world finally determines the US dollar should no longer be the world reserve currency. If Democrats maintain control of the congress and somehow win the presidency again in 2024, that awakening will be coming ever sooner.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 12:10 pm

This is caused by EU nations making a choice that hurts them — they won’t pay in Rubles — the banking sanctions are not Russia’s fault

100%!

Cutting ones nose off to spite your face springs immediately to mind.

0
Reply
tgasloli
August 13, 2022 11:03 am

The poverty created by climate change policies is considered a feature not a flaw.

4
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  tgasloli
August 13, 2022 12:10 pm

“If a few million peasants have to die to support our misanthropic ideals, then that is a sacrifice we are willing to make!”

— World Economic Forum 2022 consensus (slight paraphrase)

0
Reply
Terry
August 13, 2022 11:11 am

Anybody still doubt that it’s become a full scale religion with every bad and oppressive feature. It’s inquisition time folks, and a few bodies will just sharpen people’s minds.

1
Reply
Doonman
August 13, 2022 11:15 am

Something must be done about people who pollute. After all, it is the polluters that control the climate by polluting it. We are all on this spaceship earth together and it’s too crowded to pollute. It’s unsustainable. We are running out of resources. It’s all the polluters fault.

Sound familiar? Replace “Polluters” with “Jews” for effect.

1
Reply
jdgalt1
August 13, 2022 11:49 am

The public are already rising up in many countries against policies designed to kill off or impoverish most of the human race, and the public are not wrong. If any heads must roll, they need to be the ones imposing these policies on us. The earth is ours to keep using.

0
Reply
HotScot
August 13, 2022 12:06 pm

Economic activity that fuels growth also drives deadly weather events. The Ukraine war has forced Europe to rethink its reliance on Russian energy

Nope, I can’t see a relationship between those two sentences either.

It’s always just word salad. Is anyone on the left capable of actually reading any longer?

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
August 13, 2022 12:24 pm

War over Taiwan won’t do anybody any good.

The Chicom leadership needs to do something about that dangerous ego trip Xi is on. New leadership is called for. Taiwan isn’t going to sail off over the horizon. It will be right there tomorrow and the day after that. There’s no hurry to do anything, except in an ego-maniac’s mind.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

