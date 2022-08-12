President Joe Biden. By David Lienemann - White House (V011013DL-0556), Public Domain, Link
Climate Politics Opinion

Aussie Journalist Celebrates President Biden’s Climate Change Deception

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… brilliant piece of marketing – it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but it’s in fact a climate bill …”

Alan Kohler: How Anthony Albanese can do a Joe Biden on climate change

6:00am, Aug 11, 2022 Updated: 

There are many lessons for Australia in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed this week by US Congress, but perhaps the main one is: Never Give Up.

A month ago I wrote here that this country, and the rest of the world, had a big problem because America was out of the carbon emissions reduction game, which would make most other countries think they might as well give up too. Without the US reducing emissions, we’re all cooked.

It was because the US Supreme Court had gutted the EPA’s [Environmental Protection Agency] ability to deal with global warming, and more importantly, Biden could not get his climate action bill through Congress because of opposition from two Democrat Senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

But Biden didn’t give up: This week Manchin and Sinema both voted for the renamed bill, and it passed.

Rebranding the legislation was an obvious, but brilliant piece of marketing – it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but it’s in fact a climate bill with – as Paul Krugman wrote in the New York Times, a “side helping of health reform”.

What’s more, on climate it’s aimed at helping households – not industry – reduce emissions, which is the other brilliant thing about it, and that’s why Manchin and Sinema voted for it.

Read more: https://thenewdaily.com.au/opinion/2022/08/11/climate-change-biden-kohler/

Alan Kohler is a well known Aussie financial journalist, an Order of Australia recipient, but now we know he praises political deception.

I doubt the US Congress will be passing deceptively named climate bills after the midterms. So what does Alan Kohler think this one off bill will achieve?

Alan Kohler is a financial journalist, he should be aware that any government green energy subsidies for households will be swallowed by the skyrocketing inflation Biden’s disguised climate bill fails to address.

ResourceGuy
August 12, 2022 2:06 pm

Yes, and student loan forgiveness after the runup and open door policy for students taking on debt is greater than Australia’s GDP. That’s after each family orientation at universities where parents are told they are out of the financial picture.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 12, 2022 2:09 pm

The state of our universities really triggers me, my kid is going to attend university soon. I think the thing to remember there are plenty of good people still in the education system, keeping their heads down. Hopefully we’ll figure out how to liberate them before its too late.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Mac
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 12, 2022 2:31 pm

Hard sciences or health sciences probably the best majors but even they are becoming more and more corrupted.

Mac
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 12, 2022 2:29 pm

Obama is the one who had the govt assume the student loan debacle. The govt declares it as an asset. It, I believe is over 1 trillion dollars. The problem is that there is over a 40% delinquency rate so it’s hardly an asset. With the wild spending now going on would forgiveness of student debt make much of a difference to the over bearing burden that is now and the future? I don’t know.

Sweet Old Bob
August 12, 2022 2:08 pm

“Without the US reducing emissions, we’re all cooked.”

Yeah , China does not have any emissions …/s

Tom Halla
August 12, 2022 2:24 pm

Perhaps the largest single cost for consumers will be the rise in costs due to going to “renewables” . Increased wind and solar have always raised prices of energy, given the need to have total conventional backup of the weather dependent sources.
Wind in Texas hit 3% of nameplate rating recently.

Tom Abbott
August 12, 2022 2:27 pm

From the article: “Rebranding the legislation was an obvious, but brilliant piece of marketing – it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act”

It’s obviously Orwellian. A bill that is going to increase inflation is called the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yes, Manchin and Senima proved themselves to be just as worthless and harmful to the nation as all the rest of the Democrats with their favorable votes.

Manchin supposedly was going to get some benefits for the fossil fuel industry in this bill but the U.S. Senate Parliamentaian has ruled this cannot be included in any reconciliation bill, so it looks like Manchin didn’t get anything out of this bill other than showing his true Democrat, clueless-to-the-dangers-our-nation-faces, colors. Senima is equally clueless as to what is harmful to the nation, and should be voted out of office at the next opportunity.

I imagine come January 2023, the Republicans will start undoing all this radical Democrat insanity. I certainly hope that’s the case.

And, it looks like the Biden administration is unsuccessfully trying to trump up charges on Donald Trump. It appears they have nothing on him, as far as I can see. Just like all the other times Trump has been falsely accused by the radical, dangerous, authoritarian Democrats.

I think this is going to backfire on the Democrats.

Steve C
Reply to  Tom Abbott
August 12, 2022 2:41 pm

Only clueless idiots believe spending more money on green unicorns will reduce inflation.
Note: Watermelons are clueless idiots.

Rud Istvan
August 12, 2022 2:31 pm

There is less rather than more to this charade ‘Dem victory’ IRA bill.

The only way it could ever reduce inflation is by raising taxes in a recession to cause a depression. That it tries to do by explicitly raising taxes and funding an additional 87k IRS agents to collect them. Not a good look.

No matter what it ‘virtue signaling’ does on climate ‘green new deal’ lite, it won’t affect climate at all because US jurisdiction doesn’t extend to China and India.

As for the side helping of ‘health care’, authorizing Medicare to negotiate better drug prices does not mean there will be any, since drug companies hold patents on the good new stuff and are granted a legal 20 year monopoly per Constitution A1§8.8 and the current enabling Congressional Act per A1§8.18. And generic off patent competition already lowered prices on all the ‘less good’ old stuff. (My quote marks are a form of sarcasm, since most of the generic old stuff is still VERY good medically. The World needs new antibiotics and cancer therapeutics, but not new benzodiazepines or SSRIs or cholesterol inhibitors or ED fixes.

Mac
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 12, 2022 2:40 pm

When I was in school in the late 60’s Eli Lilly paid for our class to come to their plant and view first hand the work and research they were involved in. It was very impressive as we got to tour through the whole facility and were given detailed explanations of each bit of research they were involved in. Of course it was a sales pitch as they were promoting their products. Over the years I did prescribe many different products many very effective. Pharm companies in my opinion have been given a bad rap.

Chris Hanley
August 12, 2022 2:54 pm

Without the US reducing emissions, we’re all cooked …

Kohler then links to an article by Paul Krugman, now I know where he’s coming from.
Larry Kudlow who served in both the Reagan and Trump administrations has a different take on the Orwellian titled Inflation Reduction Act:

