Green New Deal in Action! ‘Businesses in Spain have to keep summer air conditioning above 80 degrees F under new govt rules’

From Climate Depot

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Escaping the heat in Spain just got a little bit harder.



From today, businesses have to keep summer air conditioning above 80 degrees Fahrenheit under new government rules https://t.co/rvZtFwLfmJ pic.twitter.com/pnz4nHFZZO — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 9, 2022

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-08/spain-air-conditioning-crackdown-set-to-take-effect#xj4y7vzkg

From August 9, businesses have to keep summer air conditioning above 80 degrees Fahrenheit under new government rules

Sticking it to Putin! Spain Decrees Energy Austerity With Air Conditioning Limits – Set AC no lower than 81 F

Spain's New Air Conditioning Law Will Bring Misery, Little Benefit https://t.co/6c7syo2XSL via @ccdeditor — Climate Heretic🌸 (@galtsgulch12) August 5, 2022

Spain’s New Air Conditioning Law Will Bring Misery, Little Benefit

Is this becoming a thing for left-wingers? Is air conditioning the next front in the climate change debate?

It might be, though luckily, no politician here is insane enough to go to war with this fantastic appliance that keeps millions upon millions of tremendous people comfortable [and alive] during the summer months. [bold, links added]

This appliance is killing mother Earth. Spain has decided to move on a law that would ban most places from setting their air conditioning temperature below 27 degrees Celsius. That’s 80 degrees Fahrenheit (via EuroNews):

“A debate has been sparked after Spain’s government moved to prevent offices, shops, and other venues from setting air conditioning below 27°C in the summer. It is part of plans to cut the country’s energy consumption and limit dependency on Russian gas. […]

“Right now, perhaps suggested by the heat wave we are experiencing, I would say that with 27 degrees we will be very hot,” Andrea Castillo, a worker at Castellón university, told Euronews. “Perhaps we could work at 25 degrees, but not at 27.”

Laura Berge, a civil servant in Valencia, questioned the practicality of the measure.

“Generally speaking, you can work at 27 degrees, but to reach that temperature in hot areas, you need to put the air conditioner at 22 or 23 degrees for a couple of hours, so I am worried that it will not be allowed to exceed 27 degrees. at any time,” she told Euronews.

“In that case, the air would have to be turned on well in advance and it would be counterproductive in terms of energy savings.”

Berge’s colleague, María Isabel Ruiz, agrees.

“I am in favor of saving energy and that this requires sacrifices, but these proposed temperatures are not adequate,” she said.

80 friggin’ degrees! What’s the point of even setting the air conditioning at that point?

It does not apply to homes, but you know the next level. Given how everyone went crazy during COVID, you know the Left would back an AC police to go around making sure people’s thermostats get set to the proper government-mandated setting.

Read more at Townhall

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...