Climate Economics COP conferences

Reuters: COP27 to be a Battle Over Climate Change Compensation

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Developing countries are growing increasingly frustrated that rich countries have failed to contribute to Dear Leader’s ESG Mercedes Benz fund.

Climate change compensation fight brews ahead of COP27 summit

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) – Tensions are mounting ahead of this year’s U.N. climate summit, as vulnerable countries ramp up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world’s poorest people by climate change.

When diplomats from nearly 200 countries meet on Nov. 7 in the beachside resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, negotiations will tackle how to cut the CO2 emissions causing climate change and cope with existing climate impacts, including deadly heatwaves, wildfires, rising seas and drought.

But another issue is likely to dominate the talks: “loss and damage,” or climate-related destruction to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the poorest countries that have contributed least to global warming.

As COP27 approaches, climate losses are surging – in rich and poor countries alike. In recent weeks, wildfires have swallowed huge swathes of land in Morocco, Greece and Canada, drought has ravaged Italy’s vineyards, and fatal floods hit Gambia and China. read more 

Wealthy countries also failed to deliver a promise for $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poor countries lower emissions and prepare for climate change. read more Loss and damage payments would be in addition to that $100 billion.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/climate-change-compensation-fight-brews-ahead-cop27-summit-2022-08-08/

You have to see it from the point of view of poor country delegates.

Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s son Uday famously used to torture sports stars if they failed to return with gold, when they participated in high profile international tournaments.

I’m not sure what the punishment is for failing to return from a COP conference with a suitcase full of cash, but with all that promised cash still failing to flow, being a COP delegate for some of the world’s more excitable national leaders doesn’t seem like a job with good long term survival prospects.

Tom Halla
August 8, 2022 10:04 am

A conference dominated by WaBenzi?

WR2
August 8, 2022 10:04 am

They are on their 27th government funded boondoggle, and it hasn’t occurred to any of them that perhaps after 27 shrill cries of “this is our last chance to act”, that perhaps things aren’t as dire as they thought? Humanity is screwed, these charlatans and true believers will never give up their money or religion. I don’t see how this ever ends.

ResourceGuy
August 8, 2022 10:11 am

Make it a direct impact demand taking from social security benefit checks in the U.S. and adding to UK utility bills.

Diogenese
August 8, 2022 10:24 am

The West is rapidly running into a depression , the UK citizens wont/ can’t pay for energy , German food banks are empty , the hot air coming out of the U.N. is not helping at all , disappoint all round as we hit the fourth turning .

Sweet Old Bob
August 8, 2022 10:38 am

Wish in one hand and …….

Neil Lock
August 8, 2022 10:39 am

Next year, perhaps, it might be about how much – and how – governments (both Western and third world) should re-pay us, the “citizens” they have lied to and robbed on this issue for the last 30 years.

But I’m maybe a bit over-optimistic there. 🙂

ResourceGuy
August 8, 2022 10:48 am

Where is my reparations check from green enslavement and co-opting of most institutions and agenda science manipulation? waiting…..

Mumbles McGuirck
August 8, 2022 10:50 am

Will the UN cough up a few shekels for the poor people in Kentucky who lost everything in the floods, no doubt caused by “climate change”? I thought not.

Let’s face it, whatever international funds get distributed to these countries affected by bad weather, not a penny will reach those who were actually impacted by the disaster.

pochas94
August 8, 2022 11:15 am

Climate Change =>> legalized graft and corruption

markl
August 8, 2022 11:27 am

Same story, same ending. Virtue signaling doesn’t require actually doing anything. The elites/globalists are fine with CC until asked to part with their money.

Felix
Reply to  markl
August 8, 2022 11:37 am

There’s a real difference this time — Biden promising the moon and trying to cram it through a lame duck Congress. The entertainment value will be the only result. Any back lash would be welcome, but it won’t be enough to override a Biden veto.

Michael in Dublin
August 8, 2022 11:46 am

Groups are deceitfully speaking of a “just transition” from coal to renewables (once the West has forked out $billions)

https://meridianeconomics.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-28_What-is-the-JTT_Final-Report.pdf

This is the same country that a number respected “classical liberals” are now writing scathing reports on and recognize the green folly. South Africa was the leading country in Africa with a strong industrial and mining base and competing with first world countries but now:
It’s easy to tot up the ANC’s failures. Couldn’t run an airline. Or the railways. Or the ports. Or produce reliable electricity. Or clean water. Couldn’t run a civil service, or a police force or mend the roads. But why go on? In sum what the ANC have shown is that they are wholly incapable of running or governing a modern industrialised society so if we want to keep them in power we must do without that sort of society.” (RW Johnson) from Amidst the ruins of ANC rule (Politicsweb)

M Courtney
August 8, 2022 11:50 am

What is the downside for the developing countries in asking for the money?
The worst that can happen is they are refused.

On the other hand they can say to the West that if you aren’t helping the Chinese are offering investment in infrastructure instead. And that lets them play many different games.

Good for them. Why shouldn’t they look after their own interests?

Alasdair
August 8, 2022 11:54 am

The trouble with the UN and its various acolytes is that has no equivalent International Organisation that can call it to order, if required. It is a major fault in the International Constitution whatever that might be, written or not.

The result is that the UN is now too big for its boots and has sadly been well infiltrated by Leftwing/Marxist covert activists with the agenda to destroy Capitalism.
One only has to listen to the sayings of those at the top of its hierarchy such as Antonio Guterres and Christiana Figurese to reach that conclusion.

These COP# meetings indicate how extensive its influence is across the world.

Jeff Alberts
August 8, 2022 12:00 pm

Mercedes are so passe. Dear Leader wants a Chiron, or a gently used Veyron at the very least.

