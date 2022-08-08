Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

How China Dominates the World’s Solar PV Supply

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

.A new report from the IEA shows just how much China dominates the Solar PV industry:

Let’s look at some of the charts.

The first set show how far China’s dominance has increased since 2010, particularly on wafers and polysilicon, the early stages of the manufacturing stage:

And frighteningly that dominance is expected to continue growing:

China’s dominance is built on lower costs, the result of low electricity costs, lack of environmental standards and what amounts to slave labour. It is fundamentally clear that the West cannot compete on China’s terms, leaving the dilemma of strategic overdependence on China or much higher solar panel costs.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bryan A
August 8, 2022 10:09 pm

China dominates solar by selling crappy panels made by slave labor that last less than half as long as promised and produce less energy than promised

2
Reply
gbaikie
August 8, 2022 10:19 pm

“China’s dominance is built on lower costs, the result of low electricity costs, lack of environmental standards and what amounts to slave labour. It is fundamentally clear that the West cannot compete on China’s terms, leaving the dilemma of strategic overdependence on China or much higher solar panel costs.”

It seems no one om the world should buy solar panels.
It seems the only nation which really needs solar panels is China.
Wouldn’t wonderful if China used it’s own solar panels instead burning 4 million tons
of coal every year which causes so much pollution it kills the Chinese people?

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
August 8, 2022 10:26 pm

In the UK, it is government policy to allow solar farms to be built on the back of Chinese slave labour. To save the planet you have to be ruthless with Uyghur Muslims.

1
Reply
edmh
August 8, 2022 10:32 pm

This is the productivity record of Weather-Dependent power generation in Europe and the UK for the last 10 years: less than 20% overall.

https://edmhdotme.wordpress.com/3-graphs-say-it-all-for-renewables/

Would anyone sane buy a car costing 7 – 24 times the normal price that only works one day in five, when you never know which day that might be ?   And then insist that its technology is used to power the whole economy.  

2011-21 product EU+UK.png
1
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
August 8, 2022 10:51 pm

“China’s dominance is built on lower costs, the result of low electricity costs, lack of environmental standards and what amounts to slave labour.”.

China’s electricity costs are lower because (a) the Chinese use coal-fired power, and (b) we use their solar panels for our power. We in the west cut our use of coal fired power because we think it’s bad for the planet, but we buy China’s solar panels knowing full well that they use just as much coal to make them as we would if we made them ourselves. So we are making China stronger and ourselves weaker by transferring industry, jobs and money to China – a country that will attack us as soon as they feel strong enough. How brain-dead suicidally stupid can we get?

2
Reply
BobM
August 8, 2022 11:05 pm

Ask Nancy Pelosi if she’s going to support and vote for the new “climate bill” masquerading as an inflation bill, when it subsidizes solar farms and jobs in China, when that country just threatened to blow her plane out of the sky for visiting Taiwan.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics COP conferences

Reuters: COP27 to be a Battle Over Climate Change Compensation

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

The Conversation: Fossil Fuel Companies Collect Lots of Renewable Energy Subsidies

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate FAIL

Rationing is Back – and Britain’s Authoritarian Greens are Delighted

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Shipping’s New ESG Rules Could Starve Millions

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

How China Dominates the World’s Solar PV Supply

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Study: “Over half of known human pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Solar

The Sun-Climate Effect: The Winter Gatekeeper Hypothesis (II). Solar activity unexplained/ignored effects on climate

10 hours ago
Andy May
Climate Economics COP conferences

Reuters: COP27 to be a Battle Over Climate Change Compensation

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: