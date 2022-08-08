How China Dominates the World’s Solar PV Supply

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

.A new report from the IEA shows just how much China dominates the Solar PV industry:

Let’s look at some of the charts.

The first set show how far China’s dominance has increased since 2010, particularly on wafers and polysilicon, the early stages of the manufacturing stage:

And frighteningly that dominance is expected to continue growing:

China’s dominance is built on lower costs, the result of low electricity costs, lack of environmental standards and what amounts to slave labour. It is fundamentally clear that the West cannot compete on China’s terms, leaving the dilemma of strategic overdependence on China or much higher solar panel costs.

