Open Thread.

If skew-T diagrams of weather balloon soundings don’t demonstrate any altering of cooling trajectory as the balloon passes from drier air to much moister air, that implies that the inhibition of cooling by IR gases absorbing/scattering IR isn’t happening. Yes, absorption and scattering happen, but in themselves they don’t affect temperature. Cooling follows the trajectory of the lapse rate adiabates, which have no terms for radiative effects.
Comments on this?
The lapse rate is indeed dominated and largely determined by the ideal gas law – as long as there is vertical mixing. The latter is true within the troposphere.
The issue you refer to, if I understand you correctly, is the alternative explanaton of the lapse rate within “climate science”. The multi-layer GH-model (as with Manabe, Strickler 1964) suggests it was “back radiation” enforcing ever higher temperatures towards the surface, with more a logarithmic shape. This would provide a much larger GHE, that would just not materialize because of convection. Also this convection would mitigate the lapse rate incidentally to the linear shape we observe.
Notable this is not just a totally different explanation, without bothering why the correct explanation would be wrong, but the whole “back radiation” issue is nonsene on its own right. It seems “climate science” is just the right place for such alternative realities to thrive..
Also I think with regard to “back radiation” it is helpful to know how much there actually is..
