South Beach, Miami Florida. By Averette - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4589902
Climate News

Study: “Over half of known human pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to this study, warm weather is bad for us, because it either encourages people to stay indoors, or encourages enjoyment of water sports.

Analysis
Published: 

Over half of known human pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change

Camilo MoraTristan McKenzieIsabella M. GawJacqueline M. DeanHannah von HammersteinTabatha A. KnudsonRenee O. SetterCharlotte Z. SmithKira M. WebsterJonathan A. Patz & Erik C. Franklin 

Abstract

It is relatively well accepted that climate change can affect human pathogenic diseases; however, the full extent of this risk remains poorly quantified. Here we carried out a systematic search for empirical examples about the impacts of ten climatic hazards sensitive to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on each known human pathogenic disease. We found that 58% (that is, 218 out of 375) of infectious diseases confronted by humanity worldwide have been at some point aggravated by climatic hazards; 16% were at times diminished. Empirical cases revealed 1,006 unique pathways in which climatic hazards, via different transmission types, led to pathogenic diseases. The human pathogenic diseases and transmission pathways aggravated by climatic hazards are too numerous for comprehensive societal adaptations, highlighting the urgent need to work at the source of the problem: reducing GHG emissions.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01426-1

One of the risk factors identified in the study is the risk warm weather could encourage more water sports.

Climatic hazards bringing people closer to pathogens

Climatic hazards also facilitated the contact between people and pathogens by moving people closer to pathogens. Heatwaves, for instance, by increasing recreational water-related activities, have been associated with rising cases of several waterborne diseases such as Vibrio-associated infections47, primary amoebic meningoencephalitis48 and gastroenteritis49.

Read more: Same link as above

Of course staying indoors on hot days, instead of going for a swim, can also kill you.

… Higher temperatures have been associated with increased COVID-19 cases in some instances67, and although a mechanism was not outlined, it is possible that extreme heat forces people indoors, which can increase the risk of virus transmission, especially when combined with poor or reduced ventilation; …

Read more: Same link as above

Frankly I don’t think such studies are credible. Reading this study is like watching first year medical student hypochondriacs self diagnose all their rare diseases.

Studies which predict extreme disease risks in a warmer world fail to explain the benign environment of places which are already warm. If warmer weather was such a disease risk factor, Florida and Singapore would be unsurvivable disease ridden nightmares, instead of being the pleasant holiday destinations or places to live which they are.

Warmer weather might help ticks and mosquitoes to survive milder winters, but warmer weather also helps animals which prey on ticks and mosquitoes to survive.

Having said that, Mosquitoes don’t need any help to survive in cold weather. During the depths of the Little Ice Age, one of the biggest killers in Northern Europe was Malaria. Of course, hundreds of years ago, the disease wasn’t called Malaria, our ancestors called it Ague. Ague was such a problem in the 16th century, William Shakespeare’s plays referred to Ague at least 14 times.

How did our ancestors finally control Malaria? The same way we will be able to fix any problems which occur if the world continues warming, they figured out solutions to their problems. Our ancestors drained the worst swamps, and discovered cheap and readily available mosquito control chemicals such as light mineral oil and castor oil, which floats in a thin film on top of water and kills mosquito larvae.

Our ancestors adapted and prospered, just like we will.

Paul S.
August 8, 2022 6:04 pm

Woe to us

observa
August 8, 2022 6:07 pm

I see climate deniers are up to their old tricks again on social media producing historical records and temperature data-
Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online (msn.com)
Whatever dastardly tricks will they get up to next?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  observa
August 8, 2022 6:26 pm

“People underestimate the power of models. Observational evidence is not very useful” – John Mitchell, UK MET

Martin
August 8, 2022 6:07 pm

The principles of overcoming or adapting to adversity are no longer acceptable as “living in harmony with nature” is the new mantra. Never mind that our ancestors were smart enough to figure out that nature would kill anything that doesn’t adapt or overcome adverse conditions. Humans are now smarter…not!

observa
Reply to  Martin
August 8, 2022 6:36 pm

You simply must trust the science and the scientists because they go to university-
A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions? – ABC News

John Garrett
August 8, 2022 6:26 pm

Borenstein has already regurgitated it on the Associated Press website. Covering Climate Now is hard at work.

Richard Greene
August 8, 2022 6:53 pm

Great news – the climate is getting better for human health.

Fewer extreme weather events (see list below for the US)

Slightly warmer winters should reduce heart disease deaths.

COMING CLIMATE CHANGE CRISIS PROPAGANDA IS SO EFFECTIVE THAT IT PREVENTS MOST PEOPLE FROM ENJOYING TODAY’S WONDERFUL CLIMATE. 

U.S. HURRICANES MAKING LANDFALL HAVE BEEN IN A DOWNTREND SINCE THE LATE 1800s. 

MAJOR US TORNADOES HAVE BEEN IN A DOWNTREND SINCE THE 1950s. 

US HEAT WAVES, DROUGHTS AND FOREST FIRE ACRES BURNED PEAKED IN THE 1930s. 

THE 1930s STILL HAVE THE MOST US STATE MAXIMUM HEAT RECORDS OF ANY DECADE, BY FAR. 

rd50
August 8, 2022 7:04 pm

As stated in the original here: “Our ancestors adapted and prospered, just like we will.”
We are doing quite well in the US doing just this, adapting and prospering.
As proven by the Government.
The Governmental statistics here indicate that both males and females are living healthier and longer. This has consequences.
First, the retirement age payments (Social Security) will be best, when clamed at higher ages.
Second, the age to be obligated to take RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) on US Government approved retirement accounts (many types of them) has been increased from age 70 to 72, because we live longer. We live longer and better and the Government knows it!
The scientists are claiming otherwise! They just want more money to “study”!
Obviously we do have a pandemic now, yes. One more thing to adapt to!

Duane
August 8, 2022 7:10 pm

This is absolute bullshit, not to put too fine a point on it. Everybody knows that most communicable diseases are much more transmissible in the cold weather season than in the warm. Cold and flu season, anybody? COVID transmission also greatly accelerates in the cold season.

