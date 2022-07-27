GE Renewable Energy Logo. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Economics

GE Renewable Energy Posts $419 Million Loss

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Midterm blues? While GE Aviation posted a $1.2 billion profit, GE Renewable Energy Posted a loss. GE blames inflation and the expiration of Federal tax credits.

GE CEO reports progress but ‘much is still uncertain’

Aviation business carried profits, but renewables is still volatile

Larry Rulison
July 26, 2022
Updated: July 26, 2022 12:26 p.m.

SCHENECTADY – General Electric Co. surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with higher-than-expected adjusted profit of $1.7 billion, up 81 percent from a year ago as CEO Larry Culp Jr. continues to cut costs and improve operations at the Boston-based industrial conglomerate.

Uncertainty remains for GE’s Capital Region workforce, which includes GE’s power plant and renewable energy businesses in Schenectady that GE is planning to spin off as a separate company known as GE Vernova.

GE’s aviation business carried the day, posting a profit of nearly $1.2 billion on $6.1 billion in revenue. Profit margin was 18.7 percent, and orders were up 26 percent as the commercial airline industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

GE’s renewable energy business, which is currently based in Paris but will be merged with GE Power before its planned 2024 spin-off, lost $419 million during the second quarter, forcing GE to cut back on its expectations for the unit for the rest of the year. Orders were down 3 percent.

Read more: https://www.timesunion.com/business/article/Political-and-business-climate-hurting-GE-s-17329251.php

Maybe GE Renewable Energy will turn their business around. But potential downsizing and a shrinking order book doesn’t exactly scream raging business success.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
27 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 2:10 pm

GE blames … the expiration of Federal tax credits.

Well, they got that right.

Any business that heavily relies on taxpayer funds to cover its costs of production deserves to fail.

But for misled voters and crooked politicians, they would never have had a market — at all.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Janice Moore
26
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 2:24 pm

+97

5
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 2:30 pm

Thanks, Eric. 🙂 For anyone still wondering… 🙄 Read all about it here:

comment image

https://cartoonsbyjosh.co.uk/subsidy-sam

Last edited 1 hour ago by Janice Moore
3
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 3:14 pm

Janice you beat me to it. I was going point out the big ‘tell’ of GE putting the subsidies as a second cause. You more effectively showed it as the only real cause. Inflation for goods that the market actually demands they paid on to the customer.

1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 2:51 pm

They need to pass the blame to something other than the fact that, just perhaps, it’s the cruddy power source that no one in their right mind really wants

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 27, 2022 2:55 pm

The subsidies, the scientific cult, the social status, the economic legerdemaine (e.g. labor and and environmental arbitrage), etc. They would have had a market, but it would have been substantially smaller, and specialized, a niche market.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 27, 2022 2:24 pm

Without tax credits (and equivalents like preferential feed in tariffs or direct subsidies), there never was a viable GE renewables business. And never will be.

10
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 27, 2022 2:32 pm

Plus another 97 🙂

2
Reply
Anti-griff
July 27, 2022 2:29 pm

GE used to bring good things to life….used to have progress as its most important product….sad.

2
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Anti-griff
July 27, 2022 2:36 pm

😥 Yes.

[~00:35] “… and that’s a pretty nice business to be in.”

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Anti-griff
July 27, 2022 2:50 pm

It still does. Progress is an [unqualified] monotonic process. They are still making progress: one step forward, two steps backward.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  n.n
July 27, 2022 2:54 pm

That is wicked funny. I am so stealing it.

0
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Anti-griff
July 27, 2022 2:57 pm

Jack Welch laid the seeds for the destruction of GE with all his accounting finagling and chicanery.

Wall Street lionized him and the media morons crowned him a management genius. In fact, he pulled the wool over all their eyes.

Immelt was in way over his head right from the git-go but Welch was the one who instilled a culture of intellectual dishonesty and “making the numbers” regardless of the means.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Garrett
July 27, 2022 3:33 pm

Yes, Immelt was in over his head. Mainly because he did not countenance the financial shenanigans Welsh relied upon. Plus, Immelt had bad luck/bad strategic insight. His bet on oil field services made sense from a GE ‘core capabilities’ perspective (something Welsh instilled as religion) but not from a global strategy perspective knowing fracking was going to unleash a lot or oil and gas, so drop crude and natgas prices, thereby forcing the frackers to cut way back, thereby ‘ruining’ GE’s newest ‘core capabilities’ business financial prospects.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 27, 2022 2:31 pm

“Renewables” were always subsidy mining exercises.

7
Reply
John Garrett
July 27, 2022 2:38 pm

It wouldn’t surprise me if there were some write-offs included in that reported GE Renewable loss (the article was written by a newspaper journalist and, as a rule, they are utterly clueless— if not flat-out dangerous— when it comes to accounting and interpreting financial reports).

Jeff Immelt and GE got absolutely taken to the cleaners and snookered with their ill-considered acquisition of the French company Alstom’s electricity generating business (including a formal commitment to retain all of the French employees of the bloated Alstom division, all of whom were covered by preposterously onerous and burdensome French labor laws).

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
1
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 27, 2022 2:49 pm

No wonder that were pushing for the Green New Deal to keep the flow of taxpayer funds into their pockets. Isn’t that right Uncle Joe and the New England delegations.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 27, 2022 2:51 pm

Jack Welsh tried to recruit me to GE back whenever to be his head strategy guy. I declined for three reasons:

  1. The GE he created relied an GE Capital financial shenanigans, not corporate strategy, for success. When 2008 hit, Warren Buffet bailed them out with a multibillion loan in the form of preferred equity with (if I recall correctly) a 15% dividend because beggars cannot be choosers. Why Buffetbis really rich and GE stock is on the rocks.
  2. GE was unable to get out of businesses which after decades of dominance, because of unionization, had become marginal losers. Lighting and Appliances are good examples. Both since ‘given away’ rather than sold.
  3. In the businesses they had that were winners, they were adding losers. GE Power was a true profit power (their CCGT benefited from all the aircraft jet engine R&D (an internal subsidy)). Then they bought the albatross called France’s rigidly unionized Alstrom Power. Then they added renewable wind turbines to really mess things up except for green power cred.
1
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 27, 2022 2:58 pm

You were very wise to steer clear. It was an accident waiting to happen.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Garrett
July 27, 2022 3:45 pm

There is a reason that once upon a time I headed a new practice group at BCG and was their global #1 senior partner rainmaker. Usually brought in about $4 million annually over almost 10 years. My best (next to last) year brought in $22 million of business. That fed a lot of hungry consulting mouths. I quit the next year because my reward for that (which cost a family vacation so I could fly to Switzerland for two weeks, and then Sweden for a week, ultimately leading to a divorce) was just a blue glass bowl rather than a BIG (as in per then norms significantly more than $1million) financial bonus. Long actual story, short summary.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 27, 2022 2:51 pm

Maybe the Chinese will take it like they did the appliances division.

0
Reply
markl
July 27, 2022 2:52 pm

“Spin off” is another way of saying it’s time to dump a failing business to get the last bit of government largess in the form of a tax write off.

1
Reply
2hotel9
July 27, 2022 3:11 pm

GE Renewable Energy? These lie spewing c*cksuckers are finally admitting oil, coal, gas, hydro and nuclear are the only real renewables sources of energy for the Human Race? Of course not, they are all lie spewing c*cksuckers.

1
Reply
H.R.
July 27, 2022 3:49 pm

What?!? Can’t make any money without the tax credits?

It seems Warren Buffet had wind and solar pegged. I wonder if he has bailed out yet?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  H.R.
July 27, 2022 3:54 pm

He has in a way by not adding investment since Trump made subsidies look insecure. Just gander the BH investment portfolio.

0
Reply
HotScot
July 27, 2022 3:49 pm

GE blames inflation and the expiration of Federal tax credits.

No shist Sherlock. You exist on the taxpayers dime, and when it’s withdrawn you express indignation that those damn Taxpayers deprived you of your profit.

How about you say “sorry Taxpayer, I took your money and blew it.”

Or, how about not taking Taxpayers money in the first place to support an impossible concept?

2
Reply
JimK
July 27, 2022 3:57 pm

As an owner of GE stock, I have to say their investments in green energy suck big time.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Rebutting the IMF’s Carbon Arbitrage Scheme

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Oil and Gas

BRICS In the New World Energy Order: Hedging in Oil Geopolitics

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Economics Climate FAIL

How the Climate Elite Spread Misery

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Climate Politics

Climate Alarmism Not (Manchin feels the breeze of energy freedom)

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Economics

GE Renewable Energy Posts $419 Million Loss

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

British Government: Shiver in the Dark, to Save Britain’s Broken Green Electricity Grid

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Guyana, Suriname Oil Bonanza to Boost Economies, Help Meet Global Demand

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shark Attacks and Climate Change

18 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: