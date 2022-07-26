John Kerry BBC Net Zero Rant: Instructs Tory Candidates Not to “Jigger” with 2050

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; “I will say very pointedly and adamantly: We’re behind. We do not have the luxury of jiggering with the 2050 right now”

John Kerry’s British Election Meddling The U.S. climate envoy offers his usual bad advice to U.K. Tories. By The Editorial Board

July 25, 2022 6:45 pm ET … Climate policy is an issue in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and British Prime Minister after Mr. Johnson’s green ambitions wreaked so much economic damage. Green levies and hostility to domestic oil-and-gas production contributed to a 54% rise in household energy costs in April, with another 40% increase expected in October. One of Mr. Johnson’s worst fumbles was a plan to force households to abandon the natural-gas boilers they use for hot water and central heating, and to spend thousands of dollars installing heat pumps instead. No wonder Mr. Kerry is worried the Tories might have second thoughts. “I will say very pointedly and adamantly: We’re behind. We do not have the luxury of jiggering with the 2050 right now,” the Biden Administration’s jet-setting climate envoy admonished the Tories on a BBC radio program this weekend. He was speaking of the ambition to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. … Mr. Kerry wants to lecture the world on a policy he can’t even sell to the U.S. Senate. … Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-kerrys-british-election-meddling-u-k-prime-minister-boris-johnson-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-conservative-party-11658765732

I can’t find the interview where Kerry says “jiggering”, but Kerry was a busy boy last weekend. Other weekend Kerry BBC climate content is available here and here. If anyone has the stomach to listen to more recordings of Kerry, please post the link to the referenced interview in comments.

I understand Kerry’s concern about British climate backsliding. All mainstream British political leaders and candidates claim to support Net Zero for now, but that support seems to be wavering, just a little, in the face of voter anger at monstrous electricity price rises, blackout threats, and cost of living hikes.

If the coming British winter proves to be the food shortage gas shortage electricity blackout horror show we all fear, by next Spring it might be difficult to find any British politician who remembers ever giving unqualified support to hitting Net Zero.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...