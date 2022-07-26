Climate Politics

John Kerry BBC Net Zero Rant: Instructs Tory Candidates Not to “Jigger” with 2050

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; “I will say very pointedly and adamantly: We’re behind. We do not have the luxury of jiggering with the 2050 right now”

John Kerry’s British Election Meddling

The U.S. climate envoy offers his usual bad advice to U.K. Tories.

By The Editorial Board
July 25, 2022 6:45 pm ET

Climate policy is an issue in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and British Prime Minister after Mr. Johnson’s green ambitions wreaked so much economic damage. Green levies and hostility to domestic oil-and-gas production contributed to a 54% rise in household energy costs in April, with another 40% increase expected in October. One of Mr. Johnson’s worst fumbles was a plan to force households to abandon the natural-gas boilers they use for hot water and central heating, and to spend thousands of dollars installing heat pumps instead.

No wonder Mr. Kerry is worried the Tories might have second thoughts. “I will say very pointedly and adamantly: We’re behind. We do not have the luxury of jiggering with the 2050 right now,” the Biden Administration’s jet-setting climate envoy admonished the Tories on a BBC radio program this weekend. He was speaking of the ambition to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Mr. Kerry wants to lecture the world on a policy he can’t even sell to the U.S. Senate.

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-kerrys-british-election-meddling-u-k-prime-minister-boris-johnson-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-conservative-party-11658765732

I can’t find the interview where Kerry says “jiggering”, but Kerry was a busy boy last weekend. Other weekend Kerry BBC climate content is available here and here. If anyone has the stomach to listen to more recordings of Kerry, please post the link to the referenced interview in comments.

I understand Kerry’s concern about British climate backsliding. All mainstream British political leaders and candidates claim to support Net Zero for now, but that support seems to be wavering, just a little, in the face of voter anger at monstrous electricity price rises, blackout threats, and cost of living hikes.

If the coming British winter proves to be the food shortage gas shortage electricity blackout horror show we all fear, by next Spring it might be difficult to find any British politician who remembers ever giving unqualified support to hitting Net Zero.

Tom Halla
July 26, 2022 6:06 pm

Lurch has been on the wrong side of every issue for as long as he has been in politics. The thought of his almost being President is depressing.

Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 26, 2022 6:29 pm

Lurch is a human 💩

Pauleta
July 26, 2022 6:15 pm

I am more worried about 2069 when I will be almost 100.

Iain Russell
July 26, 2022 6:27 pm

I forget, was it Lurch or Gory who said the N Pole would be ice free by 2007(8, 9,10…)?

Scissor
Reply to  Iain Russell
July 26, 2022 8:05 pm

Right after Guam capsizes.

Mike Jonas
Editor
July 26, 2022 6:41 pm

The next UK prime minister will be Liz Truss or Kemi Badenoch (yes you read that right, Rishi Sunak has next to no chance at all), If KB then she will tell John Kerry exactly where he can stuff his ideas. If LT maybe she will do the same. I hope so. The British people deserve better than the carp that they have had to put up with for so long.

6CA7
July 26, 2022 6:47 pm

Really, the leaders of other peoples governments should tell him to go pound sand. Really, Americans should tell him to go pound sand. Everybody should tell him and Al Gore to go pound sand.

CharlesMartell
Reply to  6CA7
July 26, 2022 6:56 pm

Dang! What did sand ever do to you? Seriously tho, why haven’t the Brits kicked him out of the UK for interfering in their election, even if it’s just the Torys at the moment?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  CharlesMartell
July 26, 2022 7:12 pm

In my opinion the Tories are going through a bad patch, an end justifies the means philosophy. They don’t seem to trust the electorate. David Cameron “heir to Blair” was in my opinion their attempt to copy their caricature view of Blair, the master of spin. I’ve had old party faithfuls approach me at events and explain they can’t really tell the public what they believe, because nobody would vote for them – but its important they win, because they have to take care of a public which doesn’t know what is best for them.

So they try to be everyone’s friend, and rarely take a strong stand against people like Lurch.

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 26, 2022 8:10 pm

“they can’t really tell the public what they believe, because nobody would vote for them” – how unbelievably stupid can they get. Simply telling the electorate that net-zero is destructively potty would be enough to win any election in a landslide. Oops – maybe the politicians don’t even believe that.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mike Jonas
July 26, 2022 8:18 pm

Try attending a few association meetings, Labour, Conservative or Liberal Democrat, it doesn’t matter which. You don’t have to be a member to attend. If your local is a large and powerful association, after a few visits you’ll hear all sorts of stories I can’t print.

The only people I met who were unashamed to show genuine idealism were UKIP, but they were like cats in a bag, all had their own opinion – rarely pulled the same direction. Farage was a genius to organise them even a little.

I once visited the house of an acquaintance who turned out to be a hardcore BNP supporter. He was an idealist in his own way, but his views were beyond racist. I left quickly and never returned. Nevertheless I believe Britain is in a great deal of trouble if they don’t get this electricity situation sorted, in times of severe hardship desperate people listen to all sorts they normally wouldn’t give the time of day. It isn’t only the cream which rises to the top.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
H B
July 26, 2022 7:02 pm

All this coming from a dork that wants to take all of the carbon out of the atmosphere

James F. Evans
July 26, 2022 7:04 pm

What… Lurch is telling torries not to “jigger”…??

Oh boy, what a Frankenstein Monster.

lee
Reply to  James F. Evans
July 26, 2022 7:31 pm

In Australia a jigger is a device (illegal) used on horses to make them go faster. Surely he should have encouraged the jigger,

Last edited 1 hour ago by lee
James F. Evans
Reply to  lee
July 26, 2022 8:00 pm

The other side of the world, thank you for the insight (Lurch beating horses, that would be a sight).

lee
Reply to  James F. Evans
July 26, 2022 8:07 pm

It is an electric device.

Mac
July 26, 2022 7:04 pm

It was good he got swift boated. It would have been a nightmare to have him as president!

Philip CM
Reply to  Mac
July 26, 2022 7:14 pm

This is his revenge.

James F. Evans
Reply to  Philip CM
July 26, 2022 7:22 pm

Frankenstein’s revenge

Philip CM
July 26, 2022 7:11 pm

IF you are listening to John Kerry’s climate alarmism, that is your one and only existential crisis.

The obvious fear from the left is that the radical environmentalist’s billions of dollars, taxpayer money grab, isn’t achievable without their coercive practices.

That governments engage in the hyperbole and fear mongering only means that they too are in it for the loot.

Recent history is proof that the doomsday alarmism is unworthy of attention, unless you are in on the grift. Then sell it, brothers and sisters. The end is nye.

In the end, as a consumer, we all will not escape the crisis of a massively depreciated market place of goods and ideas that net zero will bring. Worse, you’ll have no recourse because on top of the socioeconomic debilitating stupidity of net zero, every country is neglecting their existing power grid. Infrastructure that has almost universally suffered from neglect these last 40 years. Good luck with that!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Philip CM
MarkW
July 26, 2022 7:25 pm

This from the guy who spends more time in his private jet, than I do in my car.

PS: Whenever Trump said anything about other countries internal politics, these guys went ballistic about mean old US bullying other countries.
I don’t see anyone complaining about Lurch. For that matter, I don’t remember anyone complaining when Obama declared that if the UK left the EU, they would be cut out of all trade deals with the US.

Bob
July 26, 2022 7:26 pm

Kerry is about as bright as a match in a hurricane. I apologize to the match.

LdB
July 26, 2022 7:53 pm

Wait are they really suggesting anyone should listen to John Kerry?

His track record on issues and predictions speaks for itself 🙂

Brad
July 26, 2022 8:05 pm

“ If the coming British winter proves to be the food shortage gas shortage electricity blackout horror show we all fear, by next Spring it might be difficult to find any British politician (still alive) who remembers ever giving unqualified support to hitting Net Zero.”
Fixed it…🤣

lee
July 26, 2022 8:07 pm

And in other news the Australian Climate Bill has hit the Parliament. It seems to suffer from the same impediments as th UK “Net Zero” Bill which was scorched by the UK High Court.

billtoo
July 26, 2022 8:18 pm

how convenient that this came along to give meaning to his life.

Independent
July 26, 2022 8:20 pm

Useless lying hypocrite traitor Kerry. Any self-respecting new PM would laugh right in his face.

Shoki Kaneda
July 26, 2022 8:55 pm

Whatever Kerry advises — do the opposite and you’ll be fine.

