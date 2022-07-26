Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shark Attacks and Climate Change

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
James D. Agresti

Contrary to NBC Nightly News, there is no scientific basis for the claim that climate change is causing shark attacks.

SOURCES:

In a July 2022 episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Kerry Sanders reported on “the concern” that “climate change means warmer waters, which brings sharks closer to shore.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/17-year-old-attacked-by-shark-after-sharks-were-spotted-near-the-shore-days-before/ar-AAZ5V9l

A 2019 paper in the journal PLoS One measured shark attacks per million people in the nations with the most shark attacks and found that “the majority of countries saw no perceptible trend or change” since 1960. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0211049

With regard to the few countries with more shark attacks, a 2011 paper in the journal Marine and Freshwater Research found that the rise in Australia is due to people spending more time in the ocean and “there is no evidence of increasing shark numbers that would influence the rise of attacks in Australian waters.” https://www.publish.csiro.au/mf/Fulltext/MF10181

Beyond shark attacks, journalists, activists, politicians, and educators have fabricated or exaggerated threats from climate change with matters like:

• animal extinctions: https://www.justfacts.com/globalwarming#assertions_extinctions
• deforestation: https://www.justfacts.com/globalwarming#assertions_forests
• flooding: https://www.justfactsdaily.com/the-nation-of-kiribati-is-growing-not-sinking
• agricultural decline: https://www.justfacts.com/globalwarming#assertions-famine
• insect-borne diseases: https://www.justfactsdaily.com/ddt-ban-not-global-warming-outbreak-disease-carrying-insects
• rainfall: https://www.justfactsdaily.com/has-global-warming-made-rainstorms-more-intense
• sea ice: https://www.justfactsdaily.com/has-global-warming-turned-the-north-pole-into-a-lake

Climatologist Stephen Schneider was a founding member of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Stephen-Henry-Schneider

In 1989, Schneider told Discover magazine that in order to “reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climate change,” “we have to get some broad-based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have.” He also said, “Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.” https://www.justfacts.com/document/global_warming_stephen_schneider_discover_magazine_october_1989.pdf

NBC News footage reproduced under the “fair use” provision of U.S. copyright law for “purposes such as criticism” and “comment” (17 U.S.C. §107). https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107

Carlo, Monte
July 26, 2022 10:05 pm

The dumb is highly contagious…

terry
July 26, 2022 10:16 pm

Shark attacks and now the recent nine inches of rain in St. Louis. From Bob Henson at Yale Climate Connections on this event. “Some weather events are more clearly related to climate change than others. This one certainly qualifies, as the latest example of a trend toward more intense short-term rain events. We don’t invoke climate change for some other types of weather events–say, an EF5 tornado–where there is no trend and no reason to expect one.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  terry
July 27, 2022 12:20 am

St Louis- 9″ rain- WHOOP-DE-DOO!

Holt, MO- WORLD RECORD 12″ in 42 min; MO state record- 18″ in 24 hrs.

rainrcrd.jpg
Ed Hanley
July 26, 2022 10:39 pm

“Climate change means warmer waters which brings sharks closer to shore!” This speculative fantasy spoken with an exaggerated sense of doom on national television carries much more weight with the public than hundreds of solidly documented scientific studies consigned to dusty library shelves and the backwaters of the internet. Are we doomed? No. Does the public believe we are? Teenagers are committing suicide because they believe there will be no world for them to live in. A piece of advice that will go unheeded: BROADCAST RESPONSIBLY!

Old Man Winter
July 26, 2022 11:08 pm

No Body Cares has jumped the shark again!

Graeme#4
July 26, 2022 11:39 pm

Australia is now not allowing sharks to be killed. So shark numbers have substantially increased, and there are now more sharks competing for the same food in the oceans.
I’m not sure about more folks swimming in our oceans though. I would have expected less folks willing to become shark bait. I don’t see many folks swimming further out from our beaches these days.

LdB
Reply to  Graeme#4
July 27, 2022 12:30 am

The protection has made the most difference. The same thing is happening with Crocs since protection. Both Northern Territory and Queensland are reporting increased number of croc attacks.

Bill Toland
July 26, 2022 11:44 pm

Is there anything that global warming cannot do?

LdB
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 27, 2022 12:31 am

Seems incapable of installing common sense in a greentard.

Beagle
July 27, 2022 12:16 am

Didn’t someone do an analysis of shark attacks and the sale of ice-cream. When ice-cream sales increased, shark attacks also increased.
It’s the same as linking CO2 to increasing temperatures.

LdB
July 27, 2022 12:23 am

There is more shark attacks in Australia because the big sharks are now largely protected. During the 50′-70’s the large sharks were actively targeted by a very active recreational fishing community with personalities like Vic Hislop
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vic_Hislop

It was rare by late 1980’s to even see a large shark around Australia which lead to the protection.

Philip Mulholland
July 27, 2022 12:52 am

Not all sharks live in the ocean.

