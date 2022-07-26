Energy Fail

British Green Electricity Crisis – Britain Paid £9.72 / KWh to Keep the Lights On

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Alba; Imagine receiving a quarterly household electricity bill of £10,000 – because this is the kind of money Britain’s Electricity System Operator paid last Wednesday, to prevent blackouts during the heatwave.

London narrowly avoided blackout as electricity prices surged last week

The UK was forced to pay 5,000% higher than the typical price for electricity to prevent a power blackout in south-east London.

Britain paid the highest price on record for electricity in London last week as the capital narrowly avoided a power blackout, it has emerged.

National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) was forced to pay £9,724.54 per megawatt hour to Belgium, more than 5,000% higher than the typical price, last Wednesday to prevent a blackout in south-east London, as first reported by Bloomberg.

A sequence of issues around the hottest UK days on record led to extreme constraints in the power system and hiked up demand.

While the amount bought at the record amount was minimal – reportedly enough to supply eight houses for a year – it has exposed the UK’s reliance on importing electricity from interconnectors overseas, particularly France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

But Wednesday’s sky-high transaction could be felt by households in their upcoming energy bills as energy suppliers pass on the costs.

Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/london-belgium-london-fire-brigade-europe-france-b2130623.html

Part of the reason for the electricity shortfall might have been the British solar panel fleet’s failure to perform during hot weather.

Weather ‘too hot’ for solar panels

Power output during heatwave drops below levels typically reached in spring

By Helen Cahill
19 July 2022 • 7:07pm

The weather was too hot for solar panels on Tuesday as soaring temperatures reduced their efficiency.

As the heatwave pushed the mercury above 40C for the first time ever in Britain, solar output remained well below the levels usually reached at peak times in spring.

Solar panels become less efficient when temperatures rise above 25C, meaning energy generation drops off, with efficiency decreasing by around 0.35 percentage points for every degree above this level.

Professor Alastair Buckley, of the University of Sheffield, said: “We never see peak output in mid summer. 

“The temperature of the actual solar cell depends on a combination of the ambient temperature and the radiative heating from the sun and also cooling from wind. We saw cell temperatures of 70 degrees yesterday on our test system. Normally it would be between 40 degrees and 50 degrees.”

Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/07/19/weather-hot-solar-panels/

Can you imagine a global warming energy solution more useless, than a solution which fails in hot weather?

This struggle to supply adequate energy during adverse conditions makes me wonder what Britain’s next winter will be like. Solar is close to useless during winter at high latitudes, and widespread prolonged European wind droughts like last September are not exactly uncommon. If Russia continues to play geopolitical games with gas supplies, and France continues to experience problems with their nuclear fleet, there may be no spare capacity available at any price, next time Britain run short of electricity.

Only British voters can fix this crisis, by demanding politicians prioritise energy security and affordability over hitting net zero targets.

Philip Mulholland
July 26, 2022 2:16 am

Let’s think this through:

We need a set of fans to blow cold air over the banks of solar panels.
The fans will of course increase the strength of the wind and this extra air movement will be captured by the wind generators down stream of the solar farm.

So win win all round.
Sounds good to me.

HotScot
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
July 26, 2022 2:20 am

Mount the solar panels on the blades of wind turbines.

Secondary benefit; it reduces cleaning as the bugs and bats/birds are fried when they hit the blades.

Job done!

HotScot
July 26, 2022 2:17 am

It’s all going a bit Pete Tong.

But as I have long maintained, it’s tragic that the only means of proving the green blob wrong was to hope for the worst.

Either the planet plunges into a little ice age or people endure the misery of winter blackouts and fuel shortages.

The only meaningful recourse to satisfaction sceptics have ever had is “Told you so”.

Rod Evans
July 26, 2022 2:32 am

The latest move to support Green Energy policy proves there is no financial limit to their lunacy.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Rod Evans
July 26, 2022 3:21 am

Rod,
There is no financial limit to their greed.

Quelgeek
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
July 26, 2022 3:49 am

No. They are incompetent. No one making these decisions in the UK stands to make a penny off wind and PV. They simply believe. And they believe because they are too ill-educated to be able to know.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Quelgeek
July 26, 2022 3:53 am

No one making these decisions in the UK stands to make a penny off wind and PV.

Why are you limiting your scope to just the UK?

Galileo9
July 26, 2022 2:51 am

I read that article about the problems with solar panels not working so well above 25°c the other day, 2 minutes later I read another article reporting that owners of electric vehicles should protect their cars from extreme heat due to the risk of fire. I thought this is going well.

fretslider
July 26, 2022 2:52 am

“makes me wonder what Britain’s next winter will be like.”

I’ll send you a postcard

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  fretslider
July 26, 2022 3:23 am

comment image

Right-Handed Shark
July 26, 2022 3:31 am

Soooo, solar panels don’t perform too well in the heat.. Whoda thunk it? I wonder if they factored that in when they came up with this plan?

https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/22bn-plan-announced-to-plug-uk-into-the-sahara-desert/

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
July 26, 2022 3:52 am

Just as an aside here, did anyone measure the temperature at a solar farm on “the hottest day evah” last week? I would think the UHI effect over a few acres of black panels would be considerable.

Gerry, England
July 26, 2022 3:35 am

Only British voters can fix this crisis, by demanding politicians prioritise energy security and affordability over hitting net zero targets.’

In order to do this the UK would have to be a functioning democracy – which it isn’t. There is no difference between the parties on Net Zero and there is no accountability during the life of a government.

Matthew Sykes
July 26, 2022 3:39 am

Only British voters can fix this crisis” Sadly not. We did not vote for green energy, it got forced on us.

The only way to fix this is open rebellion.

Quelgeek
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
July 26, 2022 3:58 am

It wasn’t really forced on anyone. We all just let it happen. The political classes let it happen because they didn’t scrutinize Net Zero (they scrutinize very little these days—if it seems like a Nice Thing at first glance that’s good enough for them). And virtually none of the public takes any interest. I know that because I spend a lot of time in bars and I’ve got a pretty good sense of how little people know about stuff that should matter to them.

