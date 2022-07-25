Solar Panel Production. Coking Coal (Metallurgical Coal) is combined with Sand to produce Silicon. The end product is Silicon, Carbon Monoxide and CO2. Note for simplicity I left out a few steps.
Climate Propaganda Coal

“Worse than Tobacco”: Aussie Greens Push for Fossil Fuel Advertisement Ban

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
1 Comment

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Glencore produces large quantities of metallurgical coal, an essential component of solar panel and wind turbine manufacture. But greens still want them silenced and shut down.

‘Worse than tobacco’: Climate activists push for ban on fossil fuel ads

By Angus Dalton
July 24, 2022 — 1.41pm

Australia’s largest coal producer, Glencore, launched its first national advertising campaign last month with sweeping footage of glittering solar panels and an idyllic vista of twirling wind turbines.

At least one climate advocacy group argues such marketing should be banned in Australia, in a move similar to the outlawing of tobacco advertising three decades ago.

Comms Declare, a group made up of 300 marketing, public relations, advertising and media professionals, as well as 80 organisations that have committed to not supporting companies contributing to the growth of fossil fuel emissions in Australia, has launched a campaign of its own calling for a tobacco-style blanket ban on advertising by coal, oil and gas companies in Australia.

“We founded in recognition that, famously, marketing and PR has been used for decades to help polluting companies,” Comms Declare chief executive Belinda Noble said. “We want that to stop.”

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/worse-than-tobacco-climate-activists-push-for-ban-on-fossil-fuel-ads-20220716-p5b24e.html

Vast quantities of coal are required to chemically process high quality sand or quartz, to produce silicon wafers for solar panels. Silicon production is similar to iron smelting, mixing coal with iron ore in blast furnaces, to strip oxygen from the ore and produce molten iron.

We are used to greens being engineering dyslexics, but their refusal to face reality, to accept how vital coal is to the manufacture of renewable energy systems, is one of the more ridiculous manifestations of this wilful ignorance.

Without coal companies like Glencore, there would be no green energy.

Greens should be encouraging companies like Glencore to produce coal, if they ever want their net zero green energy revolution to happen.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Redge
July 25, 2022 10:39 pm

It’s time coal, gas, oil etc got on the offensive with adverts showing the benefits we all enjoy and how the world economy, both traditional and “green”, would collapse without fossil fuels

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coal

Claim: Offering a Premium for Reliable Energy Would Hinder the Green Transition

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Polar Bears

New Paper Polar Bears Attracted to Garbage Dumps Blames Lack of Sea Ice Without Any Evidence

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Climate Alarmists Respond to the Global Warming Pause

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate FAIL Climate Propaganda

BBC Ignore the Real Reason for Sri Lanka’s Problems

5 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Propaganda Coal

“Worse than Tobacco”: Aussie Greens Push for Fossil Fuel Advertisement Ban

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Boston Globe Admits Global Warming has Saved Lives

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Al Gore Disgustingly Compared Climate Skeptics to Uvalde Police Who Allowed Children to Be Massacred

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

Al Gore: “climate deniers are … similar to all of those … law … officers in Uvalde, Texas”

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: