How the Climate Elite Spread Misery

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Most people are more worried about high gas and food prices, which green policies make worse.

Bjorn Lomborg writes in the Wall Street Journal,

The chattering classes who jet to conferences at Davos or Aspen have for years been telling the rest of us that our biggest immediate threats are climate change, environmental disasters and biodiversity loss. They point to the current heat waves killing thousands across Europe as the latest reason to change our societies and economies radically by switching to renewables.

Such arguments are misleading. It’s true that as temperatures rise the world will experience more heat waves, but humans also adapt to such things. In Spain, for example, rising temperatures have actually led to fewer heat deaths, because people have adapted faster than temperatures have gone up. It simply took air conditioning, public cooling centers and better treatment of maladies that are caused or aggravated by heat, such as heatstroke and heart disease.

The exclusive focus on heat deaths is also misleading. Across the world, low temperatures are much more dangerous than high ones: Half a million people die each year from heat, but more than 4.5 million die from cold. While rising temperatures will increase heat deaths, they will also decrease cold deaths. A recent Lancet study found that rising temperatures since 2000 have on net reduced the number of temperature-related deaths. Researchers concluded that by the end of the 2010s, rising temperatures globally were causing 116,000 more heat deaths annually, but also leading to 283,000 fewer cold deaths a year.

Moreover, politicians’ singular focus on climate change ignores that people are much more worried about rampant inflation, especially rising food and energy prices. And climate policies are making those problems worse.

Lomborg cites Sri Lanka as the latest best example.

Sri Lanka is the epitome of elite environmentalism gone wrong. Pushed to go organic by activists and the World Economic Forum, the government banned synthetic fertilizers in April 2021. Food production collapsed and the currency defaulted. Hungry and outraged citizens launched protests, overran the presidential palace, and forced the government to resign en masse and the president to flee the country.

Lomborg concludes.

It’s starting to dawn on some elites that their policies are creating political dangers. Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s vice president, has said that many millions of Europeans may not be able to heat their homes this winter. This, he concludes, could lead to “very, very strong conflict and strife.”

He’s right. When people are cold, hungry and broke, they rebel. If the elites continue pushing incredibly expensive policies that are disconnected from the urgent challenges facing most people, we need to brace for chaos.

Mr. Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus and visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His latest book is “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.”

It’s a good commentary and well worth reading at the WSJ. It’s pay-walled, but I read it with a free subscription.

Sparko
July 22, 2022 10:05 am

In a sense i hope it does come to a head.
Liberals have lived in a bubble world for too long, about time reality infringed on their intolerance,

jeff corbin
Reply to  Sparko
July 22, 2022 12:14 pm

I doubt you fully understand the implications of what you are hoping for. No one needs cold hungry families or massive civil unrest in Europe. All that does is open the door for the leftist street squads to foment revolution.. And it will be blamed on Russia. The politicians in Europe made a mistake making deals with Putin/Gazprom after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014; with constant war since then. Instead of building LNG ports and importing LNG they cut a deal with Putin. Now they are paying the full price for their Gazprom NG deals. The renewables push didn’t help nor did shutting down nuke plants.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  jeff corbin
July 22, 2022 12:47 pm

‘The renewables push didn’t help nor did shutting down nuke plants.’

I think this belongs at the top of your list of the things ‘Europe’ screwed up. You also might want to revisit your narrative of Russia / Ukraine in 2014, with special emphasis on the US / globalist’s role in destabilizing same.

HotScot
Reply to  Sparko
July 22, 2022 12:47 pm

I get what you’re saying and intuitively agree with you however, the consequences of all this coming to a head are unthinkable.

‘Civilised’ and wealthy nations with food and fuel rationing. Unemployment, and Zimbabwe like inflation making cash worthless. There would be trouble on the streets and, as attractive as it is to imagine our governments toppled for their malicious incompetence, the reality is Martial law and armies with licence to deal with the public as though democracy never existed.

The problem is, countries rarely recover from this as the brutality of the military becomes the only solution. It takes generations to wrest power from authoritarian military Junta’s and return to Democracy, the predominant feature being bloodshed.

The question is, is this a managed deterioration of civilised society, or is it simply the result of a naturally evolving human condition?

Tom Halla
July 22, 2022 10:05 am

Despising the lower classes is common for the elite, as well as greens in general. How dare they expect anything beyond a mud hut?

Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 22, 2022 10:20 am

What they love of communism is everyone has shared misery…except the people in charge.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 22, 2022 12:20 pm

And they don’t always bother to conceal their contempt behind bland words. Here’s Pete Buttigeig:

“…the more pain we’re all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles.”

Comforting words for working folks trying to fuel up their 18-year-old Honda so they can drive to work, I’m sure.

I don’t recall where I saw the video, but it’s probably widely circulated. I assume that Pete hasn’t been in Washington long enough to master the art of smoothly lying.

ResourceGuy
July 22, 2022 10:35 am

It was a lot easier when climate trolls said to forget Solyndra. Whole countries in despair are another matter that can’t be swept under the rug.

ResourceGuy
July 22, 2022 10:56 am

Will this move the needle in Davos? or the UN or the Vatican or the Sierra Club or the RFF or the DNC or the WH or Malibu?

Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 10:58 am

Some Sri Lanka ‘green’ numbers for perspective. Lomborg understates the severity of the crisis.

Without fertilizer, rice yields went down 43%—when rice is the staple grain there. Not just higher food prices, actual starvation looms.

Tea is the main cash crop earning foreign exchange (forex). Without the 160,000 metric tons of fertilizer tea used before the dictated ‘green’ halt to fertilizer, it’s kilo yield went down 27%. Tea revenue declined from $1.68 billion to $1.08 billion (less tea of lower quality). That meant Sri Lanka did not have forex to buy fuel, which then ground the nation to a full halt precipitating the ‘revolution’.

The problem now is Sri Lanka doesn’t have the forex to buy the now more expensive fertilizer and fuel it needs to recover. They are in a world of hurt thanks to elite green eco-stupidity.

Dennis Topczewski
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 12:20 pm

Absolutely tragic. Similar to the Ukraine famine of the 1930’s caused by ‘those rich farmers’ who needed to be punished. At the time a poster was published pointing out that eating your children was barbaric!

Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 12:52 pm

So you’ve just clearly stepped out the actions > consequences sequence Rud.

Why can’t the so- called experts do this?

mkelly
July 22, 2022 11:00 am

Spain adapted to hot temperatures centuries ago by inventing the siesta.

HotScot
Reply to  mkelly
July 22, 2022 1:00 pm

In tropical climes there are certain times of day
When all the citizens retire
To take their clothes off and perspire
It’s one of those rules the greatest fools obey
Because the sun is far too sultry
And one must avoid its ultry-violet ray

The natives grieve when the white men leave their huts
Because they’re obviously, definitely nuts!

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun
The Japanese don’t care to
The Chinese wouldn’t dare to
Hindus and Argentines sleep firmly from twelve ’til one
But Englishmen detest a siesta
In the Philippines they have lovely screens
To protect you from the glare
In the Malay States there are hats like plates
Which the Britishers won’t wear
At twelve noon the natives swoon
And no further work is done
But mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun

It’s such a surprise
For the Eastern eyes to see
That though the English are effete
They’re quite impervious to heat
When the white man rides
Every native hides in glee
Because the simple creatures hope he will impale his sola topee

On a tree
It seems such a shame
When the English claim the Earth
That they give rise to such hilarity and mirth

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
Ho-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho
He-he-he-he-he-he-he
Hm-hm-hm-hm-hm

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun
The toughest Burmese bandit can never understand it
In Rangoon, the heat of noon
Is just what the natives shun
They put their Scotch or rye down and lie down

In a jungle town where the sun beats down
To the rage of man and beast
The English garb of the English sahib
Merely gets a bit more creased
In Bangkok at twelve o’clock
They foam at the mouth and run
But mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun
The smallest Malay rabbit deplores this foolish habit
In Hong Kong they strike a gong
And fire off a Noonday GunTo reprimand each inmate who’s in late

In the mangrove swamps where the python romps
There is peace from twelve to two
Even caribou lie around and snooze
For there’s nothing else to do
In Bengal to move at all
Is seldom if ever done
But mad dogs and Englishmen go
Out in the midday
Out in the midday
Out in the midday
Out in the midday
Out in the midday
Out in the midday
Out in the midday sun

Noel Coward. 1932.

Delivered beautifully by the man himself. Perhaps one of the finest examples of British self depreciation.

markl
July 22, 2022 11:02 am

Slowly but surely the virtue signaling actions to combat AGW are coming home to roost.

Steve Case
July 22, 2022 11:32 am

 It’s true that as temperatures rise the world will experience more heat waves…
____________________________________________________________

The IPCC AR4 Chapter Ten Page 750 says:

     It is very likely that heat waves will be more intense, more
     frequent and longer lasting in a future warmer climate. Cold
     episodes are projected to decrease significantly in a future
     warmer climate.

And then they tell us: 

     Almost everywhere, daily minimum temperatures are
     projected to increase faster than daily maximum temperatures,
     leading to a decrease in diurnal temperature range

And then this:

     For a future warmer climate…Globally averaged mean water
     vapour, evaporation and precipitation are projected to increase.

That’s not much of a recipe for killer heat waves. Looks more like mild weather and gentle rains.

GeologyJim
Reply to  Steve Case
July 22, 2022 12:56 pm

I agree fully Steve Case –
Lomborg concedes far too much to the alarmists.
Most warming since Little Ice Age has happened at night, at high latitudes, and of course in urban areas. Alarmists use averages and “homogenization” to make local warming “global”. Total fraud.

Lomborg speaks of CO2 as “pollution” just like the CAGW crazies. Sad

We should celebrate warmth and higher CO2 levels. Everyone and all the biosphere benefits!!

Steve Case
Reply to  GeologyJim
July 22, 2022 1:11 pm

“We should celebrate warmth and higher CO2 levels. Everyone and all the biosphere benefits!!”
_____________________________________________________

Yes indeed. Beyond that, with the exception of the increase in CO2 by 50% over the last ~170 years, everything that is claimed to be caused by “Climate Change” has happened before, or has been happening right along. Except of course when we are being lied to, which when it comes to the talking heads on the so-called mainstream media is rather frequent.

David Dirkse
July 22, 2022 11:54 am

climate alarmism is (will become) the new class struggle: http://www.davdata.nl/math/piedpiper.html

Robertvd
July 22, 2022 11:54 am

https://youtu.be/o74rQmLRqtA
How Black Lives Truly Matter | Magatte Wade and Dr Jordan B Peterson
min 1:19:24
The Climate Elite are the most racist people on the world.

Dennis Topczewski
Reply to  Robertvd
July 22, 2022 12:21 pm

Thanks for the link!

tonyb
Editor
July 22, 2022 12:03 pm

It is a well known scientific fact that celebrities, royalty and those jetting off to climate conferences actually emit negative Co2, therefore the more they travel the more they suck co2 emitted by mere plebs out of the atmosphere.

At least that what these characters must believe otherwise they would be hypocrites

tonyb

Old Man Winter
Reply to  tonyb
July 22, 2022 12:31 pm

The BIG “tell” about CO2 is that they just talk about its danger but never
substantively modify their behavior to reflect that danger.

Old Man Winter
July 22, 2022 12:04 pm

“eating meat & milk & eggs is an indulgence”

In Holland, they were going to reduce farm production by 30% & I suggested they could do that by
raising animals, including bugs, that converted grain to protein more efficiently. Also, plants could be included in that mix. These lib nutjobs actually think there is an eco-crisis & are in favor of this junk.
They need a reality check by having them use their theoretical sustainable agriculture- including
raising bugs- on a small area that farmers could produce enough for them to eat & see if they don’t
destroy it & lose a lot of weight because they’re moronic idealists.

They remind me of city slickers who thought it was a great idea to get into farming when grain &
cattle prices rose in the early ’70s. By the time they got set up on their hobby farm, the prices
dropped & the first oil embargo hit, raising the price of energy. I guess their theoretical pencil hadn’t
taken into account what usually happens after prices rise as well as the unexpected surprises that
that happen occasionally!

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/07/21/climate-alarmist-explains-policy-targeting-farmers-to-end-all-beef-pork-and-chicken-from-human-diet/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feed_conversion_ratio

Dennis Topczewski
July 22, 2022 12:15 pm

BLM, unless they live in Africa.

HotScot
July 22, 2022 12:31 pm

In 2015 an ‘unprecedented’ heat wave hit much of India and settled there for two months before the monsoons relieved the country of persistent 45ºC+ temperatures.

Of the 1.3Bn population some 20% live in Extreme Poverty, that being defined as living on less than $1.95 per day, fro memory.

There were 2,018 deaths directly attributed to the heat, described mostly as Heat Exhaustion.

The UK, a country of 65M people experienced two days of unusually high temperatures last week. A new temperature high was broken at 40.3ºC at Heathrow Airport (let’s park the UHI for a moment) and the BBC went apeshit. (see attached weather maps)

I live 40 miles or so from Heathrow as the crow flies. We weren’t far behind that and it could only be described as a hot Summers day. The high point lasted perhaps an hour or so on Tuesday, on Wednesday the temperature was a more normal 27ºC or so.

I spent the day in our South facing kitchen with the blinds drawn and a couple of umbrellas’ to shade the open door. I had a ceiling fan and a laptop to read WUWT for company as my wife spent a few hours in a children’s paddling pool reading a book.

When I say no sweat, I mean no sweat. I wouldn’t have liked to have been working but thanks to covid the UK has woken up to home working, but my daughter went into her office because it’s air conditioned. She drove there and back in her air conditioned car.

This winter the UK will face the usual prospect of 15k – 20k Excess Winter Deaths, being defined as deaths over and above those normally expected for the rest of the year.

The 7th wealthiest nation in the world, with one of the most far reaching welfare societies without actually being a full blown socialist state, still has appalling excess winter mortality.

I expect this winter to be a disaster as people, especially the elderly, simply cannot afford to pay their heating bills.

I guarantee, the killing fields will be presented by our government, via the MSM, as an ‘unprecedented’ and ‘surprising’ covid wave.

Sorry folks, a bit of a ramble. I guess I’m still suffering from yesterdays ‘unprecedented’, hour long heatwave.

Weather map.jpeg
Stevek
July 22, 2022 12:34 pm

I never understood heat wave scare. Just drink lots of water, stay in shade.

Call me a skeptic
Reply to  Stevek
July 22, 2022 12:50 pm

Heat wave or cold snap has nothing to do with CO2 emissions. Why are the citizens of this planet so easily fooled and manipulated?

Neo
July 22, 2022 12:42 pm

European-based ESG equity funds have been increasing their investments in energy companies, including Shell Plc, Repsol SA, Aker BP ASA and Neste Oyj, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. About 6% of the funds invested in Shell this year, compared with none in 2021.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/esg-funds-are-quietly-buying-oil-stocks

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Neo
July 22, 2022 1:10 pm

Hypocrites can always change the metrics to define terms like ESG as necessary to fit their needs.
It’s like the EU commission declaring natty gas & nuke as clean energy. Oil & coal will eventually
probably get their blessing when carbon capture “cleanses” them.

In the US, Brandon will be pushing for more ESG investing which are underperforming. Look at the
at the good a high ESG score did for Sri Lanka”

https://libertyunyielding.com/2022/07/20/your-retirement-fund-could-shrink-due-to-biden-administrations-pressure-for-esg-standards/

Gary Pearse
July 22, 2022 12:44 pm

Interestingly, the painfully obvious to any independent thinker is considered radically out of sight by the vast majority of ‘educated’ people in this new age. I commented here almost a year ago predicting the same things, particularly the multiplier effect on inflation of raising o&g prices on the whole world.

For example for food: nitrogen fertilizer is made using nat gas, which then must be shipped using higher priced diesel, applied using diesel tractors, crop planted and harvested… then the grain, say, shipped for milling, distributed, baked and shipped again to market. All these things with fuels doubled and tripled and more in prices and taxes on the fuel!! The

West isnt just getting a mandate from their voters to impoverish and shorten their constituents lives, they are being elected to impoverish people who are already at the margins all around the world. I can’t see how they can avoid a larger policy-caused death toll, than that orchestrated by all the monsters of the 20th Century.

HotScot
July 22, 2022 1:04 pm

Announced now in the British media, and they are salivating over it.

Steve Bannon found guilty.

What the hell is going on in America?

Kommissar Josef Bidenski needs to go or the world is fu*ked.

Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 1:08 pm

As tragic as Sri Lanka is, it is unlikely to affect EU or Biden in US. Too obviously a self inflicted wound in a remote part of the world.

What might finally collapse the western warmunist renewable foolishness is a real energy catastrophe. $5/gal gas isn’t a sufficient crisis—Buttigieg says it’s good because forces people to EV’s. That is the kind of stupidity a real crisis needs to overcome. The Texas ERCOT scare in Feb 2021 obviously was insufficient. Cali going dark in summer (meaning no AC) would be a mere big inconvenience and embarrassment.

IMO, unfortunately, it is most likely to be the UK grid going dark in midwinter during an Arctic high with no wind and unusual cold. The UK grid is already shaky. One interconnect to France is down until early next year, and France has lost nuclear export capacity due to maintenance problems. UK Gas furnaces operate electrically. A dark grid means no heat in a cold snap. Lots of people will probably die as the result in order to finally awake the climate woke like BoJo and FJB and Mayor Pete.

Peta of Newark
July 22, 2022 1:23 pm

Sorry no, using air conditioning is NOT adaptation.

it is now widely recognised that air-con ‘makes you soft’ – esp as regards Heat Tolerance
Yes there’s lots of loveliness in this link but, see Point 8
https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/ss/slideshow-what-ac-does-to-your-body

This Entire Climate Thing is a self fulfilling catastrophe – not because of CO2 or any imagined greenhouse effect but because, as Texas now seems to the Crash Test Dummy:
Human Engineered Systems Always, at some point in time, Fail – and they fail when the are needed most.
The exact same applies to heating systems.

Using Fossil Fuels to enable you to survive in places you otherwise wouldn’t is a ‘really rather silly thing to do
Well, no its not, The Stupid Thing is to then assert that the human frame has adapted to the hot/cold/wet/windy is flat out lunacy – we have in fact ‘reverse adapted’.
Fossil Fuels are reversing our evolution.

Burning stuff is not= ‘Adaptation’
It is Destruction. Period.

OK it’s not and I exaggerate, because and as we are constantly reminded, Human Ingenuity will always find more fossil fuels – only the unfixable stupid with a glass of whiskey in his hand thinks otherwise – quite oblivious to the fact that the whiskey made him stupid.
Oblivious to everything in fact.
Sugar does the same.

Stupidity Squared – I’m sure this is all going to ‘End Well’ and even if it didn’t, would the Stupid People even notice?

