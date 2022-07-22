Oil and Gas

U.S. Oil Companies Double Capital Expenditures Year-Over-Year

3 hours ago
David Middleton
40 Comments

Guest “Slapping down another Biden lie” by David Middleton

OIL Published June 11
Biden points blame for record oil prices: ‘Exxon made more money than God this year’
President Biden blamed oil companies but took credit for the fastest-growing economy’

By Lawrence Richard

During a speech in Los Angeles Friday, President Joe Biden blamed record gas prices on the oil industry and said that U.S. oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp were raking in massive profits this past year.

“Exxon made more money than God this year,” the Catholic president told union representatives at the Port of Los Angeles as the national average price of gas is $4.99 per gallon.

[…]

Biden also accused the largest U.S. oil company of spending their profits on stock purchases, rather than using it to drill and produce more oil.

“Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil,” the president said. “Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes.”

[…]

Fox Business

“Exxon made more money than God this year”

“Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes”

JULY 22, 2022

Public U.S. oil producers saw higher revenues and higher operational costs during Q1 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, 53 U.S. exploration and production companies reported both higher revenues and higher material and labor costs compared with the first quarter of 2021.

We base our analysis on the published financial reports of 53 publicly traded oil companies that produce a majority of their crude oil in the United States. As a result, our observations do not represent the sector as a whole because the analysis does not include private companies that do not publish financial reports. In the first quarter of 2022, these 53 publicly traded companies collectively produced 3.9 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil in the United States, or about 34% of all U.S. crude oil produced in the quarter.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price averaged $95.18 per barrel (b) during the first quarter of 2022, up 64% from the first quarter of 2021 and up 23% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash from operations for these companies totaled $25.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, which was 86% more than in the first quarter of 2021 and 9% less than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite higher revenues (an unusually high $8.8 billion increase in accounts receivable), the balance due for delivered goods not yet paid for by customers contributed to the quarterly decrease in cash from operations.

Capital expenditures by these companies nearly doubled year over year to reach $14.6 billion during the first quarter of 2022. These companies reported a 5% decline in capital expenditures in second-quarter 2022 compared with the first quarter. Production of crude oil remained flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, although it was 10% higher than in the first quarter of last year. Compared with pre-pandemic levels, production in the first quarter of 2022 was 10% less than in the first quarter of 2020.

Although rising crude oil prices increased revenues during the first quarter of 2022, supply chain issues and financial losses from hedging contributed to increased costs. Production expenses, such as the cost of goods sold, operating expenses, and production taxes, totaled $28.06 per barrel of oil equivalent in the first quarter of this year, 59% more than the pre-pandemic average and the highest for any quarter during the past five years. Cost of goods sold, which includes the cost of materials and labor directly used in production, have more than doubled from the pre-pandemic average.

A recent survey of oil and natural gas firms by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found 94% believe supply-chain issues are having a negative impact on their firm, and 66% expect that it will take more than a year to resolve these issues.

Principal contributor: Alex DeKeyserling

Tags: costs, crude oil, WTI (West Texas Intermediate), revenue

EIA

If doubling capital expenditures, year-over-year, isn’t investing… Then what is?

Note how the cost of drilling and producing oil goes up and down as cash from operations goes up and down. This is because the cost of drilling and producing oil goes up and down with oil prices.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Evaluate Energy

“Exxon made more money than God this year”

“Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes”

I have no idea how much money God makes… I suppose He probably makes all of it. Since Biden babbled this in June, neither he nor anyone else know how much money ExxonMobil will make this year. It was June 11 when he flapped his gums, before the end of the second quarter. We won’t know how much money ExxonMobil will make this year until next year. They haven’t even reported their second quarter numbers yet… Most companies haven’t. But we can look at what they made last year and compare that to a company Biden never seems to lie about.

XOM vs AAPL

Based on the fact that ExxonMobil only generated an 8.2% profit margin, had a 24.5% effective income tax rate and invested 52% of their net income back into the business… I’d say they made a lot less money than God, were aggressively investing and paid their taxes. As a matter of fact, ExxonMobil’s effective tax rate was essentially the same as Biden’s.

Maybe it’s time for Apple to start investing and paying their taxes.

5 14 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
40 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 2:17 pm

Thanks to Biden, crude prices are likely to stay high for a while(at least until Jan 20, 2025. So the increased EXXON cap ex probably looks good financially.

3
Reply
Brad-DXT
July 22, 2022 2:23 pm

Not a fan of Apple.
The only Apple product I ever owned was an IPod I won as a door prize and it died after a couple of years.
Petroleum products I use everyday from the gas I cook with, the gasoline in my truck, to the clothes I don.
I’m pretty sure Exxon doesn’t use child or slave labor, or you would hear about it nonstop.

In my book, Exxon is a much better company with superior products.

8
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Brad-DXT
July 22, 2022 2:39 pm

I’m going to venture a guess that there wouldn’t be any Apple products, not originally grown on trees, if not for fossil fuels.

7
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:51 pm

There would be no silicon semiconductor industry at all, without a way to refine SiOx into metallurgical-grade Si.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 2:24 pm

Biden has no business dictating CONUS E&P CAPEX levels. They spend what is required to meet their business goals.

That being said, “Twice last years CAPEX”, is right up there with “A proud tradition of existence” as a meaningful metric. Even in the Permian, 2022 CAPEX will be insufficient to replace reserves. Why? Because their business goal is to harvest current PDP’s low hanging DUC’s, and the few remaining sweet spots, to continue to pay for dividends, buy backs, like for like acquisitions.

They have done the work on how increased frac hits (no economic solutions available), competitive drainage, generally decreased candidate quality, returning ES&H oversight, and the possibility that they might have to actually pay for some of the exponentially increasing asset retirement costs they are incurring from completing thousands of hard to re-enter, high angle laterals, makes sustainable development unprofitable. So, they have sensibly concluded that it’s time to conduct an orderly, multi year retreat. All the while rewarding deserving stakeholders.

Otay by me….
“Biden has no business dictating CONUS E&P CAPEX levels. They spend what is required to meet their business goals.

That being said, “Twice last years CAPEX, is right up there with “A proud tradition of existence” as a meaningful metric. Even in the Permian, 2022 CAPEX will be insufficient to replace reserves. Why? Because their business goal is to harvest current PDP’s low hanging DUC’s, and the few remaining sweet spots, to continue to pay for dividends, buy backs, like for like acquisitions.

They have done the work on how increased frac hits (no economic solutions available), competitive drainage, generally decreased candidate quality, returning ES&H oversight, and the possibility that they might have to actually pay for some of the exponentially increasing asset retirement costs they are incurring from completing thousands of hard to re-enter, high angle laterals, makes sustainable development unprofitable. So, they have sensibly concluded that it’s time to conduct an orderly, multi year retreat. All the while rewarding deserving stakeholders.

Otay by me….

Last edited 2 hours ago by bigoilbob
-4
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 2:26 pm

Capital expenditures by these companies nearly doubled year over year to reach $14.6 billion during the first quarter of 2022.

EIA

4
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 2:28 pm

No doubt about the source or it’s veracity. Just it’s utility/relevance. Also, no idea why my comment duplicated….

-3
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 2:36 pm

Must be the “instant replay” feature… 😎

2
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 2:46 pm

Cut ‘n paste will do that.

BTW, in the last decade— as you well know— thanks to continuously improving drilling techniques, drilling productivity has skyrocketed.

You could look it up:
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/pdf/dpr-full.pdf

3
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
July 22, 2022 2:49 pm

I routinely look it up… 😎

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 4:48 pm

And I agree Biden will go down as the worst President of all time using Obama policies too.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 4:47 pm

Is English your second language?

Dude….dude

1
Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  bigoilbob
July 22, 2022 4:49 pm

bigoilbrandon: You have complained about the Oil Co. business model before, did they just start doing this when the Brandon admin came in? If they were doing it before, during the awful Trump admin, why’d the price stay low before the dawn of the Brandon admin?

0
Reply
John Garrett
July 22, 2022 2:30 pm

Mr. Middleton,
Face it. Brandon is a liar. He’s always been a liar.

We both know it.
________________________________

I LOVE THE SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON OF XOM AND AAPL— that graphic is long overdue.

I’ll be forwarding that all over the place.

5
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
July 22, 2022 2:36 pm

Do you think he plagiarizes most of the lies?

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 2:53 pm

Yes. Plenty of source material. AOC, Bernie, Granholm, Mayorkis, Buttigieg….

3
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2022 2:57 pm

So… It’s sort of a circle-**** of sophistry? 😅

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 3:21 pm

Dave, if you’re going to self-censor, at least write something like ‘sort of a cluster-**** of sophistry’.

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
July 22, 2022 3:37 pm

Which is worse?

  1. Goat-****
  2. Cluster-****
0
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 3:16 pm

Playzharizes? He jest reeds the telebromtter
trunalimunumaprzure!

Repeat the line.

3
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Rich Davis
July 22, 2022 3:57 pm

“Repeat the line.” lololololol 😂

1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 22, 2022 4:03 pm

“End of quote. Repeat the line.”
comment image

https://youtube.com/shorts/2y3r3tX1Pjs?feature=share

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Janice Moore
1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Janice Moore
July 22, 2022 4:39 pm

He looks like he has been smoking the same ‘schist’ his son has.

1
Reply
Stevek
July 22, 2022 2:36 pm

If Biden wants more investment to increase oil supply he needs to guarantee that oil companies will not be put out of business through regulations and carbon taxing. These are big investments and risky when nobody knows what crazy regulations are coming in the future.

4
Reply
Greg Bacon
July 22, 2022 3:05 pm

” invested 52% of their net income back into the business” How much of that “investment” was allocated to stock buybacks? Exxon is spending $30 billion through the end of 2023 on repurchasing shares. Not a penny spent in share buybacks produces a barrel of oil.

-5
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Greg Bacon
July 22, 2022 3:40 pm

Capital expenditures do not include stock buybacks. Stop eating lead paint chips.

2
Reply
Greg Bacon
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:11 pm

You didn’t answer the question. How much of their net income went into stock buybacks? Stock buybacks are not recorded as an expense.

-1
Reply
Greg Bacon
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:32 pm

Instead of making stupid dietary comments, please educate yourself in the finer aspects of high finance: https://www.wsj.com/articles/stock-buybacks-beat-capital-spending-for-many-big-companies-11631611802

Stock buybacks are no different than capital expenditures.

-1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Greg Bacon
July 22, 2022 3:50 pm

One of the primary purposes of a business is to return value to their owners, shareholders in the case of publicly traded companies. The returns generally take the form of increasing the stock price and/or paying dividends. One of the ways that large companies, like XOM and CVX, increase their stock price is to buy back shares. XOM actually suspended its buyback program in 2016 and only recently announced that they would “repurchase $10 billion worth of stock over the next 12 to 24 months.” CVX “said it now plans to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock a year, up from prior plans for $3 billion to $5 billion of annual repurchases.

The two companies combined will spend $15 to $30 billion over the next two years on stock buybacks… $7.5 to $15 billion per year.

In 2021, Apple spent $85B on stock buybacks and paid out $14.5B in dividends… Why aren’t the Democrats berating Tim Cook?

0
Reply
Drake
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:16 pm

Because Tim Cook and all of his upper management donates to Democrat politicians. 90 to 10 vs Republicans in 2020.

1
Reply
Greg Bacon
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:16 pm

Stock buybacks still do not increase the quantity of oil an oil company can produce.

-1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Greg Bacon
July 22, 2022 4:35 pm

They do not decrease it, either. The point is that Biden is misrepresenting what oil companies are doing. They are BOTH:

  1. doing stock buybacks
  2. producing oil

When Biden says, “the reason oil companies don’t drill…” and then leaves out the fact of the federal government’s refusing to grant permits to drill, he misleads.

0
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  David Middleton
July 22, 2022 4:19 pm

One of the primary purpose[] of a business is to return value to [its] owners/shareholders.

Yes! And making money is a GOOD thing. Profits = jobs. It also saves the shareholders money (stock buyback taxed at capital gains rate, not income tax rate (as dividends are).)

GO, BIG O’!

What’s good for Big Business* is good for America.

*Free market, private property, freedom of contract businesses (NOT market share by fiat businesses such as Big Solar and Big Wind and Electric Vehicles)

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
July 22, 2022 3:06 pm

Question is when they get rid of petroleum vehicles will it be like when they added ethanol?
Ford’s 31,000 are laying off 8,000 salaried employees to save $3 billion in costs by 2026 in order to build 2 million EVs by 2026, including electric F-Series trucks. My broker just recommended 4 stocks, none was Ford, in fact none was automotive related. Best as I recall I have owned three Fords in my life, two currently because of local dealer that has been in business for more than half of the life of the industry. The vehicles might become antiques when they go out of business, but their pickups should be around a long time.

One is an 2012 Expedition with something like a 7,000 pound towing capacity, makes near 20mph without, 10 with. Last time at dealer they had very few pickups, fanciest truck type was a new Bronco with standard shift, 6 gears. They told me that buyers had trouble with the gearshift, but automatic available. I can just see a heavy electric vehicle in the Colorado mountains becoming defunct, maybe along with passengers. Their 4-wheel drives ought to be interesting. Will (have?) they try a test as used to be standard?

1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
July 22, 2022 3:10 pm

That was a plan, not sure that it is official, we will see, bad enough that they would consider it.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
July 22, 2022 4:01 pm

I really screwed that up, here is the link. Does anybody know what’s going on? https://www.lucianne.com/2022/07/22/rumor_ford_canning_8000_workers_can_you_guess_why_89974.html

0
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
July 22, 2022 4:42 pm

Oh, Mr. Hoese (head shake), no.

THIS is what you need to test drive (and buy):
comment image

0
Reply
DonK31
July 22, 2022 3:39 pm

Exxon-Mobil may have made more money than God last year but not nearly as much as the Big Guy and his family.

Last edited 1 hour ago by DonK31
2
Reply
Richard Greene
July 22, 2022 4:18 pm

This is a misleading and incomplete analysis
What the reader needs to know is total capital expenditures for the entire industry, for entire years, over at least ten years, adjusted for inflation.

That trend had been down from 2014 through 2021.
2020 and 2021 were years with weak capital investments,
A large percentage increase from a small base in 2021 is deceptive.

The data here are not for all companies in the industry.
They are for one quarter, not for a full year.
They are not adjusted for inflation
And I’d bet 1Q 2021 was an especially weak quarter
for a comparison. That was the peak quarter for deaths
with Covid, with high levels of fear in the US.
Capital investments require confidence, not fear.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Richard Greene
-1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
July 22, 2022 4:56 pm

And just today, from the lips of the genius watermelon currently atop the US Dept. of Energy, aka Jennifer Granholm:

Biden Energy Secretary CHEERS Record Gas Prices, Destruction of US Middle Class: “We’re Witnessing Beginning of One of Most Significant Events in Human History”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-energy-secretary-cheers-record-gas-prices-destruction-us-middle-class-witnessing-beginning-one-significant-events-human-history/

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

Biden to declare climate emergency? Ban offshore drilling?

2 days ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

SPR Oil Shipped to China, India & Europe

2 weeks ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas Technology

Column: Summer Interrupted – A Good News Energy Story Amid the Carnage

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Biden Maladministration Lies Again: Draft Offshore Leasing Plan Not Delivered as Promised

3 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Oil and Gas

U.S. Oil Companies Double Capital Expenditures Year-Over-Year

3 hours ago
David Middleton
Alarmism Climate Economics Climate FAIL

How the Climate Elite Spread Misery

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
CO2

Elevated CO2 Reduces Temperature Stress in Plants

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Forecasting

North Atlantic Temperature Helps Forecast Extreme Events in Northeast Brazil Up To 3 Months in Advance

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: