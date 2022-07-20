Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind Power Fail: Texas Heatwave Triggers Record Fossil Fuel Demand

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Echoes of the 2021 Texas ice storm outage – Texans are once again learning the hard way that you can’t count on renewables during extreme weather events.

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

By Irina Slav – Jul 13, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT

A major heatwave has hit Texas and put the Lone Star State’s energy grid under severe stress.

At the same time, low wind speeds mean that wind turbines in Texas are operating at just eight percent of their capacity.

Ultimately, intermittency is a major problem for wind power, especially during periods of hot weather when demand increases and wind speeds fall.

Texas is suffering a major heat wave. Three-digit temperatures are straining the state’s grid and earlier this month prompted ERCOT, the Lone Star State’s grid operator, to ask Texans to conserve energy. It also severely affected wind power generation.

Bloomberg reported this week that wind turbines in Texas are operating at just 8 percent of their capacity because of low wind speeds. This is really unfortunate because demand for electricity is on a strong rise because of the weather.

There is a certain irony that the biggest wind energy generator in the U.S. cannot utilize its capacity to serve its citizens at a time of peak demand. But it is certainly no surprise that this is happening. Wind power generation depends entirely on the weather; when the weather is unfavorable, generation drops.

Europe was reminded of the importance of wind speeds last year when these fell below average, causing lower than normal wind power output and partially contributing to the energy crunch that hit much of the continent in the autumn. The wind industry recognizes this fact: wind industry journal WindPower Monthly had an article that explained how wind park output depended more on wind speeds than on turbine performance, regardless of the age of the turbines.

Read more: https://oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Wind-Power/Texas-Heatwave-Highlights-A-Major-Problem-With-Wind-Power.html

On Tuesday ERCOT received permission from environmental regulators for fossil fuel generators to exceed pollution limits, to satisfy a record demand for power.

U.S. Central states, Texas power use to break more records this week

Tue, July 19, 2022, 11:19 PM

July 19 (Reuters) – Power use in Texas and other Central U.S. states will likely break all-time highs in coming days as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave, regional electric grid operators forecast on Tuesday.

Grid operators in the region have already started taking early steps to ensure they have enough resources to keep up with soaring demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state’s power load, got permission from the state’s environmental regulators to allow power plants to exceed their air permit pollution limits on Monday.

Last week, ERCOT met demand in part by urging customers to conserve energy to avoid taking much bigger actions to reduce usage, like rotating outages.

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates the grid for almost 18 million people in 17 states from North Dakota to Texas, has not taken as many steps as ERCOT to control usage.

SPP, like ERCOT, has asked its members to postpone maintenance on some critical equipment like power lines and generating plants, a common step grid operators take to ensure resources will be available during times of high demand.

Extreme weather is a reminder of the February freeze in 2021 that left millions of Texans without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation shut.

Read more: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-central-states-texas-power-131933439.html

I’m at a loss for words. How many more times does this have to happen, how many Texans have to die, before Texan politicians accept they backed the wrong horse? If the Texan state government is worried about air pollution from fossil fuel generators, they should increase their fleet of reliable zero carbon nuclear reactors.

Anti-griff
July 20, 2022 6:21 am

Maybe it will slow the invasion across the border? Thorium Liquid Salts Cooled Reactors would supply the needed electricity.

Ron Long
July 20, 2022 6:28 am

Good report by Irina Slav and good catch by Eric. What I’m wondering is: when ERCOT allowed electricity generators “to exceed their air pollution limits.”, was this removing the limit for CO2 emissions, or some other actually noxious pollution? Green growing plants need to be represented here with regards to limiting their basic “food”, CO2.

Greg
Reply to  Ron Long
July 20, 2022 7:26 am

I think there is probably solid legal ground for scrapping the “air pollution limits”. These were certainly based on the EPA’s CO2 regulations which have just been throw out by SCOTUS. Someone needs to follow through on that.

Maybe ERCOT should make that exemption permanent and wait for EPA to sue, or someone sue directly.

Where does ERCOT stand on this? Is it full of ex-CAL liberals living in Austin, or would they be willing to push back/

fretslider
July 20, 2022 6:34 am

I’m at a loss for words. How many more times does this have to happen, how many Texans have to die, before Texan politicians accept they backed the wrong horse?”

If people die I would imagine their numbers will be added eagerly to the ‘heat death’ count.

See! Look, we told you so…

So, climate change (and seriously, that has become as meaningless as the accusation of racism) has been shown to be the problem, people have died, it’s not the parlous state of the grid – which could if maintained properly save lives.

John Bell
July 20, 2022 6:36 am

Okay, but nuclear is not exactly zero carbon, to mine and transport and process the uranium and build the facilities, etc. But still, I am very PRO nuclear.

fretslider
Reply to  John Bell
July 20, 2022 6:57 am

Carbon-based lifeform declares war on…. Carbon.

“The Ehrlich Wars” featuring cheap energy machine-guns etc

The sequel to Catch 22

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Bell
July 20, 2022 7:08 am

Given the amount of maintenance wind and solar need, I’m pretty sure they’re not completely zero carbon either ;-).

Greg
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 20, 2022 7:32 am

Enviros seem very upset about concrete. With the massive blocks needed for wind turbines they must need way more than constructing a nuclear power plant.
Mining and burial of nuclear is not “zero carbon either”.

Tom Halla
July 20, 2022 6:49 am

Until Texas changes the financial incentives, too much investment will go to wind. While subsidy mining, the investors in wind do not have to pay for the required backup power suppliers.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom Halla
Steve Case
July 20, 2022 6:52 am

“If the Texan state government is worried about air pollution from fossil fuel generators, they should increase their fleet of reliable zero carbon nuclear reactors. (Bolding & Underscore mine)
____________________________________________________________

For God’s sake quit buying into the bullshit.

CO2 is not pollution and it’s carbon dioxide not carbon.

Richard Greene
July 20, 2022 7:03 am

When the weather is extremely cold, the entire Texas energy infrastructure
had problems. Not only the power plants.

When the weather is extremely hot, it appears that only the power plants
have problems. The remainder of the energy infrastructure seems to work.

The main problem is Texas spent far too much money on windmills and thought they could get away without 100% fossil fuel backup.

Texas did not solve the 2011 winter weatherization problem
(3.2 million Texans affected by rolling blackouts in February 2011)
by investing so much money in windmills after 2011)
and they managed to create a new problem with very hot days
to accompany the old problem with very cold days.

Mybe in the future the Texas grid will have a problem
in the Spring or Fall too!

CoRev
July 20, 2022 7:21 am

It’s simple arithmetic, on a daily basis solar generated electricity can never fulfill peak demand. Peak demand occurs ~6PM when even on the longest sunlight day solar generated electricity in well started on the down slope.Every day before and after solar generated output is further down that slope. Worse, many, many days sunset is earlier than when peak demand occurs providing zero or near zero electricity to fulfill peak demand.

This article shows us that wind power, on an annual basis, usually is diminished during annualized peak demand.

As Eric so well stated: “How many more times does this have to happen, how many Texans have to die, before Texan politicians accept they backed the wrong horse?”

CoRev
Reply to  CoRev
July 20, 2022 7:58 am

This comment is pointed to nick Stokes and Griff who should try to refute the claim.

If they can not it is a message to be shouted everywhere.

Dr. Bob
July 20, 2022 7:37 am

Never let a good crisis go to waste. Every heat related death in Texas is another example of how Climate Change is deadly to all of us and we need more, not less, wind and solar to make us safe from such dangers.

tgasloli
July 20, 2022 7:59 am

“…wind turbines in Texas are operating at just 8 percent of their capacity…This is really unfortunate…”

No, this was predictable.

