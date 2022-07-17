China Demands Preferential Treatment on Climate Change

President of China, Xi Jinping arrives in London, 19 October 2015. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office (China State Visit) [CC BY 2.0 or OGL], via Wikimedia Commons
Essay by Eric Worrall

Even though the IEA Claims “Solar is the Cheapest Energy in History“, China has demanded a pass to continue to raise emissions until 2030, to pull their people out of poverty.

Pacific: Australia pressured on climate change, China gets a free pass

Andrew Tillett Political correspondent
Jul 15, 2022 – 3.11pm

Anthony Albanese has claimed vindication for his trip to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum, saying Australia’s standing in the region has been enhanced as it competes with China.

And one of the Prime Minister’s key allies, Pacific Minister Pat Conroy, suggests China’s efforts to gain influence could be hampered if it does not do more to reduce its carbon emissions.

But while Australia is being urged to do more and was sometimes attacked at the Pacific Islands Forum over its emissions targets, China does not get similar treatment despite being the world’s largest emitter in absolute terms.

China says developing nations such as itself are entitled to preferential treatment and should be allowed to continue increasing emissions to pull people out of poverty. It expects its emissions to peak in 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pacific-australia-pressured-on-climate-change-china-gets-a-free-pass-20220715-p5b1xc

I don’t get it. If renewables are the “cheapest energy in history”, why are they a developing country’s second choice? Shouldn’t China and all other developing countries focus their efforts on building solar capacity?

Why are Pacific islanders, who make a big show of their climate concern at every possible opportunity, so acquiescent to China’s claim they need more time? Sure they made a mild objection – but Australia is the main focus of their attacks.

All this would make sense if China really believes coal and gas are the cheapest sources of energy, and Pacific leaders ignore China’s emissions because China has bought them off – but surely all these people wouldn’t lie about climate change and renewables, right?

David Kamakaris
July 17, 2022 2:18 pm

Of course the Chinese want preferential treatment. The countries of the West haven’t yet destroyed their economies with this net zero crap.

2
Reply
fretslider
July 17, 2022 2:18 pm

“…to pull their people out of poverty.”

The West hasn’t managed to eradicate poverty – completely. We deserve that free pass until we do.

4
Reply
davidmhoffer
July 17, 2022 2:35 pm

Solar and Wind are not remotely practical. How does China know this? One can only assume they’ve met with their electrical engineers who explained to them the challenges and economics of intermittent energy sources and concluded “well duh, that makes no sense at all”.

We can only assume that western governments have received the same advice from their engineers. At the well duh moment, they said “well do it anyway”.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
July 17, 2022 2:52 pm

But Western societies are inherently evil, and must atone for colonialism and capitalism. Until they reach the Radiant Future of Communism, they must suffer./s

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
July 17, 2022 2:53 pm

“I don’t get it. If renewables are the “cheapest energy in history”, why are they a developing country’s second choice?”
China is putting plenty of effort into renewables. 

Offshore wind
“China built more offshore wind turbines in 2021 than every other country did in the past five years. It installed 55.8 GW worth of turbines in 2021, beating its own 2020 record of 52 GW— a 19.4% increase. China now has 344 GW worth of wind turbine electrical generation. During the same period, the US grew by approximately 12.5 GW for a total capacity of 135 GW.”

Solar

“China Is on Track to Double Its Solar Panels From Last Year’s Record
The government expects to add 108 gigawatts of new capacity this year, CCTV reports”
“China currently has the world’s largest renewable power fleet with 323 gigawatts of solar and 338 gigawatts of wind.”

0
Reply
davidmhoffer
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 17, 2022 2:59 pm

Well Nick, if they’re putting so much effort into wind and solar, why are they asking for preferential treatment?

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 17, 2022 3:01 pm

China only builds enough “renewables” to allow sympathetic tools some ammo to defend them, as they seek world domination. Good work, Nick.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 17, 2022 2:57 pm

Some things are obvious. China builds super critical coal generation for itself, and uses it to manufacture polysilicon solar for the greenie west. It’s a big double win for them—they develop into a first world economy with a reliable grid, while the west develops into a third world economy with an unreliable grid.
Way to go, BoJo, Biden, and AOC.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
July 17, 2022 3:00 pm

Xi and I both know AGW is BS. The difference is that i don’t use it as a tool to subvert the West.

0
Reply
