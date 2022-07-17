China Demands Preferential Treatment on Climate Change

Essay by Eric Worrall

Even though the IEA Claims “Solar is the Cheapest Energy in History“, China has demanded a pass to continue to raise emissions until 2030, to pull their people out of poverty.

Pacific: Australia pressured on climate change, China gets a free pass Andrew Tillett Political correspondent

Jul 15, 2022 – 3.11pm Anthony Albanese has claimed vindication for his trip to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum, saying Australia’s standing in the region has been enhanced as it competes with China. And one of the Prime Minister’s key allies, Pacific Minister Pat Conroy, suggests China’s efforts to gain influence could be hampered if it does not do more to reduce its carbon emissions. … But while Australia is being urged to do more and was sometimes attacked at the Pacific Islands Forum over its emissions targets, China does not get similar treatment despite being the world’s largest emitter in absolute terms. China says developing nations such as itself are entitled to preferential treatment and should be allowed to continue increasing emissions to pull people out of poverty. It expects its emissions to peak in 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. … Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pacific-australia-pressured-on-climate-change-china-gets-a-free-pass-20220715-p5b1xc

I don’t get it. If renewables are the “cheapest energy in history”, why are they a developing country’s second choice? Shouldn’t China and all other developing countries focus their efforts on building solar capacity?

Why are Pacific islanders, who make a big show of their climate concern at every possible opportunity, so acquiescent to China’s claim they need more time? Sure they made a mild objection – but Australia is the main focus of their attacks.

All this would make sense if China really believes coal and gas are the cheapest sources of energy, and Pacific leaders ignore China’s emissions because China has bought them off – but surely all these people wouldn’t lie about climate change and renewables, right?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...