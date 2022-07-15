Sen. Tom Cotton Warns Companies Joining ESG: “You’d Better Lawyer Up”

5 4 votes
Sounds good but according to some, Sen. Cotton is ‘controlled opposition’ appearing to stand for issues in the national interest but as an anointed Young Global Leader in 2015 of the WEF, it’s possible he has another agenda….
https://thecorporateasylum.com/wef/tom-cotton/
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/wef-graduates-in-the-usa-elected
There are quite a few others of his ilk in US politics, such as Pete Buttigeig, Dan Crenshaw, Gavin Newsom, Tulsi Gabbard, etc.
Maybe it’s a bigger issue. If there is collusion that drives up the price of a commodity, a legal commodity, are those involved exposed to liability to everyone who incurred higher costs? The exposure to damages to virtually every US consumer would be a chunk of the US annual GDP. Might be a few tort law firms willing to take that on.