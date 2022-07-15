Climate Politics

Sen. Tom Cotton Warns Companies Joining ESG: “You’d Better Lawyer Up”

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments
Tom Halla
July 15, 2022 6:05 pm

If it is a person with a fiduciary duty, using the assets of the company to further a political cause is a clear violation.

Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 15, 2022 6:10 pm

They might get off the hook if they explain to the court they were bullied into doing it, if they felt it would be impossible to continue conducting business if they didn’t sign up.

Ron Long
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 15, 2022 6:18 pm

It is explained to all persons with investors money under their control that they have a fiduciary responsibility to utilize the funds in the agreed manner. If they were bullied to the degree that it constituted criminal coercion and manipulation they probably need to file charges with the appropriate District Attorney. If they just went along to be part of the group they need to lawyer up. That’s my semi-simple minded take.

Drake
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 15, 2022 6:47 pm

Not if the political cause increases the profits of the company. Now, when it reduces their profits, then, yep, the Board and CEO need to be held personally responsible to the shareholders.

alexei
July 15, 2022 6:46 pm

Sounds good but according to some, Sen. Cotton is ‘controlled opposition’ appearing to stand for issues in the national interest but as an anointed Young Global Leader in 2015 of the WEF, it’s possible he has another agenda….

https://thecorporateasylum.com/wef/tom-cotton/
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/wef-graduates-in-the-usa-elected

There are quite a few others of his ilk in US politics, such as Pete Buttigeig, Dan Crenshaw, Gavin Newsom, Tulsi Gabbard, etc.

Old Retired Guy
July 15, 2022 7:02 pm

Maybe it’s a bigger issue. If there is collusion that drives up the price of a commodity, a legal commodity, are those involved exposed to liability to everyone who incurred higher costs? The exposure to damages to virtually every US consumer would be a chunk of the US annual GDP. Might be a few tort law firms willing to take that on.

