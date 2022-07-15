Democrats Vent their Fury as Joe Manchin Shelves Action on Climate Change

Between the Supreme Courts W. Virginia v. EPA decision last month and Manchin’s announcement yesterday, Democrats are demanding to see the manager.

As covered in NBC News

In a radio interview Friday with WV MetroNews, Manchin confirmed that he told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday he was ready to vote to empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices and extend funding under the Affordable Care Act. But he said he wanted to hold off on clean energy funding and other provisions in the Biden agenda bill until at least mid-August, citing inflation concerns.

“I said, ‘Chuck, it’s wrong, it’s not prudent to do the other [items] right now,’” Manchin said, adding that if inflation comes down, “we can come back the first of September and pass this piece of legislation, if it’s a good piece of legislation.”