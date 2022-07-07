Climate Politics Opinion

Which Deep Green Non Entity will Replace Boris Johnson?

22 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally succumbed to anger over his partygate dishonesty and green economic mismanagement. But as his Conservative Party heads into near certain defeat in the next election, who will take up the poison chalice of leadership?

Boris Johnson resignation: What happens now?

Who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister?

At the moment, there is no obvious successor to Mr Johnson, but there are several potential candidates.

Profiles: Who could be the next prime minister?

Former Cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both previously stood for leadership and may choose to do so again.

Other possible contenders include:

International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt

Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat, 

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace 

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi

Attorney General Suella Braverman 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-62068930

My money is on Lord Blackadder Michael Gove. Michael Gove doesn’t appear on the BBC list of likely successors, but how badly do front runner candidates actually want the job?

BoJo’s Conservatives were absolutely crushed in recent by-elections. The next leader doesn’t have to call an election until January 2025, so there are a few years in which the new leader can attempt to repair voter trust.

But unless there is a radical change in direction, policies which actually address the green energy cost of living crisis Britons are experiencing, it seems unlikely that the new leader whoever they are will outlast the current term of parliament – which could clear the way for second tier candidates like Gove to gamble their political future on a leadership bid.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Politics Ridiculae

Aussie PM: NSW Climate Change Floods are the Rest of the World’s Fault

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Claim: “I led the US lawsuit against big tobacco … Big oil is next”

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Our Green Energy Future? Australians to be Hit with Shock Electricity Price Rises

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Polls

Lowy Institute: Climate Concern “Plateauing” in Australia

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Which Deep Green Non Entity will Replace Boris Johnson?

22 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

Sri Lanka Begging Russia and India for Fuel: A Nation Wrecked by Green Agricultural Policies

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Climate Models

Climate Claim: Somali Pirates and Warlords Need More Access to Financial Services

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy

Hot Sand

12 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: