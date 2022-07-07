Which Deep Green Non Entity will Replace Boris Johnson?

Essay by Eric Worrall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally succumbed to anger over his partygate dishonesty and green economic mismanagement. But as his Conservative Party heads into near certain defeat in the next election, who will take up the poison chalice of leadership?

Boris Johnson resignation: What happens now? … Who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister? At the moment, there is no obvious successor to Mr Johnson, but there are several potential candidates. Profiles: Who could be the next prime minister? Former Cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both previously stood for leadership and may choose to do so again. Other possible contenders include: International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi Attorney General Suella Braverman … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-62068930

My money is on Lord Blackadder Michael Gove. Michael Gove doesn’t appear on the BBC list of likely successors, but how badly do front runner candidates actually want the job?

BoJo’s Conservatives were absolutely crushed in recent by-elections. The next leader doesn’t have to call an election until January 2025, so there are a few years in which the new leader can attempt to repair voter trust.

But unless there is a radical change in direction, policies which actually address the green energy cost of living crisis Britons are experiencing, it seems unlikely that the new leader whoever they are will outlast the current term of parliament – which could clear the way for second tier candidates like Gove to gamble their political future on a leadership bid.

