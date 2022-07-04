Climate Hypocrisy

Climate Activist Hypocrisy Example Eleventy Gazillion

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

Just Stop Oil Protestor Who Pulled ‘Hay Wain’ Painting Stunt Has Racked Up 50,000 Air Miles on Exotic Holidays

From the Daily Mail

It’s a funny story:

Student Hannah Hunt, 23, is the co-founder of Just Stop Oil whose social media pages are adorned with exotic holiday pictures from locations including Bali, Australia and the Canary Islands.

The aspiring psychologist has contributed to chaos across the country, after she was pictured glueing herself to roads, camping in the rafters of a major oil depot in Essex and today stuck pictures over John Constable’s The Hay Wain in London.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10981319/Just-Stop-Oil-protestor-glued-John-Constable-masterpiece-accused-eco-hypocrisy.html

A really good example of rules for me and not for thee.

She and fellow student and musician Eben Lazarus, 22, first plastered over Constable’s masterpiece with pictures portraying an apocalyptic future, before they glued their hands to the frame as security stood on and watched. 

The pair were quick to lecture the public on fossil fuels being a ‘death project’ and warning of the ‘total collapse of society’, despite Ms Hunt previously admitting she ‘impulse flew to the Canaries to escape chilly British weather’.

The former XR supporter even used the trips to bolster her environmental credentials, telling social media followers from Bali: ‘Can we look back in another 50 years and say we did everything to protect our pretty cool planet?’ 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10981319/Just-Stop-Oil-protestor-glued-John-Constable-masterpiece-accused-eco-hypocrisy.html

and

The student co-founded Just Stop Oil in February, marching on No 10 to tell Boris Johnson to ‘intervene’ to prevent ‘the ultimate crime against our country, humanity and life on Earth’.

She has become a hero among eco-zealot supporters of the group, which formed as a breakaway of Extinction Rebellion.

Earlier this year she glued herself to the red carpet at the Bafta awards, and she has broken into an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Hampshire. 

Hunt and Lazarus were both arrested at around 4.45pm following their eco-vandal stunt earlier today.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10981319/Just-Stop-Oil-protestor-glued-John-Constable-masterpiece-accused-eco-hypocrisy.html
Eyal
July 4, 2022 10:07 pm

She should be ignored completely, left glued to whatever she glued herself to.
They should leave her there overnight and go home.
That will be funny.

Bryan A
Reply to  Eyal
July 4, 2022 10:36 pm

Should Have used her as a Stepping Stool during the Red Carpet stunt

Gregg Eshelman
July 4, 2022 10:23 pm

Should have been security tasered them, then handcuffed them and held them for police to take to jail on vandalism charges.

Bill Toland
July 4, 2022 10:42 pm

Typical climate alarmists. Do as I say not as I do.

