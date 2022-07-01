Dr. Pep Canadell, source Global Carbon Project. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Alarmism

CSIRO: Post Covid Lockdown Economic Rebound was a Missed Climate Opportunity

51 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

CSIRO Chief Climate Scientist Pep Canadell lamenting the lost emissions reductions of the Covid Lockdowns.

Climate change targets achievable by keeping global emissions to COVID levels, scientists say

ABC Science / By environment reporter Nick Kilvert

To keep climate change within limits that we can reasonably adapt to, the world needs to cut emissions at nearly the same rate it did during the peak of the global COVID19 pandemic, scientists say.

Key points:

  • Relative CO2 emissions dropped more between 2019 and 2020 than at any other time in recorded modern history
  • Climate scientists say driving down emissions by a similar percentage each year, by transforming to a clean energy economy, could keep warming to around 1.5C
  • The climate emergency needs to be handled with the same urgency as the pandemic, they warn

Between 2019 and 2020, global carbon dioxide emissions experienced the largest single year-on-year decline ever recorded — 6.3 per cent — dwarfing dips during both the global financial crisis of 2008, and the estimated decline following the end of World War II.

If we could continue that trend every year, we’d be able to limit warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the international team of scientists, who published their findings today in Nature Geoscience.

It’s not just individuals doing their part to reduce how much they travel — those sorts of things are not the solutions.

We need a planned transition across society to implement the changes that are needed.”

It’s also important to note that we would need to see this type of reduction in emissions compounded each consecutive year as we drive towards net zero, she said.

“It is a really interesting example that shows you what it means when scientists say we need ambitious and immediate action to [combat climate change].”

The problem of course is that in the economic rebound that followed COVID restrictions, emissions have again headed north, Dr Canadell said.

We missed an opportunity and made decisions that weren’t the best for a green recovery.

“This tells you that the massive change we saw in the economy — in this case because we were shutting it down — an equivalent change needs to happen in the decarbonisation of the world,” said study co-author Pep Canadell from the CSIRO.

Read more: https://amp.abc.net.au/article/101192612

Although Pep currently works for the CSIRO, Pep got his qualifications at the University of Barcelona, Spain. So I’m guessing he’s no stranger to those air travel emissions he would like the rest of us to cut back on.

Pep avoids calling for people to be deprived of private vehicle ownership or whatever, but there seems no other practical means to achieve the kind of climate lockdown emissions cuts Pep is demanding. Likely there is no practical means of making such cuts. Even if people switched from automobiles back to horses, horse manure produces an awful lot of methane.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank from NoVA
July 1, 2022 10:24 pm

‘The climate emergency needs to be handled with the same urgency as the pandemic, they warn’

Well, that worked out well. Yet another example of the ‘Fatal Conceit’.

0
Reply
Herbert
July 1, 2022 10:25 pm

The estimated cost of the Global CoVid pandemic was between US$4 trillion and US $8.5 trillion, depending on which world economic authority you believe, for a drop of 6.3% in world CO2 emissions.
Now to suffer that cost in contraction of world GDP each year going forward to 2050 with a view to alleviating the estimated cost of climate change in 2100….
Hmm.
Pass.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
July 1, 2022 10:27 pm

So, to achieve the mystical green utopia, we need to shut down the worlds economies? Is there a point to ‘saving the world’ from climate change, when the solution turns the world into a shit hole of despair?

2
Reply
Zane
July 1, 2022 10:31 pm

Haven’t these commies learned that ” planned ” economies don’t work? Look at Cooba. Venezuela. Nicaragua. Laos. They suck the big enchilada. Planned energy ” transitions ” are crapola. Capice?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Zane
July 1, 2022 10:46 pm

They never seem to question the model, remember? If the correct socialist model is chosen but the economy collapses when it is applied, obviously the problem was the people who applied it /sarc

0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 1, 2022 10:35 pm

Most greens would like a return to sedan chairs. That sort of retrograde condition is more in line with how they regard their sedan chair bearers. Peasant scum, all the way down!

0
Reply
davidmhoffer
July 1, 2022 10:39 pm

Between 2019 and 2020, global carbon dioxide emissions experienced the largest single year-on-year decline ever recorded — 6.3 per cent — dwarfing dips during both the global financial crisis of 2008, and the estimated decline following the end of World War II.

6.3%! Well that ought to stick out like a sore thumb on the rise of CO2 concentration over time.

https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/

Oops, no it doesn’t. Nada, nothing. Never mind arguing about how sensitive the climate is to CO2, the alarmists cannot even demonstrate that the emission reductions they seek would make the difference in CO2 levels that they claim.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  davidmhoffer
July 1, 2022 10:47 pm

Ah, but if they continued the lockdown I’m sure it would have shown up eventually… /sarc

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Climate Politics

An Unnecessary Tragedy: The New Mexico Hermit’s Peak Fire

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Forecasting

Forecast For 22nd June 2050

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Study: “The battle to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius by 2050 is doomed”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Relax, KOMO News, Tomatoes and Ketchup Supplies Are Secure Amid Climate Change

6 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Alarmism

CSIRO: Post Covid Lockdown Economic Rebound was a Missed Climate Opportunity

51 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Hurricanes

Climate Change Weekly #439: Hurricanes Not Increasing, Despite Warming

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Opinion

British Eco-Terrorist Group Attacks SUVs in New York

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements EPA

SCOTUS Lands a Knockout Blow on the EPA: Climate Change Roundtable Live Now!

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: