Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Historic Oil Paintings

Essay by Eric Worrall

Vandalising, risking damage to irreplaceable artworks, because none of us have listened to their spoiled tantrums.

Just Stop Oil Paintings: Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Art by Van Gogh, Turner

Climate extremists from the Just Stop Oil group have glued themselves to artworks by Vincent van Gogh and William Turner, to blackmail the government into halting fossil fuel projects.

“Sorry everybody, we don’t wanna be doing this, we’re here glued to this painting, this beautiful painting, because we’re terrified for our future,” explained one of the protesters, apparently male, in a video published on social media by TalkTV showing him and a comrade glued to van Gogh’s Peach Trees In Blossom in London’s Courtauld Gallery.

“We’re here for a group called Just Stop Oil, we expect to be arrested today,” he went on, not seemingly particularly perturbed by the prospect — perhaps justifiably, given the authorities’ habit of simply releasing climate extremist protesters disrupting national infrastructure much more critical to the country than a painting, without pursuing serious charges.

…

“We’re here because the UK government is pushing through 40 new fossil fuel projects, and with every single project they sign it’s like signing our death warrant,” the activist went on, heedless of the fuel and energy independence crisis which has spurred the typically green-obsessed Prime Minister Johnson to action.

“For 30 years we’ve been outside Parliament with our banners and our flags, and for 30 years nothing has been done,” he added, perhaps somewhat dubiously considering his adolescent appearance.

…