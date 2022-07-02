Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Historic Oil Paintings

Essay by Eric Worrall
Vandalising, risking damage to irreplaceable artworks, because none of us have listened to their spoiled tantrums.
Just Stop Oil Paintings: Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Art by Van Gogh, Turner
Climate extremists from the Just Stop Oil group have glued themselves to artworks by Vincent van Gogh and William Turner, to blackmail the government into halting fossil fuel projects.
“Sorry everybody, we don’t wanna be doing this, we’re here glued to this painting, this beautiful painting, because we’re terrified for our future,” explained one of the protesters, apparently male, in a video published on social media by TalkTV showing him and a comrade glued to van Gogh’s Peach Trees In Blossom in London’s Courtauld Gallery.
“We’re here for a group called Just Stop Oil, we expect to be arrested today,” he went on, not seemingly particularly perturbed by the prospect — perhaps justifiably, given the authorities’ habit of simply releasing climate extremist protesters disrupting national infrastructure much more critical to the country than a painting, without pursuing serious charges.
…
“We’re here because the UK government is pushing through 40 new fossil fuel projects, and with every single project they sign it’s like signing our death warrant,” the activist went on, heedless of the fuel and energy independence crisis which has spurred the typically green-obsessed Prime Minister Johnson to action.
“For 30 years we’ve been outside Parliament with our banners and our flags, and for 30 years nothing has been done,” he added, perhaps somewhat dubiously considering his adolescent appearance.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/07/01/just-stop-oil-paintings-climate-activists-glue-themselves-to-art-by-van-gogh-turner/
Video of the attack on art (h/t Breitbart);
This “for 30 years nothing has been done” is a common theme of climate extremists, but they really have been warning us for 30 years.
Like this 1989 gem of a climate warning from the United Nations, which gave us “a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control” – a time window which expired in the year 2000.
Of course the counter argument to the green 30 year claim is 30 years of ridiculous apocalyptic climate warnings and 10 year deadlines, and nothing bad has happened.