Germany Green Energy Crisis: Warning of “Lehman Like” Contagion

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Germany’s renewable policy inspired energy insecurity has reached crisis levels, with Germany’s Vice Chancellor warning of “Lehman like” economic contagion if energy prices rise any further.

Germany says its energy crisis may trigger Lehman-like contagion as the country moves a step toward to natural-gas rationing

Huileng Tan  
Jun 24, 2022, 3:47 PM

  • Germany’s economy minister warns of a “market collapse” if natural-gas prices continue to soar.
  • Germany has triggered the second stage of its three-stage emergency gas plan on supply fears.
  • That’s after Russia —citing a techincal reason — slowed piped natural-gas supplies to Germany.

Germany warned the country’s energy crisis may trigger a “Lehman effect” across the utility sector as it moved one step closer to rationing natural gas.

Germany — Europe’s largest economy — moved into the second of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday after Russia slowed supplies to the country, exacerbating concerns over an energy crunch. These supply fears have already driven European natural gas futures up by 85% year-to-date.

Under the second stage of Germany’s emergency gas plan, utility companies can pass on price increases to customers. The government is holding back on triggering the clause for now. But Habeck said they could kick in if the supply crunch and price increases persist, as energy suppliers that buy power on the wholesale market are running up losses and many could ultimately fail as a result.

Russian state gas giant Gazprom has cut natural-gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany — which also goes to the rest of Europe — by more than half since last week, citing an equipment hold-up in Canada as a result of sanctions over the Ukraine war.

“We mustn’t delude ourselves: cutting gas supplies is an economic attack on us by Putin,” said Habeck in a statement on Wednesday. “It is clearly Putin’s strategy to create insecurity, drive up prices and divide us as a society. We will defend ourselves against this.”

Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/germany-says-energy-crisis-may-trigger-lehman-like-contagion-2022-6

What was the name of the former US President, who warned Germany their green policy driven dependence on Russian gas would lead to disaster? I’m sure readers can remind me.

More information about the growing energy chaos in Germany:

19.7% of German people suffering energy poverty
ResearchGate / University of Florence – Energiewende caused a near doubling of energy prices
Germany cutting the renewable energy surcharge to help the poor – but not eliminating it
German wood theft on the rise, as people steal wood to stay warm
Germany could ration gas this winter

Imagine if instead of wasting well over a decade inflicting useless green energy failure on their people, German’s politicians had spent the last decade facilitating the development of their own domestic energy resources – cheap and reliable power from their abundant coal, and more nuclear reactors, which only need to be refuelled every other year, to insulate their economy from energy price shocks like the German people are currently enduring.

Subscribe
Notify of
Rud Istvan
June 26, 2022 2:19 pm

As my grandfather (who grew up on a California cattle ranch) used to say:
Looks like the chickens are coming home to roost. Gonna be some chicken shit.

In addition to industry and home heating nat gas use, Germany was paying underutilized CCGT like at Irsching in Bavaria to maintain uneconomic standby to cover wind and solar intermittancy. No natgas, no backup, then blackouts because there isn’t enough north-south transmission to cover southern Germany from Norwegian hydro. That only works in northern Germany down to about Frankfurt.

Going to get very interesting this coming winter. As in the old Chinese curse: ‘May you live in interesting times.’

Jay Willis
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 26, 2022 3:21 pm

It’s worse than that. They encouraged the war in Ukraine and keep supplying weapons and the same time as setting up the EU circular firing squad of sanctions. So German bullets are killing Russian men, again. When such sanctions cause the maintenance of their pumps to be missed, they accuse Russia of an act of war. The people aren’t that stupid, they can see a cluster fuxx when it goes off and doubles their heating bill. The serial stupidity is alarming.

william Johnston
Reply to  Jay Willis
June 26, 2022 4:47 pm

And it seems to be contagious.

Spetzer86
June 26, 2022 2:19 pm

How many times was Trump correct in his future state predictions? Maybe not always 100%, but it seemed like he called it correctly more often that not.

Ed Reid
Reply to  Spetzer86
June 26, 2022 3:04 pm

Certainly more often than Biden.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Spetzer86
June 26, 2022 3:16 pm

Two aspects: his predictions, and his promises. Very high batting percentage on both. Only thing he didn’t adequately foresee was the scale of the 2020 stolen election. But that is now coming nicely into view. Four proof elements:

  1. Bellweather countries. The three going back to Reagan were all Trump. The 19 going back to 2000 were 18 Trump.
  2. Voter enthusiasm. Two indicia: first, relative rallies, and second votes. Even Obama did worse in his second than first election. Trump did much better.
  3. State by state irregularities. 2000 Mules and True the Vote proved there was much illegal ballot Harvesting in all swing states. Then there are state specific other indicia. In Fulton Georgia the faux busted water pipe, all observers then sent home, then Ruby Freeman and her daughter pull three hidden suitcases of ‘ballots’ out and count them. In Wisconsin, 250,000 indefinitely confined (no proof of ID) ballots in 2020 versus 80,000 in 2018. Done only by Dane and Milwaukee counties (in hindsight ruled unconstitutional by Wisc Supremes) declaring fear of COVID meant indefinitely confined when it didn’t. In PA, despite the wrong state supreme ruling on covid, law required written request for mail ins. The PA SoS ( later fired for incompetence) reported on her official website before scrubbed that 1.8 million requests were received, yet about 2.5 million were counted.
  4. The MSM constant gaslighting that the above fact proofs of a stolen 2020 election are all just a ‘big lie’.
markl
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 26, 2022 3:22 pm

Like AGW, the MSM is controlling the biased narrative in favor of the Marx Brothers. I just read where Soros is buying up Spanish language radio stations in the USA.

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 26, 2022 3:50 pm

There have been a number of enquiries into claims of voter fraud in the last presidential election. In the very few cases where fraud was found to have occurred, there was one illegal vote for Trump. https://www.politicususa.com/2021/10/25/the-2020-voter-fraud-has-been-found-and-it-was-committed-by-republicans.html I wonder whether this had anything to do with the judiciary’s blanket refusal to hear any of the many major fraud accusations by Republicans. https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/nov/29/trump-judges-refuse-look-election-fraud-evidence/

It seemed to me at the time that the best way for Joe Biden to handle the fraud accusations was to hold comprehensive open enquiries into all the fraud claims so that they could all be laid to rest and the public’s faith in the system could be restored. It didn’t happen. At all. So the clear implication is that there really was widespread fraud. I suppose we will know one day, when it’s all too late.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Mike Jonas
June 26, 2022 4:00 pm

Mike Jonas

You nailed it in your second paragraph. There is another matter you have overlooked. If there was little or no fraud, it would have served the Democrat party well to prove this in an open investigation and discredit the claims. Their refusal to do so is not the action of a confident party but of one that had to hide corruption at any cost.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 26, 2022 3:56 pm

While a stolen election is plausibly true, there is nothing other than educating the populace that can be done at this late date. Lets concentrate on strengthening election procedures such that it can’t happen in the future.

The political class (Democrat and Republican), Deep State, academia, crony capitalist, NGO and (especially) media hatred of an outsider combined with the social and economic upheavals of the ChiCom virus resulted in President Trump’s loss. Nobody voted for Let’s Go Brandon.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 4:57 pm

With such enthusiasm, how could LGB not win!

Bidcircl.jpg
Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 2:22 pm

Don’t worry: The politicians will blame an over-reliance on FF as opposed to the fabulous green renewables and Putin. I wonder if it will work in the near to long term?

Ed Reid
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 3:05 pm

That “blame game” is already afoot.

CD in Wisconsin
June 26, 2022 2:23 pm

Second time in less than a century that Germany finds itself in a crisis from listening to the wrong people. Don’t know if they will ever learn.

Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 2:27 pm

Isn’t socialism fun? The government tells private companies they must eat the losses caused by the government’s mismanagement of the energy supply systems. Goose and golden eggs come to mind.

writing observer
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 2:39 pm

That’s the variant of socialism that we (the rest of the Western nations) supposedly ripped out root and branch in 1945.

Unfortunately, any kind of socialism tends to be like some of the flora here in the desert Southwest. Virtually impossible to kill off, and always comes back to infest your yard.

Dave Fair
Reply to  writing observer
June 26, 2022 3:08 pm

W.O., I’m not so much worried about the flora here in the desert Southwest (Nevada). Its the Leftist political fauna that seems to be infesting our political yard.

Curious George(@moudryj)
June 26, 2022 2:27 pm

Russian state gas giant Gazprom has cut natural-gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany — which also goes to the rest of Europe — by more than half since last week.”
I wonder if German ex-Chancellor Schroeder, who was rewarded by a seat on the board of Gazprom, voted for or against.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Curious George
June 26, 2022 3:03 pm

Schroeder seems to be having his cake and eating it too as a result of his then-Chancellorship’s “change through trade” policy with Russia: 1) Close personal friendship with Putin; 2) Chairman of the Board of Nord Stream2 AG; 3) sitting on the Gazprom Board; 4) sitting on the Board of Russian energy giant Rosneft until recently; 5) about a million euro per year from the Russian energy industry; and 6) a pension of about 100,000 euros per year from Germany.

I’m sure Schroeder is, however, devastated by his loss of his plush German government offices, having to decline a supervisory role on Gazprom’s Board and not being taken seriously in his offer to mediate the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Tom Halla
June 26, 2022 2:33 pm

The Energiewende is so meatheaded I think there is a considerable element of nihilism involved.

Pauleta
June 26, 2022 2:45 pm

I think it was Obama who warned them on his historical Berlin speech after getting the Nobel for warning us about climate change

Trump would never do that, I’m sure

Dave Fair
Reply to  Pauleta
June 26, 2022 3:39 pm

I’m not sure what you are getting at, Pauleta, but in reference to Russia Obama said: “In this century – in this city of all cities [Berlin] – we must reject the Cold War mind-set of the past, and resolve to work with Russia when we can, to stand up for our values when we must, and to seek a partnership that extends across this entire continent.” Germany’s excessive reliance on Russian gas is consistent with Obama’s “work with Russia” and “partnership” comments. Obama’s naive worldview couldn’t comprehend a resurgent autocratic Russia. Remember his comment to Romney about going back to the 1980s foreign policy in reference to a belligerent Russia?

Obama is a smooth blow-hard that got a Nobel for being not-Bush from a bunch of European socialists. No way in hell would President Trump ever say or do anything that would garner praise from a bunch of socialists, foreign or domestic.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Fair
Pauleta
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 26, 2022 4:43 pm

It was sarcasm.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Pauleta
June 26, 2022 4:17 pm

Obama did say climate change was the #1 threat of our times as Pauleta stated. Trump called it
a Chinese hoax. It’s factual on both counts.

BobM
June 26, 2022 2:54 pm

Why don’t they just turn up the wind and solar power? Should be simple, no? With all those inexpensive renewables standing at the ready?

Wade
Reply to  BobM
June 26, 2022 3:18 pm

They can always fire up the diesel, natural gas, and propane generators to power gigantic lights to shine on those solar panels all night long. BAM! Problem solved.

paul courtney
Reply to  BobM
June 26, 2022 3:23 pm

Mr. M: Mr. Stokes has explained that people who do math have shown how much NG back-up generation, which he now defines as “STORAGE”, is required. And “they have done the math have you” is how you avoid talking about the new definition of “STORAGE”.

Dave Fair
Reply to  paul courtney
June 26, 2022 4:03 pm

Nick has a faculty for twisting facts to fit a narrative. Intelligence applied to evil ends is still evil.

lee riffee
June 26, 2022 3:01 pm

Germany is so going down the tubes it isn’t funny….Probably few have heard of another of their more recent idiotic laws that just came to pass. As an Etsy seller, I was informed a couple of months ago by Etsy that, in order to continue to sell to buyers in Germany, that I would have to not only register my business with the German government, but also pay a third party company to insure that the packaging of my goods is properly recycled once it gets to German buyers!
My company is a small craft business I run out of my basement in addition to my “day” job. I’m about the smallest kind of business out there. But no, Germany will require this onerous red tape not only of Amazon, Walmart but of me and other home-based crafters who sell online.

So if I’m not properly registered and I don’t pay the German recycling mafia, then any packages I send could be confiscated and destroyed. And, apparently, I could get fined up to 200K Euros as well (no idea how they would enforce that on companies and businesses in other countries…).

Upon reading over the details of this new law, what I have done is to simply remove Germany from the list of countries I ship to. Sorry German people, your country has essentially slapped what amounts to an import tariff on incoming goods. You can bet your bottom dollar that any companies who will still ship to Germany will add on some extra shipping and handling charges (that the buyer will have to pay).

Stevek
Reply to  lee riffee
June 26, 2022 3:15 pm

These regulations are really designed to give Germany and advantage in trade, much like a tariff but under the guise of environmentalism.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Stevek
June 26, 2022 4:19 pm

Mercantilism rears its ugly head throughout the globe. China is particularly good at it.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  lee riffee
June 26, 2022 3:42 pm

You’ve got me well curious Lee – tell us more about what you do.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Dave Fair
Reply to  lee riffee
June 26, 2022 4:17 pm

I would love to know how it is physically possible for any company (third party or not) to ensure “packaging of my goods is properly recycled.” Additionally, an explanation of how a governmental agency could possibly track compliance with that process. Is the German government going to pay children to monitor household adults’ compliance? Shades of National Socialism.

Without further information, this probably tops my knowledge of impossible bureaucratic schemes that have been actually implemented.

AndyHce
Reply to  lee riffee
June 26, 2022 4:17 pm

Cross the German insanity and then visit Germany, as a few others have done, and they snatch you off the street, then stuff you into a cage for a few (or more) years.

Antigriff
June 26, 2022 3:17 pm

Germany should have built Thorium Liquid Salts Cooled Reactors https://www.copenhagenatomics.com https://www.thorconpower.com

markl
June 26, 2022 3:34 pm

Why should anyone be surprised that Russia is squeezing the gas pipelines? We were fools to think they wouldn’t retaliate for the sanctions and property seizures the West has enacted on them. Does anyone believe that Russia, who openly declared war on a neighboring country in a blatant land grab after promising they wouldn’t do it in a treaty (after getting what they wanted), has any morals in starving the rest of the world of energy and food?

davidmhoffer
June 26, 2022 3:43 pm

10+ years ago I said that skeptics would not win the debate by debating. We’ll only win when the greens actually implement their dreams and the whole population suffers from their folly.

Are we there yet? No, not yet. We’re dealing with people who do not learn from history, do not learn from their own mistakes, and when they’ve doubled down on their mistakes to the point of economic collapse, they find someone to blame.

Last edited 1 hour ago by davidmhoffer
Slowroll
June 26, 2022 3:46 pm

Perhaps if he prodded FJB to encourage drilling in the US again by removing all his obstacles, the world price would revert to where it was when we were drilling freely–like when DJT was president.

T Gasloli
June 26, 2022 4:03 pm

Government response to COVID did more harm then COVID.
Government response to the Russian invasion of SE Ukraine did more harm than the Russian invasion.
Government response to “climate change” is unnecessary and therefore more harm than good.
The people in government (elected, appointed, civil servants) are not very good at their jobs.

Old Man Winter
June 26, 2022 4:34 pm

In 2021, Germany used 500TWh, with 43% from renewables- 23% wind, 9% solar & 11% hydro, bio,
etc. Solar nameplate’s 100% & wind is 110% of its usage which puts their capacity factors (cf) at 9%
& 20%, respectively. Solar’s cf is comparable to the UK’s but wind is ~50% of the UK’s 40%-45% cf
which is about the industry standard. Germany’s offshore cf is 35% but the onshore’s 18%. That may
explain why they were willing to allow wind generators on Reinhardswald forest’s hilltops!

Their “bright spot” is the reliable hydro & biomass which reduces the unreliables to ~1/3 of their
total usage. They do have ~1.5 hrs of stored energy- 50% from stored hydro & the other half from
batteries, with most of that from Germany’s 1.2M+ EVs & hybrids & smaller home units adding
a couple of per cent. This is higher than Bjorn Lomborg’s 75 second average for a nation’s
battery storage but still not enough to matter!

Since this bad scenario could easily be predicted by college freshman geeks, this is obviously
a classic example of what can go wrong when bullying is used to silence the opposition!

https://www.ise.fraunhofer.de/en/press-media/news/2022/public-net-electricity-in-germany-in-2021-renewables-weaker-due-to-weather.html

https://www.enerdata.net/publications/daily-energy-news/share-renewables-germanys-power-mix-reached-43-2021.html

EUwndpot.jpg
Last edited 22 minutes ago by Old Man Winter
0
Reply
