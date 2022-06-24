Professor Andy Hogg, Chief Investigator of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject
Climate Models Opinion

Claim: Australia’s Supercomputer Gadi will Solve the Climate Crisis

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Because when your models can’t predict the climate, what you really need is a bigger computer, right?

Supercomputer Gadi crunches climate change

By Marion Rae

Updated June 23 2022 – 6:26pm, first published 6:23pm

New funding will unlock powerful Australian simulators to give the world’s scientists a better chance of tackling climate change.

The inaugural director of the new facility, Andy Hogg, said cutting-edge computer simulations and models will crack open climate change, extreme weather events, and past and future Earth systems.

“This will not only mean more powerful and insightful research, but hopefully better decisions for the pressing challenges and acute stresses our nation and world face,” Professor Hogg said.

But he says computer models are only as good as the people behind them.

“We are creating an open source weather, climate and Earth system modelling powerhouse that anyone across the globe will be able to access,” Prof Hogg said.

Based at the Australian National University, the Australian Community Climate and Earth System Simulator can calculate predicted weather and climate conditions from a few hours to many decades in the future.

Read more: https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7793124/supercomputer-gadi-crunches-climate-change/

Open source sounds promising. But perhaps Professor Hogg should have also mentioned, climate modelling systems are also only as good as the data they use. As Anthony Watts and many others have documented, much of the world’s climate data could charitably be described as junk.

11 Comments
Alexy Scherbakoff
June 24, 2022 6:09 pm

A better GIGO machine.

E. Schaffer
June 24, 2022 6:09 pm

Maybe a super duper computer will explain why overlaps collapse climate sensitivity. As if we did not know already…

comment image

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 24, 2022 6:27 pm

I would like the 1976 U. S. Standard Atmosphere (Some places). Without looking up anything, the Mississippi River had exceptional floods from 1973 though 1975, 1974 down some. Atmosphere dropped so much rain to make 1973 and 1927 floods equivalent. Looking up I found that each put 125 cubic nautical miles of water in the Gulf.

Mike Smith
June 24, 2022 6:12 pm

Ahhhh, yes, the historic data. Nail and head Eric.

Garbage-in, garbage-out holds true no matter how super your computer.

Ron Long
June 24, 2022 6:28 pm

We need a volunteer to unplug Gabi. Problem solved. Next?

Chris Hanley
June 24, 2022 6:28 pm

Sorry guys there is no need for another climate model, so far the Russian model INM-CM is doing fine.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Chris Hanley
June 24, 2022 6:57 pm

What we need is an ultra-MAGA Russian colluuuuuuuuuusion model. Probably Simon has one he can lend us.

Philip
June 24, 2022 6:29 pm

Somehow, I’m sure that the Australian super computer will come to the conclusion desired by the Australian government of the day. CAGW isn’t science, it is socioeconomic vaudeville. Song and dance theatre as science. P.T. Barnum is roiling in his grave.

Mike
June 24, 2022 6:35 pm

 Australia’s Supercomputer Gadi will Solve the Climate Crisis

It’s already been established scientifically that there is no crisis.
So what are they going to solve exactly?

Nik
June 24, 2022 6:37 pm

If that Ozzie computer could solve the climate crisis, it would be remarkable feat given that there is no genuine climate crisis, just a manufactured one.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Nik
June 24, 2022 6:57 pm

Who needs a new computer. The Science is settled, Al Gore said so..

They gave him the Nobel prise, so it must be true.

Michael VK5ELL

