Is Lake Mead Shrinking Because of Climate?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Steve Milloy

Wall Street Journal reporter Jim Carlton says Lake Mead is shrinking because of climate change. Is it? We report. You decide.

Here’s is Carlton’s claim:

First, the history of Lake Mead’s elevation is actually quite volatile.

And the elevation is relatively low now — about 1,070 feet.

But today’s elevation is not all that different from the low points of 1956 and 1965 (about 1,090 feet, shown in first graph), especially when you consider the increases in water use and human management of reservoir levels over time.

No doubt that drought is affecting Lake Mead. But Western drought is natural (the region is a desert, after all), and Lake Mead was comparably low more than 100 ppm CO2 ago.

Bryan A
June 24, 2022 10:46 pm

Of course Increased demand from Las Vegas has nothing at all to do with it
In 1990 Las Vegas had a population of 708,000
By 2020 the population had blossomed to 2,699,000
10% of the water comes from ground wells but Lake Mead supplies the Lions share

Nick Stokes
June 24, 2022 10:46 pm

But today’s elevation is not all that different from the low points of 1956 and 1965″
Those low points are artificial 1956 is when they started construction of the Glen Canyon dam (Lake Powell) upstream of Lake Mead. And 1965 is when they started filling Lake Powell. The notable change in the sequence after 1965 is the effect of Lake Powell.

Bob Weber(@coolclimateinfo)
June 24, 2022 10:51 pm

” Lake Mead is shrinking because of climate change. Is it?”

Yes, if you take the meaning of ‘climate change’ being blamed here the way I do, not their way. It means the drought is a climate response to solar activity, specifically generally low sunspot activity since the modern maximum ended in 2004.

This solar response can be seen in the Lake Mead MSLE, inflow, and outflow data, and the Colorado River Streamflow at Lee’s Ferry, AZ data, and in precipitation and drought data.

When each respective data indice is computed as a cumulative departure from average (CDA), their CDA zero-crossings are used as endpoints for calculating average sunspot number for each indice. I have examined over 6 dozen climate indices this way.

Lake Mead MSLE is closely linked to US and worldwide precipitation/drought indices through their CDA solar thresholds, all within sunspot number of 100 +-6. The PDO and the Colorado River Streamflow at Lee’s Ferry, AZ are very closely linked at 99 SN each.

The La Nina will turn into El Nino as solar activity remains high enough, and the PDO will turn more positive, all driving more precipitation during and after solar max. Until then, within the next few years, Lake Mead will very likely hit deadpool status.

I blame the federal government for wasting time on sequestering CO2 instead of water.

comment image

%d bloggers like this: