Obama Installing 2500 Gallon Propane Backup at Marthas Vineyard

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Scissor; In a resounding vote of confidence in our new green energy age, President Obama is installing enough propane backup to provide an entire winter of energy independence for his Martha’s Vineyard Holiday Home.

New Fossil Fuel Fan: Obama Orders 2,500-Gallon Propane Storage For Vacation Home BY TYLER DURDEN

SATURDAY, JUN 18, 2022 – 07:20 AM … Earlier this month, the town of Edgartown, Massachusetts received an application for an underground propane tank installation at Obama’s estate, consisting of two 1,000 gallon-tanks and one 500-gallon tank, to be used for “residential purposes.” “We’ve never had a private propane tank come to us,” said a member of the town’s review board. Typical residential storage for back-up generators is 100 to 500 gallons. At a time when his successor’s economic war on Russia is wreaking havoc on the world and the U.S. economy teeters on the edge of an abyss, Obama’s 2,500-gallon scheme suggests he wants his 6,900-square-foot, seven-bedroom house to be ready for many weeks of energy independence at a time. … Read more: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-fossil-fuel-fan-obama-orders-2500-gallon-propane-storage-vacation-home

Is there a zombie apocalypse nobody told us about? Maybe Obama noticed something others didn’t, last time he visited the White House.

Whatever the explanation, installing more propane gas storage than some service stations, at his seaside villa, is what I consider a real vote of confidence in our green energy future, which President Obama did so much to make happen.

