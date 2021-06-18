President Obama's New Seaside Villa. Source Realtor.com
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

Washington Examiner: Climate activists invest in property on beaches they say are disappearing

58 mins ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Utterly shameless – Washington Examiner has produced a list of climate hypocrites who spend millions buying exclusive beachfront properties, while telling everyone else that such properties will soon be destroyed by rising sea levels.

Climate activists invest in property on beaches they say are disappearing

by Sarah Westwood, Investigative Reporter June 15, 2021 07:00 AM

From Bill and Melinda Gates to climate envoy John Kerry, climate activists have sounded the alarm about how melting ice will soon raise the ocean to levels that swallow the world’s beaches.

But some of the country’s most vocal climate change activists have invested heavily in luxury oceanfront property along beaches they’ve claimed will be underwater one day due to rising sea levels.

Climate activists have long faced charges of hypocrisy from critics who accuse them of lecturing others about making sacrifices for the environment while declining to live by that example themselves. For instance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pilloried in the media in 2019 after the two flew on a private jet just days after Prince Harry wrote on social media that “every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference” in protecting the environment.

More recently, Kerry faced criticism for flying on a private jet to Iceland to accept an environmental award. And Kerry is one of several activists who have put millions into homes on the water.

Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/climate-activists-invest-property-beaches-climate-change-sea-rise

The Washington Examiner article is well worth viewing, contains lots of pictures of the luxury villas and seaside properties purchased by our climate leaders, and other extravagances owned by people who demand ordinary people accept higher costs, personal sacrifice and energy austerity.

There is a pretty obvious explanation for this hypocrisy – perhaps the green activists who purchase luxury beachside properties doubt their own public claims.

But even if this is true, I guess it is pretty difficult to walk back decades of overhyped claims of impending doom. So instead rich climate activists appear to be allowing their increasingly untenable public climate claims to stand uncorrected, while they slink off into the twilight, to spend some of the millions they received from the people they frightened on a little personal beachside luxury.

Earthling2
June 18, 2021 10:08 pm

It’s part of the scam. Talk down the price of ocean front by saying it will be under water by 2030-2050, all the while they are buying it up. The climate AGW scam is like a stock market pump and dump scheme, only they are ‘shorting’ the lie, as when the sea level doesn’t increase a whole lot over the next 20-30 years, it will be even worth more.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Earthling2
0
Reply
Mr.
June 18, 2021 10:25 pm

I always aspired to get rich enough to be a socialist.

And if I was, I’d buy me a prime beachfront property too.

And I’d also be lazing back on my banana lounge with a cocktail in one hand and an extended middle finger directed at taxpayer saps generally.

Just like Obama, Kerry, Suzuki et AL are doing.

0
Reply
John Robertson
June 18, 2021 10:36 pm

If you pay attention,these same bandits are doing the same to Coal and Oil stocks and resources,railways and pipelines and competition in other countries.
The activities and funding of the Canadian Wing of Gang Green being a perfect example..
Very strange how once the “wrong owners” are driven out via blockade and political corruption and bought cheaply out by the “right owners” the whole media circus vanishes..

0
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
June 18, 2021 10:43 pm

Two things people with a lot of money and fame really hate:
1-losing money
2-looking stupid

If the sea level rises a lot, they will experience both. Obviously they are not worried about that, which tells you what they really about the risks of climate disaster.

Last edited 1 minute ago by Ralph Dave Westfall
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

