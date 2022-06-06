Beer on the Beach. Jake Bradley jakebradley, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism

Celebrate: Global Warming to “commit” to 1.5C by 2025 (Maybe)

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to a new paper, we have a 50% chance of “committing” to 1.5C global warming by 2025, rising to 66% by 2029. But the authors have left a nice big escape hatch, perhaps in case that pesky pause lengthens.

“Limited time:” World will lock in 1.5°C warming by 2025 without big emissions cuts

Michael Mazengarb 7 June 2022

The world faces a greater than 50 per cent chance of locking in global warming of more than 1.5°C  unless greenhouse gas emissions can be dramatically reduced before 2025, new research suggests.

In a new paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, warn that the world needs an ‘abrupt cessation’ of greenhouse gas emissions to prevent locking in global warming above safe levels.

The research also confirm that net zero targets by 2050 are insufficient to cap average global warming  below 2°C, and that does not include like feedback loops that will accelerate temperature rises.

“Assuming a medium-emissions trajectory, we find that we are already committed to peak warming greater than 1.5°C with 42 per cent probability, increasing to 66 per cent by 2029. Probability of peak warming greater than 2.0°C is currently 2 per cent, increasing to 66 per cent by 2057,” the paper says.

Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/without-big-emissions-cuts-warming-of-1-5-degrees-to-be-locked-in-before-2024/

The abstract of the paper;

Published: 

Estimating the timing of geophysical commitment to 1.5 and 2.0 °C of global warming

M. T. DvorakK. C. ArmourD. M. W. FriersonC. ProistosescuM. B. Baker & C. J. Smith 

Following abrupt cessation of anthropogenic emissions, decreases in short-lived aerosols would lead to a warming peak within a decade, followed by slow cooling as GHG concentrations decline. This implies a geophysical commitment to temporarily crossing warming levels before reaching them. Here we use an emissions-based climate model (FaIR) to estimate temperature change following cessation of emissions in 2021 and in every year thereafter until 2080 following eight Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs). Assuming a medium-emissions trajectory (SSP2–4.5), we find that we are already committed to peak warming greater than 1.5 °C with 42% probability, increasing to 66% by 2029 (340 GtCO2relative to 2021). Probability of peak warming greater than 2.0 °C is currently 2%, increasing to 66% by 2057 (1,550 GtCO2 relative to 2021). Because climate will cool from peak warming as GHG concentrations decline, committed warming of 1.5 °C in 2100 will not occur with at least 66% probability until 2055.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01372-y

The paper is paywalled, which I find a little hilarious – charging for information about the imminent end of the world.

What I find most intriguing though is the vagueness of the prediction. We’re “committed” to 1.5C, but when we will actually experience this warming seems really vague – maybe by 2055, but we might have to wait until 2100.

Don’t forget folks, the science is “settled”.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brad-DXT
June 6, 2022 10:11 pm

Whoever believes this crap should be committed and I’m not referring to temperature.

6
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Brad-DXT
June 6, 2022 10:16 pm

But…but…but… weren’t you watching the weekend telecast when Attenborough, Charles, and William clearly spoke about this stuff. Complete with the image of a windmill adorning the front of Buck House? Wash your mouth out, before you salute!

0
Reply
H.R.
June 6, 2022 10:18 pm

I’m disappointed. I’m a firm believer in global warming because the alternative is scary. I’ve been rooting for around 2.5C of global warming.

*sigh* Sadly, I think we’ll miss my target.

P.S. It is beyond my ken why there would be any Canadian trying to prevent global warming. Yet there are not just a few, but a whole passel of them. Are they nuts?!?

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  H.R.
June 6, 2022 10:30 pm

Some Canadians are literally mentally retarded, starting the PM and all his voters.

No I didn’t vote him

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
June 6, 2022 10:34 pm

And they all believe they are the spitters, Pat.

0
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  H.R.
June 6, 2022 11:57 pm

I know, right?!
If we could trust these promises of a measly 1.5, 2 or even 3°C, we should be running everything on coal or burning the oilsands directly!

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
June 6, 2022 10:20 pm

“The vagueness” is precisely what all this is about. And it precisely “the vagueness” we must home in on in our criticism of climate change alarmism. The door-stop sized, main IPCC report is not actually vague – here we see scientific, climate-change theories clearly exposed. But the IPCC summary is a statement hammered out in smoke-filled back rooms by politically appointed representatives from all the world’s governments – and that is what the news media run with. It is here we meet with the vague, alarmist interpretations of the main scientific report.

We need to subject the IPCC summary to objective, scientific peer-review. Why should that sort of scientific nonsense remain unchallenged??

1
Reply
Pete Bonk
June 6, 2022 10:23 pm

I don’t like the sound of this: “….following eight Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs).”

.Probably 2 SSPs for each of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

2
Reply
high treason
June 6, 2022 10:32 pm

There’s a hole in the bucket. If you go back to absolute basics, it is those that screech the loudest-like Chicken Little that the sky is falling that are the same ones that “measure” and report the temperatures. They can announce whatever they like to fit the narrative and fit the agenda. Funny how lots of money may or may not soothe their reporting. Very funny. Throw more money and they will demand more money. One day you will find yourself totally impoverished. The conflict of intrerest cannot be ignored.
Going back to basics, how can it be assumed that any reported temperature rise was from human CO2 in the first place? Where is the evidence? Just screeching about it does not make it true. Without solid evidence, it is just smoke and mirrors with lots of screeching, coercion, bullying, semantic manipulation and other dubious tactics.
Those that still believe the massive hoax/ scam that the 3% of atmospheric CO2 increase is the driving force-the thermostat for catastrophic global warming/ “climate change”(whatever that means without qualification) need to start questioning some aspects of the argument. Does it make sense that an essential trace element at just 420ppm is what drives the climate for the entire planet? Does it make sense that those that stand to prosper very handsomely refuse to present any evidence and refuse to debate the issue? Does it make sense to even declare any science to be settled and beyond debate, especially when it is a new science? Just what role does the 97% of CO2 increase that is natural have on the climate?
Once ONE part of an issue is revealed to be flawed or wrong, how many other aspects are also wrong? Typically, it is just the tip of the iceberg.
Question the narrative. The ability to question makes us human. Seeking the answers for yourself makes you free. At the moment, certain forces inhibit questioning, which means we are not free.

2
Reply
Chris Nisbet
June 6, 2022 10:50 pm

“safe levels”.
Seriously? The world will be unsafe to live in if it happens to warm by 2’C?
My BS meter is pegging its needle right past the ‘steaming pile’ mark.

And what’s this?
“that does not include like feedback loops”
Did a teenage girl write this?

2
Reply
PCman999
June 6, 2022 11:43 pm

“The research also confirm that net zero targets by 2050…”
Confirm? Really? They have a time machine or invented precision chaos climate physics?

Considering the wide, off-the-mark climate model hind casting and forecasting, I don’t know WHERE they could be possibly getting these numbers – possibly Uranus?

Paywalled climate propaganda – suitable for generating a click-bait climate doomsday headlines but the research is conveniently out of easy reach for proper verification.

0
Reply
TonyL
June 6, 2022 11:50 pm

The top picture of a Corona beer on the beach reminds me of a day away from work.

{Call into work} “Boss, I cannot come in today, I have a case of Corona.”
Boss: OK, stay safe and get well.

?????????
That joke was going around, and the boss either bought it, or pretended to.

0
Reply
layor nala
June 6, 2022 11:52 pm

The first thing to do with such articles is search for the word ‘model’. When (inevitably) it turns up I turn off and don’t read further.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Opinion

NOAA: “The world is trying to reduce [CO2] emissions, and you just don’t see it”

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Australia Becoming Unlivable–BBC

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: “Climate Doomism” Sweeping the Climate Activist Community

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Monash Professor: Eat Kangaroo to Prevent Climate Change

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Celebrate: Global Warming to “commit” to 1.5C by 2025 (Maybe)

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion solar power

Biden’s Blood Panels? Suspect Solar Panel Import Restrictions Eased

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

South Africa: Warmism Creates Blackouts

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Bill Gates to Elon Musk: My Climate Virtue is Bigger than Your Climate Virtue?

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: